A former Dallas Cowboys scout says that he can see team owner Jerry Jones making a trade with a certain player on the San Francisco 49ers. The Dallas Cowboys had a solid regular-season, as they won the NFC East and watched their defense being the bright spot of their team. Yet, they were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the San Francisco 49ers in heartbreaking fashion. This offseason, they have lost players due to salary cap issues.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO