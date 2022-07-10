County executive opposes tax break that Dixie Cup developer says he needs for project

NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING BUSHKILL TOWNSHIP The Board of Supervisors of Bushkill Township, Northampton County, Pennsylvania, will conduct a Public Hearing and consider adoption of the following proposed Resolution at its Regular Meeting on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 6:00 P.M. at the Bushkill Township Municipal Building, 1114 Bushkill Center Road, Bushkill Township, Northampton County, Pennsylvania. The Board of Supervisors invite public comment on the proposed Resolution, the following of which is only a summary: A RESOLUTION ADOPTING THE NAZARETH AREA MULTIMUNICIPAL COMPREHENSIVE PLAN CONSISTING OF MAPS, CHARTS AND TEXTUAL MATERIAL COVERING THE REQUIREMENTS AS SET FORTH IN THE PENNSYLVANIA MUNICIPALITIES PLANNING CODE. The Nazareth Area Multimunicipal Comprehensive Plan is available for public inspection on the internet at NazPlan.org. Copies of the proposed Resolution are available for public inspection at the Bushkill Township Municipal Building, 1114 Bushkill Center Road, Bushkill Township, Pennsylvania, between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M., Monday through Friday, and the Bushkill Township website at ww.bushkilltownship.com. GARY NEIL ASTEAK, ESQUIRE BUSHKILL TOWNSHIP SOLICITOR 726 Walnut Street Easton, PA 18042.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO