All Slav weekend set

CHISHOLM — The Serbian Orthodox Church of Saint Basil of Ostrog in Chisholm presents the annual All Slav Weekend and Picnic! The event will be held on Saturday July 23, and Sunday July 24. We are excited to present Jedinstvo Tamburica Orchestra of Phoenix, Arizona! Jedinstvo will be playing live for both events listed below:

Saturday July 23rd (6:00PM-10:00PM)

$10 Admission Fee

Light Dinner Available for $10 (Porketta Sandwich Basket or Hot Dog Basket)

Drinks and other Refreshments Available for Purchase!

Come and Dance or Kolo to Jedinstvo’s Great music for a fun Saturday Night!

Sunday July 24th Picnic (Picnic Runs from 1:00PM-4:00PM)

10:00AM: Divine Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom

11:30 AM: Coffee and Light Refrershments

1:00PM Picnic Begins! You WILL NEED a meal ticket.

MEAL: Spit Roasted Pork and Lamb, Turkey, Sarmas & All the Trimmings!

Tickets are available for purchase at the door for $30.00 per ticket. (Children 12 and under $20.00)

2:30PM Come and learn about Orthodoxy!

Join Fr. Dean for a tour of the Historic Saint Basil of Ostrog Church! Learn about our ancestors’ past, our religion, and our path for a bright future with the love of Jesus Christ!

Jedinstvo will be playing live from 1:00PM-4:00PM, and a cash bar will be available.

We hope you will join us for a fun weekend in Chisholm! Come and See!