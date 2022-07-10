ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TX

Heat Advisory issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Dallas, Eastland by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Colorado, Grimes, Houston, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 04:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Austin; Brazos; Burleson; Colorado; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Walker; Waller; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Saba by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 15:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Saba The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern San Saba County in west central Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chappel, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cherokee around 400 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAN SABA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mason, McCulloch, San Saba by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mason; McCulloch; San Saba A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern McCulloch, Mason and southwestern San Saba Counties through 500 PM CDT At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pontotoc, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mason, Art, Pontotoc, Loyal Valley, Fredonia, Camp San Saba, Streeter, Hedwigs Hill, Camp Air, Hilda, Long Mountain, Grit, Katemcy, Voca, Koockville, The Intersection Of Highway 29 And Ranch Road 1222 and Us-87 Near The Mason-Gillespie County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MASON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Shackelford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Shackelford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Shackelford County through 430 PM CDT At 348 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fort Griffin, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Albany, Fort Griffin, Ibex and Mccarty Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
SHACKELFORD COUNTY, TX

