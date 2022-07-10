Paul Rudd becomes a real-life hero for a bullied Colorado boy
Brody Ridder, 12, came home with a nearly empty yearbook. His mom's Facebook post about the experience caught the attention of other students — and one not-so-small actor.
Brody Ridder, 12, came home with a nearly empty yearbook. His mom's Facebook post about the experience caught the attention of other students — and one not-so-small actor.
Yayyyyyyy you are also a wonderful mom to him, and you have a wonderful SON you step in and took care of the situation instead of telling your son that it will pass just move on we need more parents like you when they see that their children are hurting!!!!GOD BLESSED YOU and your SON!!!!👏👏🙏🏼
I cried 😢 as I read tears of sadness and joy 😊 in the end he won 🏆 great mom God Bless their family
Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.orghttps://www.weku.org
Comments / 9