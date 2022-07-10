ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI is unlike any other cleaning device

By Chris Hachey
This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

There are plenty of reasons why your home may be a mess. Number one is you’re too busy to be keeping it clean always. That’s definitely the most relatable, as everyone has stuff going on and cleaning can take a back seat. You may have kids and pets that are making messes constantly, which adds to dirt and crumbs on the ground. If your life is hectic, it’s hard to be able to drop everything to mop and vacuum the floors. But the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI will not only look out for you. It’ll look after itself.

The DEEBOT X1 OMNI has a ton of features that you’re sure to be impressed with. The fact that it can both vacuum and mop is noteworthy. But it also can return to its base and recharge itself after either task, empty its dustbin or wash the mop heads, dry them with hot air, and automatically refill with clean water. That gets it ready to be used again quickly. No other robot vacuum is doing that. Read on to find out more about this amazing machine.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI deep cleans

Users will have an all-in-one, fully automated solution to mopping and vacuuming when they choose this device. A 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree, ECOVACS upgraded its pioneering technology OZMOTM Mopping System to the all-new OZMOTM Turbo Rotating Mopping Systems that works twice as hard in removing tough stains and debris. The dual spinning mops, high speed 180 RPM cleaning, plus downward directional force deliver cleaner floors faster.

In a market of robotic vacuums where suction power of 1,500Pa-2000Pa is the standard, DEEBOT X1 OMNI stands superior with 5,000PA suction power. Whether you’re cleaning rugs, hardwood, linoleum, or tile, this DEEBOT will clean up your messes. It is equipped with a main brush with two side brushes plus a three-layer filter system that catches everything. As we stated above, once it is done either mopping or vacuuming, it empties itself and cleans its mop heads. That’s two fewer things that you have to do.

Mapping features

The DEEBOT X1 OMNI also features an upgraded mapping system, allowing you to get your home clean in the most efficient way possible. It has TrueMapping 2.0, a navigation and mapping technology found in self-driving cars and the most advanced technology on the market today, that enables the robot to map out a home’s layout more accurately. It creates the most efficient and quickest map of your home in order to find the right cleaning paths. This results in fewer missed spots. The 3D maps also incorporate furniture, allowing you to customize them for the most accurate depiction of your home.

You also don’t have to clean ahead of time either. AIVI 3D technology combines two different leading object avoidance technologies. This lets it automatically identify, recognize, and also avoid obstacles above two inches in height. It even works in the dark, so you don’t have to feel bad if you didn’t move your shoes or a dog’s toy.

Interact with your ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI

Showing the water tank Image source: ECOVACS

Making your life even easier, you can talk to your DEEBOT X1 Omni. Utilizing the voice assistant YIKO, you can give your vacuum instructions on where to clean. By saying, “Ok YIKO,” this will trigger the machine to listen to what you want it to do. The functions you can have it do include auto clean, starting and stopping, changing settings, and more. All of this is done without the use of a third-party smart speaker or an app. The DEEBOT X1 OMNI is the only robotic vacuum in the market today with a voice command system.

Use of the machine

The 3L dust bag will empty on its own, emptying out in 10 seconds. The built-in 4L clean water tank will automatically refill your machine when it’s running low for mopping. That keeps the constant humidity during cleaning. After emptying out the dirty water and cleaning the mop heads, a two-hour heating process rapidly dries them to get rid of any bacteria buildup and odor.

There is so much that the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI can do. For only $1,049.99 right now, your need to mop and vacuum your home frequently and the maintenance work that comes with it is all taken care of. This comes with all that you’ll need plus a worry-free, 12-month warranty. Look to the future, thanks to ECOVACS.

