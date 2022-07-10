ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Paul Rudd becomes a real-life hero for a bullied Colorado boy

By Amina Kilpatrick
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago

Brody Ridder, 12, came home with a nearly empty yearbook. His mom's Facebook post about the experience caught the attention of other students — and one not-so-small actor.

Comments / 9

dot
4d ago

Yayyyyyyy you are also a wonderful mom to him, and you have a wonderful SON you step in and took care of the situation instead of telling your son that it will pass just move on we need more parents like you when they see that their children are hurting!!!!GOD BLESSED YOU and your SON!!!!👏👏🙏🏼

Reply
5
Harriet L
4d ago

I cried 😢 as I read tears of sadness and joy 😊 in the end he won 🏆 great mom God Bless their family

Reply
4
Related
Good News Network

Paul Rudd With Ant Man Helmet Befriends Boy Who Had No Friends–LOOK

When a 12-year-old was saddened after a schoolyear yielded him just 2 signatures in his year book, A-lister Paul Rudd stepped up to support the youngster. It’s a superhero update to a story GNN covered in June—of young Brody Ridder from the Denver suburbs who had to sign his own yearbook in lieu of friends after a year of intense bullying.
DENVER, CO
AOL Corp

'Ant-Man' star Paul Rudd proves he's a real-life superhero after helping a bullied boy in Colorado

Not only has Paul Rudd repeatedly helped save the Marvel Cinematic Universe onscreen, but he's also a superhero in real life as well. According to NPR, the star of the Ant-Man franchise recently reached out to Brody Ridder, a 12-year-old boy in Colorado who had experienced months of bullying at his school. His mother, Cassandra Ridder, reached her breaking point when Brody brought home his yearbook that only two teachers and two students signed. "Hope you make some more friends," Brody wrote in a heartbreaking note to himself.
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

Paul Rudd surprises Colorado sixth grader

A Colorado sixth grader was crushed after he received few signatures from classmates in his yearbook. NBC News’ Tom Llamas has the story of how actor Paul Rudd surprised him with something better than signatures. July 14, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Paul Rudd sends letter and signed Ant-Man helmet to 12-year-old boy whose classmates refused to sign yearbook

Paul Rudd has sent an uplifting letter and a signed Ant-Man helmet to a 12-year-old boy who was bullied by school classmates who refused to sign his yearbook. After completing sixth grade, Brody Ridder, from Colorado, came home from school with just a few signatures in his yearbook, according to his mother Cassandra. One of the signatures was from Ridder himself, who wrote: “Hope you make some more friends.”
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Page Six

Max Joseph teases ‘Catfish’ return after four-year hiatus

Max Joseph makes a cameo on tonight’s 200th episode of “Catfish.” And, as he teases in an exclusive new interview with Page Six, an official return may be on the table following his four-year hiatus from the MTV reality show.  “I do miss the crew on ‘Catfish’ and I really like Kamie [Crawford],” Joseph, 40, says of the host who eventually took over as Nev Schulman’s consort. “I love Kamie. She’s great. I’ve met her a number of times and I think she’s a wonderful successor. I think she’s better than me in almost all [ways]. I think she’s pretty damn...
TV SERIES
Complex

Britney Spears’ Father Must Sit for Deposition and Share Electronic Surveillance Documents, Judge Rules

Britney Spears’ father has been ordered by a Los Angeles judge to sit for a deposition. Per Variety, Los Angeles County Superior Court judge Brenda Penny ruled during a tense hearing on Wednesday that Jamie Spears must be deposed within 30 days. Additionally, Jamie will be required to share any documents related to allegations of electronic surveillance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Rudd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Violent Crime
Cinemablend

Cameron Diaz Explains Why She Took A Break From Acting, And What She Missed Most Before Unretiring For New Movie With Jamie Foxx

For the past four years, Cameron Diaz has been living her best life being a wife, a mother to her two-year-old daughter, and creating her own wine brand Avaline. However, a Netflix movie with her former Annie co-star Jamie Foxx pulled her out of retirement and set the stage for the next big move in her life. Before she officially gets back to filming, the San Diego native has explained why she took a break from acting and what she missed the most about it.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat for onscreen ‘Thor’ kiss with vegan Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth may be a carnivore, but he's A-OK in the eyes of noted Hollywood vegan Natalie Portman. Portman, who co-stars with Hemsworth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick “Thor: Love and Thunder,” opened up during an interview with the UK radio series “Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp" about how Hemsworth quit eating meat — temporarily — before the pair filmed an onscreen kiss.
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

Dreaming of Dior, a charwoman follows her bliss in 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris'

Last week, while Chris Hemsworth's Thor was smashing up eternity, I retreated to a quieter cineplex auditorium to soak up the period pleasures of Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. The year is 1957 in a bustling, overcast London, where cleaning lady Ada Harris (Lesley Manville, ever chipper and commonsensical) is all about brightening everyone else's day, even as folks barely notice her.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Kerrang

See Taylor Hawkins’ son cover My Hero with local band

In several heartwarming and yet incredibly sad videos shared on TikTok, the late Taylor Hawkins was honoured by his son at a recent show. Taylor’s son Shane joined local Laguna Beach band The Alive for a block party over the July 4 weekend, taking after his dad and stepping in behind the kit.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
109K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy