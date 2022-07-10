Woman Hospitalized After Car Crash in Canandaigua

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other. Police responded to the area of Glendale Park and Dewey Avenue for a possible shooting just before 5 p.m. tonight. When they arrived, officers located a 19-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound. As officers were investigating, several people encroached on the crime scene and more officers were needed to respond to deescalate the group.

