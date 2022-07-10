Borderlands: Cargamos aims to revolutionize last-mile deliveries across Mexico
By Noi Mahoney
freightwaves.com
4 days ago
Cargamos seeks to transform last-mile deliveries in Mexico. Mexico City-based last-mile logistics platform Cargamos has set its sights on next-day deliveries across Mexico by using cloud-based technology and unused infrastructure in Latin America. The founders of Cargamos saw an opportunity to unlock the potential of Mexico’s growing e-commerce market...
A developer is eager to start construction on a Houston-area logistics park that will have access to two Class I railroads and two major highways as well as proximity to five Texas ports. Liberty Development Partners has acquired the 1,158-acre Gulf Island Logistics Park and CMC Railroad on top of...
Houston, we have liftoff. Bristow Group (NYSE: VTOL), a Houston-based vertical flight services provider that operates drone delivery services in the region, has signed a letter of intent with drone firm Elroy Air to pre-order 100 of its autonomous, hybrid-electric Chaparral aircraft. Bristow plans to use the Chaparral to move...
KLLM Transport Services, one of the nation’s largest temperature-controlled carriers, announced the acquisition of Quest Global on Thursday. Based in Cartersville, Georgia, Quest Global provides refrigerated truckload services to a client list that includes “many Fortune 500 companies.” The carrier specializes in expedited transportation with coast-to-coast coverage utilizing driver teams.
Latam Airlines will substantially increase cargo capacity from Europe to the U.S. and South America with extra freighter flights and routes in the second half of the year, the Santiago, Chile-based airline group announced Tuesday. The aircraft deployment is expected to facilitate the transport of pharmaceuticals, vehicle spare parts, perishable fruits, seafood and other commodities.
SAN MARCOS ATEXQUILAPAN, Mexico (AP) — After days of preparation and donations to cover funeral costs, this mountain community in eastern Mexico on Thursday mourned the return of three teens, all cousins, lost among the 53 migrants who died inside a semitrailer in San Antonio, Texas. The previous 24 hours were a flurry of activity as residents of San Marcos Atexquilapan stepped forward to help the Olivares family receive the bodies of brothers Jaír and Yovani Valencia Olivares, ages 19 and 16, as well as their cousin, 16-year-old Misael Olivares. Women cleaned banana leaves to make tamales, men carried chairs from one house to another, while the boys’ friends plastered a wall with photos of all three. Similar scenes of solemn preparation played out across Mexico as the bodies of 16 of those lost in the tragedy were brought back on two military flights Wednesday and then sent to their hometowns and at least one more flight was planned. Mexico’s Foreign Affairs ministry said it would bring back 25 of Mexico’s 26 victims in accordance with their families’ wishes.
Less than two weeks after the Supreme Court refused to review an appellate court decision and in the process allowed AB5 to become the law of the land in California, it’s still unclear what the effects will be, but legal experts say there are steps already being taken or planned.
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A mudslide smashed into a rural elementary school in the mountains south of Medellin on Thursday, killing three young children after heavy rains washed over Colombia’s north and west, authorities said. Officials in Antioquia province said about 20 children were at recess in the...
The Port of Los Angeles released record results for June on Wednesday. Neighboring Port of Long Beach followed suit with its own records later in the day. Gene Seroka, the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, also highlighted a major risk to the country’s supply chain if rail service is not improved. The shortfall of rail service to handle import cargo — which is causing more containers to pile up at terminals for longer — is front and center, he said during a press conference.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, transportation and logistics contribute more than a quarter of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. And as the White House pushes for aggressive electrification targets, carriers are scrambling to add EVs to their fleets. You can count Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as the latest to make...
J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced Wednesday it plans to open its first transload facility on the West Coast. The new service is expected to improve inland intermodal service for its customers. The company will use a 91,000-square-foot facility with 8 acres of parking, capable of holding 300 containers, to facilitate...
You most likely wouldn’t use a sedan to carry a ton of gravel, nor would you enlist a flatbed truck to carry a single television set. For the most part, the transportation industry has solved the problem of matching the vehicle to the cargo for traditional modes like ocean shipping and trucking. But emerging modes, like drone delivery, are still working out the kinks.
Jason Doering has seen a lot during his 18 years at Union Pacific Railroad. But what’s happening with the current hiring class at UP is unprecedented. “They’re dropping like flies,” Doering said. “I mean, I’ve never seen it.”. A railroad engineer or conductor typically...
Shoreland Transport Inc., a subsidiary of seafood giant Cooke Inc., has acquired Connors Transfer Limited, a 143 truck and 261 trailer provider of transportation services across Canada’s Atlantic provinces. With the acquisition of Connors, Shoreland Transport is now one of the largest trucking companies in Atlantic Canada with a...
Trucking and intermodal drayage company ContainerPort Group this week announced the addition of newly launched Bristol Transportation to its dray capacity network. The carrier will provide service in the port markets of Chicago, Charleston, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia. “Expanding the CPG network with the opening of Bristol Transportation in...
North America added 11 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on July 8. Nine of the weekly additions came from Canada and the other two came from the U.S., Baker Hughes’ latest count outlined. The additions push the total North America rig count up to 927, comprising 752 rigs from the U.S. and 175 rigs from Canada, the rig count shows.
On July 14, 1922 – less than two years after its founding (and less than 20 years since the Wright Brothers first flew) – Aeromarine Airways launched its first passenger flight services in the Great Lakes area. The inaugural flight was between Detroit and Cleveland. Aeromarine Airways used the Lake Erie to take off and land. A number of public officials and prominent citizens boarded Aeromarine Airways’ hydroplanes in Detrot for the flights. The aircraft used were named the Santa Maria and Wolverine.
Aiming to get around cargo bottlenecks at West Coast ports, Nippon Express has launched a multimodal service that will transport cargo from the U.S. and Canada to Asia via Mexico. Nippon’s U.S. Export Service via Mexico (U.S.E.ME) conveys cargo overland by tractor-trailers from various locations in the U.S. and Canada...
Some California truckers turned off their trucks, blocked terminals or staged slow rolls to snarl traffic around the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Wednesday to express frustration over a controversial state law, AB5, that seeks to limit the use of independent contractors and largely classify them as employee drivers.
One of Mexico's most renowned economists is predicting Mexico will reach a 10 percent inflation rate by the end of the year, which would be "disastrous and could lead to famine in some parts of the country."
