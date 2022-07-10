ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Abortions still legal, for now

By Ryland Barton
WFPL
WFPL
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfwfw_0gafFcRH00

This week in Kentucky politics…

Abortions are still legal in the state, but access all depends on a lawsuit working its way through the courts system.

Kentucky’s blocked ban on abortion medication could clash with federal rules if its ever allowed to go into effect.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the Roe v. Wade Supreme court ruling was “generally right”, but also said some abortion restrictions are necessary.

And the Ohio Valley is poised to become an “abortion desert” as fallout continues from the Dobbs decision.

We got a glimpse into who’s raising the most money for next year’s race for governor.

WFPL’s Bec Feldhaus Adams joins Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics distilled.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

Comments / 10

Cindy Willson
4d ago

How about having a Lottery for Male Neutering. That would help this issue. If men could get pregnant abortions would be at CVS, Walgreens....

Reply(4)
9
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s what was discussed during Thursday’s Team Kentucky update

(WEHT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Thursday to discuss economic development, a decrease in gas prices and state real property taxes, the highest annual growth rate in decades, western Kentucky tornado recovery, work to address the water shortage in Marion, the new 988 mental health lifeline, Christmas in July events for families impacted b the December 10 tornadoes and COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

Metro councilwoman files to run for Kentucky Senate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Council member has filed to run for Kentucky State Senate. Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-8, filed a statement of spending intent with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance at the start of the month. Public records show she plans to run for the 19th...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Second medical marijuana town hall planned in northern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A medical marijuana advisory team formed by Gov. Andy Beshear will hold a town hall on the issue in northern Kentucky. The Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee is traveling around the state to gather views on the issue and provide feedback to the governor’s office. The...
FRANKFORT, KY
spectrumnews1.com

New manufacturing developments coming to 2 Kentucky communities, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced a pair of economic investments that'll bring over $2.5 million to Kentucky. Accuride is investing $2 million in its Henderson County operation, and Advanced Handling Systems is investing over $500,000 in its recent relocation to Erlanger in northern Kentucky. What...
KENTUCKY STATE
WFPL

Beshear says COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are increasing in Kentucky

Kentucky officials say COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise as the BA.5 variant spreads. About a third of Kentucky’s counties are in the red on the state’s coronavirus map, indicating high rates of transmission. But Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday the current escalation in cases is not as significant as those caused by previous variants.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
WTVQ

New state laws take effect on Thursday in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the State, the Kentucky General Assembly passed 234 bills during this year’s legislative session, and most will take effect on Thursday. The State says under the new laws fentanyl dealers and porch pirates will face tougher penalties, the rules for public assistance are changing, and local school boards will be required to hold a public comment period.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortions#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Dobbs
foxlexington.com

Kentucky doctor loses ability to practice after failing 2018 drug test

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky doctor who failed a drug test after being pulled from an operating room in 2018 has lost the ability to practice again. According to an order filed with the state medical licensure board, Dr. Michael Heilig is “not to constitute the practice of medicine”.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Beshear: Kentucky General Fund to reach surplus for 2022

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that Kentucky’s fiscal year 2022 General Fund receipts grew at the highest rate in 31 years. According to a release by the governor’s office, The Office of State Budget Director reported 14.6% growth over last year and noted that General Fund receipts totaled $14.7 billion, surpassing the budgeted estimate by $945.4 million. This is the second-highest revenue surplus ever – surpassed only by last year’s record amount – and the budget surplus is expected to be even higher once the books are closed on spending later in July, stated the release.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
wymt.com

New ‘Porch Pirate’ law to take effect soon in Kentucky

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - New laws are set to take effect Thursday from issues discussed in this year’s General Assembly. One could change the punishment for people caught stealing packages from doorsteps and porches. Senate Bill 23 was designed to cut down on “porch pirating.”. Police in...
DANVILLE, KY
WHAS11

New kiosks improve access to social services in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Social Services throughout Kentucky are now accessible on-the-go. Family Scholar House, a Louisville-based nonprofit, rolled out kiosks that connect residents with resources they may need in seconds. The launch coincides with the organization’s new website, MyKY.info. They formerly used louieconnect.com, which only provided resources in Jefferson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Kentucky water systems get high marks in report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s 2021 Drinking Water Compliance Report shows the state’s public water systems consistently produce excellent quality water and have a high rate of compliance with the federal Safe Drinking Water Act, or SDWA, requirements. The annual report by the Kentucky Division of Water,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy