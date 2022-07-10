July 10, 2022

We took an afternoon whale watch with Cape Ann Whale Watch last week and it was the most amazing watch I have yet experienced. Our crew capt John and naturalist Tina and staff took the long ride out almost to Cape Cod in order to find these feeding whales for us....
BOSTON — Yelp has compiled a list of the top ice cream shops in every state ahead of National Ice Cream Day this weekend. The popular review platform says it ranked the best ice cream shops by using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021, and April 21, 2022.
Springtime in New England isn't necessarily the longest season. However, it is still a very crucial few weeks. The short window is when New Englanders head to local garden centers and farmer's markets to load up on annual and perennial beauties. While garden centers offer all the year's new buds, there's one New England nursery that offers a little bit more.
Join us this Saturday, July 16 from 6 to 10 PM on Main Street in Gloucester for the first Block Party of 2022! The fabulous Red Trouser Show is back for another appearance along with the talented troupe of Cape Ann Dance. Plus, three different stages will be hosting musical guests starting at 6 PM. Picasso’s Balloonatik, Captain Jack and Funky Brush Face Painting will delight the youngsters. It will be a fun night for the whole family. Check out facebook.com/gloucesterblockparty for more details. See you there!
Gloucester, MA—The Sawyer Free Library is proud to welcome Carnegie Medal-winning and New York Times bestselling author Eric Klinenberg this week. NYU’s Director of the Institute for Public Knowledge and a professor of sociology, Klinenberg will discuss how social infrastructure like the modern public library creates lasting and powerful connections where shared values and experiences build community consensus. Presented jointly by the library and the Sawyer Library Foundation (sawyerfree2025.org), the author will deliver remarks and conduct a dialogue with the audience from 6 to 7pm on Thursday July 14.
While food, ambiance and the company of others all contribute to an enjoyable restaurant experience, for some dining options location is key. Whether straddling the sea, looking out over lakes, or tucked in the hills, these restaurants offer scenic and picturesque views to accompany your meal. After polling our readers...
What to do this week Shear, pinch, or cut spent individual flowers or entire stalks that have finished blooming to conserve plants energy. Many annuals will bloom again if prevented from going to seed in this way. If you find you hate deadheading, grow self-cleaning annuals such as impatiens, cleome (spider flower), narrowleaf zinnias, ageratum, and wax begonia next year. However, let traditional “cottage garden’’ biennials (which live only two years) go to seed so they are able to replace themselves with their offspring next year, especially if you don’t mulch. These include hollyhocks, foxgloves, columbines, sweet Williams, Canterbury bells, feverfews, and forget-me-nots.
For many Americans, Cape Cod is the single-best destination to visit during the summer months, as it is a vibrant treasure-trove of activity and adventure. With this article of the best towns to visit whenever you’re on Cape Cod from Travel + Leisure, you’ll be making the most of your vacation the next time you’re in New England. From whale watching to lighthouse exploring, you’re sure to find a new experience on this unforgettable peninsula that stretches some 500 miles along the coast of Massachusetts and 65 miles into the Atlantic Ocean.
SALEM – The Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) presents an exhibition celebrating the life and legacy of the. late fashion designer Patrick Kelly, whose meteoric rise in fashion remains unprecedented. Rooted in expressions of love and joy and inspired by his experiences growing up in the American South, Kelly’s fearless yet lighthearted designs pushed racial and cultural boundaries. First presented by the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2014, and reconstituted for presentation at the de Young, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco in 2021, Patrick Kelly: Runway of Love is on view at PEM through November 6, 2022.
I feel like it’s a right of passage for parents to step on their kid’s LEGOS. That’s certainly the case in my home now, as my wife and I are stepping over and on lots of different Spider-Man LEGOS that our son is currently obsessed with. I actually secretly love this, because it gives me an excuse to both play with LEGOS and Spider-Man as an adult.
Our homes wear siding like a winter coat, bundled up in cedar-check plaids or vinyl stripes to withstand the weather. And when that overcoat is looking tattered — whether your home is clad in 100-year-old painted pine shingles, 60-year-old asbestos-cement tiles, 50-year-old aluminum, or 30-year-old vinyl — you might entertain the idea of replacing it with new siding.
DANVERS, Mass. — A fourth Massachusetts town is affected by the distribution of white supremacist fliers. Danvers police said Wednesday that “The Nationalist Social Club” has been spreading literature at various homes throughout the town. According to police, the group is a self-proclaimed “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity.”
BOSTON — Subway plans to give away one million free sandwiches on Tuesday in celebration of its biggest menu change in 60 years. Customers can visit restaurant locations across the United States from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to score a complimentary “Subway Series” sub. Last week,...
Ruth’s House in Haverhill’s Lafayette Square is having a “Paint and Shop” event this Saturday that comes with 50% off in its nonprofit thrift shop. Ruth’s House invites patrons and supporters to paint a flower pot outside that may be taken home. The special day takes place Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at the store 111 Lafayette Square.
About The Book: Growing up on Cape Cod in the 1960s, Liza Rodman was a lonely little girl. During the summers, while her mother worked days in a local motel and danced most nights in the Provincetown bars, her babysitter -- the kind, handsome handyman at the motel where her mother worked -- took her and her sister on adventures in his truck. He bought them popsicles and together, they visited his “secret garden” in the Truro woods. To Liza, he was one of the few kind, understanding, and safe adults in her life. But there was one thing she didn’t know; their babysitter was a serial killer. Though Tony Costa’s gruesome case made screaming headlines in 1969 and beyond, Liza never made the connection between her friendly babysitter and the infamous killer of numerous women, including four in Massachusetts, until decades later. Haunted by nightmares and horrified by what she learned, Liza became obsessed with the case. Now, she and co-writer Jennifer Jordan reveal “a suspenseful portrayal of murderous madness in tandem with a child’s growing loneliness, neglect, and despair, a narrative collision that will haunt” you long after you finish it.
BOSTON — A veteran Boston police officer has been selected to lead the department, 25 Investigates has learned. Sources tell 25 Investigates that Michael Cox will be announced as the next police commissioner by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday. Cox joined the Boston Police Department in 1989 and...
The Rockport Legion Band will perform the second free concert of our 88th summer concert series at the Back Beach Bandstand, Beach St, Rockport, MA. The best popcorn in Massachusetts is here! Children are especially welcome. Folding chairs and blankets are good. Bob Rick, Conductor and Music Director. Children under...
It’s Official… “Food Truck Tuesdays” starts this week- we’ve got an incredible group of vendors for July – we can’t wait to see you! 4pm Tuesdays at 23 Harbor Loop. Our Maritime Museum and Sea Pocket Aquarium will also be open until 7pm.
And frankly unacceptable. If we had a nickel for every time we posted about the ridiculous line at a L + Broadway for the #7 bus….well, we’d have a lot of nickels. It seems to be a weekly occurrence. Dozens and dozens of commuters waiting in line to get on the #7 to get downtown.
You'll find it in Foxborough. Foxborough may be synonymous with football, but its luxury camping game is undeniable after campground Normandy Farms was named among the best in America by USA Today readers. The camping destination recently ranked No. 5 on the publication’s list of best luxury RV resorts in...
LOWELL, Mass. — Black bear sightings were reported in at least three Massachusetts communities over the weekend, including an atypical sighting in the city of Lowell. Video of that bear in Lowell showed the animal strolling down the sidewalk on Lawrence Street before climbing over a gate to the Lowell Cemetery.
