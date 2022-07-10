ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

County executive opposes tax break that Dixie Cup developer says he needs for project

By Kurt Bresswein
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The developer looking to overhaul the former Dixie Cup plant in Wilson Borough will have to win over two-thirds of Northampton County Council to secure a tax break he says is needed for the project. County Executive Lamont McClure told council members Thursday night his administration will not propose...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 3

Scheherazade
4d ago

This project is a bad idea for Easton. This Dixie cup plant is landlocked. There is no direct access from I-78, Route 22 or Route 33. The only access is from Route 248, a small congested strip of roadway in that area. This is directly across the street from Easton High School, how would the school buses navigate the endless tractor trailer traffic? We must have an Environmental Impact Statement immediately, the impact of this project will be catastrophic for the residents of Easton. This developer is just squeezing every nickel to yield the greatest profit. He does not need this tax break, he desires the tax break. Don’t give it to him. This guy has proposed a project that is catastrophic for Easton, but beneficial to his bank account. Please stop destroying Easton due to developers greed.

Reply
4
Alexander Takacs
4d ago

What about homeowners getting a tax break,developers get a tax break at the expensive of the tax paying citizens

Reply
3
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Lower Macungie planners OK Allen Organ Property redevelopment

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Lower Macungie planners cleared the way for a new development. The township planning commission recommended conditional use approval of the Woodmont Valley project's second phase preliminary/final plan Tuesday night at the municipal building. The applicant plans to redevelop the roughly 14-acre property by demolishing the...
MACUNGIE, PA
lvpnews.com

Mount Airy district proposal revised

The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission June 27 granted a certificate of appropriateness to Holy Family Senior Living CEO Joseph Shadid to replace the worn slate roof on the assisted living facility located in the historic Eugene Gifford Grace mansion in the Mount Airy District. The roofing proposal had been tabled...
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Northampton County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Northampton County, PA
Business
wlvr.org

Allentown’s chief operating officer resigns five months into job

Allentown Chief Operating Officer Leonard Lightner is resigning just five months after being appointed. Lightner submitted his letter of resignation earlier this month; his last day with the city is July 21. “He put us in a good position and now he’s stepping away to pursue other interests and we’re...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Planning Commission OKs proposal to redevelop city landmark

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission granted a preliminary/final land plan for redevelopment of a city landmark Tuesday afternoon. The plan offered by Manhattan Building Co. would redevelop the former Neuweiler & Son Brewery building on the west shore of the Lehigh River located at 401 N. Front St. The applicant proposes to construct a mixed-use, seven-story building called "Neuweiler Lofts" featuring more than 324,000 square feet of apartments and 38,000 square feet of retail featuring 370 total parking spaces.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Local Marketplace

NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING BUSHKILL TOWNSHIP The Board of Supervisors of Bushkill Township, Northampton County, Pennsylvania, will conduct a Public Hearing and consider adoption of the following proposed Resolution at its Regular Meeting on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 6:00 P.M. at the Bushkill Township Municipal Building, 1114 Bushkill Center Road, Bushkill Township, Northampton County, Pennsylvania. The Board of Supervisors invite public comment on the proposed Resolution, the following of which is only a summary: A RESOLUTION ADOPTING THE NAZARETH AREA MULTIMUNICIPAL COMPREHENSIVE PLAN CONSISTING OF MAPS, CHARTS AND TEXTUAL MATERIAL COVERING THE REQUIREMENTS AS SET FORTH IN THE PENNSYLVANIA MUNICIPALITIES PLANNING CODE. The Nazareth Area Multimunicipal Comprehensive Plan is available for public inspection on the internet at NazPlan.org. Copies of the proposed Resolution are available for public inspection at the Bushkill Township Municipal Building, 1114 Bushkill Center Road, Bushkill Township, Pennsylvania, between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M., Monday through Friday, and the Bushkill Township website at ww.bushkilltownship.com. GARY NEIL ASTEAK, ESQUIRE BUSHKILL TOWNSHIP SOLICITOR 726 Walnut Street Easton, PA 18042.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Tax Abatement#Property Taxes#Tax Break#Dixie Cup#Lakos Construction Inc
LehighValleyLive.com

A warehouse plan just beyond Palmer’s border poses major problems for township | Opinion

A 45-foot-tall warehouse is being proposed in Bethlehem Township, immediately adjacent to Palmer Township’s border along Newton Street, and will adversely impact Meadow and Crestview avenues. With the proposed structure and adjacent roadway and loading/parking areas, water runoff onto Palmer’s residential streets and stormwater system will have a massive negative impact, not only on the above-mentioned streets, but the township’s public pool immediately north of this impacted area.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
wdac.com

“Christine’s Law” Measure Becomes PA Law

HARRISBURG – Drivers would be required to remove ice or snow from their vehicles within 24 hours following heavy winter storms under Senate Bill 1094, which was signed into law by Gov. Wolf. Named “Christine’s Law,” the proposal would prevent tragedies like the one that befell Christine Lambert of Lehigh County on Christmas Day 2005. She died when a large piece of ice dislodged from a passing box truck and crashed through her windshield. “Christine’s Law” would be give police officers discretion to pull over a vehicle where the buildup of ice or snow poses a potential hazard. The new law takes effect in 60 days meaning snow and ice removal would be required for the upcoming winter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Times News

Slatington names new chief

The Slatington borough council hired a new police chief Monday night during their regular monthly meeting. Slatington area resident Dennis Long, a retired lieutenant in the Pennsylvania State Police, will be stepping in as the new police chief. Long has 29 years of experience in law enforcement with the state police department.
SLATINGTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
68K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy