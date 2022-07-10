Paul Rudd becomes a real-life hero for a bullied Colorado boy

Max Joseph makes a cameo on tonight’s 200th episode of “Catfish.” And, as he teases in an exclusive new interview with Page Six, an official return may be on the table following his four-year hiatus from the MTV reality show. “I do miss the crew on ‘Catfish’ and I really like Kamie [Crawford],” Joseph, 40, says of the host who eventually took over as Nev Schulman’s consort. “I love Kamie. She’s great. I’ve met her a number of times and I think she’s a wonderful successor. I think she’s better than me in almost all [ways]. I think she’s pretty damn...

TV SERIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO