In hindsight, it’s pretty crazy that Harrison Butker was being stashed on a practice squad during his rookie year with the Carolina Panthers. It’s even better that the Kansas City Chiefs managed to pick him up. If it wasn’t for an unfortunate injury to their own kicker, Cairo Santos, at the time, there’s a pretty good chance some other team would’ve gotten Butker. Who knows where the Chiefs’ kicking game would be at today.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO