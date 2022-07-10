ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

Woman Hospitalized After Car Crash in Canandaigua

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A car crash in Ontario County had one woman flown to Strong Memorial Hospital with severe injuries. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to the area...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Horseheads Woman Killed in Schuyler County Car Accident

A one-car accident on State Route 14A in the town of Reading claimed the life of a 42-year-old Horseheads woman. Montour Falls State Police say Brandy Stahlman was traveling south when she drove off the roadway at the intersection of State Route 226 and struck a tree. Stahlman was taken to Schuyler Hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead.
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM

Police and fire respond to rollover crash in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Local police and fire departments responded to a reported rollover accident on Maple Avenue in Elmira on July 12. The crash occurred just after 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of Maple Ave. and Luce St. The Elmira Police Department, Elmira Fire Department, and Chemung County...
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Accused of Accidentally Shooting Another Person

A 24-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested after police say he unintentionally shot another person with a firearm earlier this month. Ryan Miles is accused of recklessly causing the firearm to go off when the victim was struck back on July 3rd. The victim was flown to Strong and at last word was listed in stable condition.
WATERLOO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ontario County, NY
Crime & Safety
Canandaigua, NY
Accidents
County
Ontario County, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Crime & Safety
Ontario County, NY
Accidents
City
Canandaigua, NY
News 8 WROC

Motorcycle crash on Bay St. in Rochester sends driver to hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Tuesday after a crash in Rochester. It happened at the intersection of Bay Street and Niagara Street around 9:15 p.m. According to police, the 44-year-old motorcycle driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said traffic tickets were...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man hit and killed walking on W. Ridge Rd.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A man walking on W. Ridge Rd. was hit and killed late Tuesday night. Rochester Police say they were called to the scene in the 200 block of W. Ridge Rd. near the Kodak Center just after 10:30 p.m. They found a man in his 40s who had been hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCHESTER, NY
informnny.com

Syracuse woman arrested after hit-and-run in Onondaga

ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have confirmed details regarding a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in the town of Onondaga. According to State Police, the incident occurred on July 11 around 11:30 p.m. in front of 205 W. Roswell Avenue. Upon arrival, Troopers found 45-year-old Lynn M. Bowman...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Strong Memorial Hospital#Finger Lakes News#Wgva
FL Radio Group

Two Teens Arrested For Schuyler County Burglary

State Police have arrested a 19-year-old and 16-year-old for allegedly committing a burglary in Schuyler County last month. Rilee Kuparinen, of Montour Falls, and the unidentified 16-year-old from Cayuta, are accused of breaking into a home and stealing property during the early morning hours of June 18th. Both were arrested...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FL Radio Group

Clyde Man Arrested for DWI

On Tuesday, July 12th, 2022 at 8:35 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Daniel R. Wright, age 55, of Clyde, New York following the report of an erratic driver on State Route 414. Police located the vehicle traveling Eastbound on Fall St and conducted a traffic stop....
CLYDE, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Ticketed for Driving on a Suspended License

Penn Yan Police ticketed a Geneva man Tuesday following a traffic stop in the village. Donald Scott is accused of failing to stop at a stop sign. A check of Scott’s license revealed it was suspended multiple times for failing to answer multiple summonses throughout the state. Scott was...
GENEVA, NY
News 8 WROC

Two people shot in Rochester Tuesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police were called to two separate shootings minutes apart Tuesday. According to investigators, police responded to a report of gunshots near Dewey Avenue at Glendale Avenue around 5:00 p.m. They found a 19-year-old man who had been shot at least one time. He was hospitalized with what investigators said were […]
ROCHESTER, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Three people saved off of Cayuga Lake after sailboat overturns

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—Three people were brought back to shore uninjured Wednesday evening after a reported sailboating accident around 7 p.m. Three fire departments responded to the incident, which started with a report of a sailboat in distress in the middle of Cayuga Lake, according to Ithaca Fire Department spokesperson Jim Wheal.
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigating two shootings within minutes of each other

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other. Police responded to the area of Glendale Park and Dewey Avenue for a possible shooting just before 5 p.m. tonight. When they arrived, officers located a 19-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound. As officers were investigating, several people encroached on the crime scene and more officers were needed to respond to deescalate the group.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Newark Woman Arrested on Phelps Bench Warrant

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Newark woman on a bench warrant issued out of Phelps Town Court. Brooke Miner is accused of failing to appear before the court. Miner was transported to the Ontario County Jail, where jail staff took custody of her to await CAP...
PHELPS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Missing Steuben County Man's Body Found in Minnesota

Rosemont, MN (WENY) -- After 10 years, a cold case has been solved. The body of James Everett, a man from Steuben County, who went missing almost 10 years ago has been identified. Everett's body was found in 2014. The 48-year-old man went missing in 2013, but closure for his...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy