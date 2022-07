SPANAWAY, Wash. - Another driver was seriously hurt after a passed out couple woke up, rammed a patrol car and caused a four-car crash Tuesday in Spanaway, authorities said. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, deputies found a man and a woman passed out in a car around 8:00 a.m. in a Starbucks parking lot on S. 166th St. in Spanaway. The car was on with its hazard lights flashing and the windshield wipers going. Deputies said they saw drug paraphernalia next to woman in the driver's seat.

SPANAWAY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO