Wyoming- Tonight at midnight, the third annual WyoGives event will take place. It is quite possible that the previous years’ records of money raised will be broken again. In 2017, a very general idea of a state-wide “Giving Day” was discussed by the members of the Wyoming nonprofit network, with the idea that it would follow other states’ giving days for nonprofit organizations. With a lot of planning and effort, WyoGives was created in 2019 but did not officially have a giving day until 2020. The month of July was picked because July was the month that Wyoming was founded. Not only was it a great way to get people to donate, but it was also created to bring awareness to the nonprofits in Wyoming and introduce the public to the many different groups and their many different causes.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO