To this day, Boy Meets World holds a special place in many TV fans' hearts as one of the best sitcoms of the '90s. Amid the love, some likely also have some questions regarding behind-the-scenes creative choices. One of the biggest is arguably the decision to recast the character of Morgan Matthews during the show's run. Cast changes (or absences) weren't incredibly unusual during that era of TGIF sitcoms, as evidenced by Family Matters' Judy Winslow, though the BMW admittedly came out of left field. Now, years after the surprising change, the series' stars revealed the real reason why the show changed actresses.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO