Atlanta, GA

NASCAR at Atlanta summer 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Sunday's Quaker State 400

By Ellen J. Horrow, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
NASCAR makes a return trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway as the Cup Series hits the halfway point of the season.

Through 18 of 36 races — and only eight more left in the regular season — there have been 13 different winners, including Tyler Reddick, who scored his first career Cup win last weekend at Road America. Sixteen drivers will make the playoffs, and for those without a win this season, the bubble is perilously tiny.

Three former Cup champions — Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski — have yet to reach victory lane this season, and only Truex currently sits above the cutline — along with winless drivers Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell.

Will Sunday produce a 14th different winner? Will William Byron complete an Atlanta sweep? Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

KYLE BUSCH:Two-time Cup champion still has no contract for next season

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta start?

The Quaker State 400 starts at 3 p.m. ET at the Hampton, Georgia track.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Atlanta on?

USA Network is broadcasting the Quaker State 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Atlanta?

The Quaker State 400 can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the NBC Sports app. The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options.

How many laps is the Cup race at Atlanta?

The Quaker State 400 is 260 laps around the 1.54-mile track for a total of 400.4 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 60 laps, Stage 2: 100 laps, Stage 3: 100 laps.

Who won the most recent Cup race at Atlanta?

William Byron led 111 of 325 laps, including the final 10, before edging Ross Chastain by 0.145 seconds on March 20.

What is the lineup for the Quaker State 400?

(Car number in parentheses):

  1. Chase Elliott (9)
  2. Ross Chastain (1)
  3. Kyle Larson (5)
  4. Tyler Reddick (8)
  5. Austin Cindric (2)
  6. Ryan Blaney (12)
  7. Daniel Suarez (99)
  8. Alex Bowman (48)
  9. Martin Truex Jr. (19)
  10. Kevin Harvick (4)
  11. Chris Buescher (17)
  12. Michael McDowell (34)
  13. William Byron (24)
  14. Chase Briscoe (14)
  15. Christopher Bell (20)
  16. Denny Hamlin (11)
  17. Joey Logano (22)
  18. Cole Custer (41)
  19. Kyle Busch (18)
  20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (20)
  21. Kurt Busch (45)
  22. Aric Almirola (10)
  23. Ty Dillon (42)
  24. Justin Haley (31)
  25. Erik Jones (43)
  26. Austin Dillon (3)
  27. Harrison Burton (21)
  28. Todd Gilliland (38)
  29. Noah Gragson (16)
  30. Corey LaJoie (7)
  31. Brad Keselowski (6)
  32. Bubba Wallace (23)
  33. Garrett Smithley (15)
  34. Cody Ware (51)
  35. B.J. McLeod (78)
  36. Landon Cassill (77)

