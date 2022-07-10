Heat Advisory issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Dallas, Eastland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mason; McCulloch; San Saba A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern McCulloch, Mason and southwestern San Saba Counties through 500 PM CDT At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pontotoc, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mason, Art, Pontotoc, Loyal Valley, Fredonia, Camp San Saba, Streeter, Hedwigs Hill, Camp Air, Hilda, Long Mountain, Grit, Katemcy, Voca, Koockville, The Intersection Of Highway 29 And Ranch Road 1222 and Us-87 Near The Mason-Gillespie County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
