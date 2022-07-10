ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Mothers-to-be, young families aided at Pregnancy Help Center

By By Michelle Jensen
 4 days ago

Coming to terms with an unintended pregnancy and embracing the role of mom-to-be can prove daunting. But for women looking into their options in a post-Roe v. Wade nation in which laws concerning abortion have returned to the states, assistance is available at Rice Lake’s Pregnancy Help Center.

“In Wisconsin, abortion being illegal, we are here to provide any sort of support,” said CEO Danielle Hendricks.

Hendricks has a degree in Catholic theology, an extensive background in ministry and a passion for the pro-life movement. She worked at the center as assistant director from 2015-18 before leaving to have twins on top of two other children.

When the CEO position became available last August, Hendricks signed on and has hopes of adding to an already long list of services for pregnant woman and young families.

“A lot of times when people come in, they’re surprised at the amount that we offer, which hopefully we can grow,” Hendricks said. “People are very appreciative at what we can offer.”

Educational programs

Pregnancy and parenting education tops the list of resources clients seek. Hendricks said that the center’s educational programs span the time from the beginning of pregnancy through the child’s second year. Women don’t have to walk in the door the moment they believe they are carrying a child — post-pregnancy families with small children are welcome.

The center, located downtown at 234 N. Main St., has three comfortably furnished rooms where women can watch educational videos and discuss what they learn with a client advocate, who serves as coach or mentor.

“Everything is 100% confidential,” Hendricks said.

Baby store

Another sought-after service is a small “store” at the back of the center stocked with almost anything a parent could need for a baby to small child, including clothing for every season up to size 4T, diapers, wipes, baby food and formula.

“Basically it’s like a baby shower in the back,” Hendricks said. “Whatever a parent needs for their kid is here.”

Nearly all materials are donated and gently used, although some items the center will provide new.

“We only give out new car seats, and new bottles and new cups,” Hendricks said. “And we won’t give out breast pumps.”

The materials are free, however clients who attend programs are given points they can use to “buy” items.

Maternity home

The center also runs LifeSpring Home where up to three single mothers can live until the child is 2 years old while they complete a program helping them learn such things as life skills, finance management, parenting and hygiene. Kaydie Green, the home director, and live-in house parents help the mothers.

“Everything is 100% covered for them,” Hendricks said. “The first six weeks to three months we ask that they actually don’t work and that’s to build the connection with their child. After that they do work part-time. It’s more of a program than a house.”

The families also attend church, where mentors are on hand to attend their faith-based and other needs.

More services

More services include options counseling to provide education on parenting, abortion and adoption, and post-abortion counseling. On the medical side, Rachel Svendsen, a registered nurse, can perform limited obstetrical ultrasounds, and the center will perform pregnancy and STI tests free of charge.

Funding

The independent center’s small staff relies on about 15 volunteers who come in weekly and fundraisers to stay in operation.

Three primary fundraisers are held during the year. The Change for Life drive sends baby bottles out into the community, churches and businesses where people can fill them with cash, change or checks. A popular two-night banquet is held in the spring, and Slice of Life is a fall pie auction.

People can learn more about the Pregnancy Help Center at its website at pregnancyhelpricelake.org or visit in person at an open house slated for 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 17. It’s normal operating hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. To call for an appointment dial 715-736-4357, email info@pregnancyhelpricelake.org or visit website pregnancyhelpricelake.org.

“We here and we’re open and we want to be able to serve the pregnant moms or the young families in Rice Lake,” Hendricks said.

Rice Lake, WI
