Warm and humid Monday

Monday will be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, and dewpoints in the low to mid 70s. It will be a breezy day with west winds gusting up to 30 mph. A few showers are possible in the morning or early afternoon, but the better chance for scattered rain and storms will be late afternoon into the evening. A couple storms could be strong with hail and gusty winds, along with brief heavy rain and lightning. Not everyone will see rain, but anyone who gets under a storm could see a quick quarter to half inch of rain.

Tuesday will be a little cooler and less humid, expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. The first part of Tuesday looks dry with some sunshine, but in the evening scattered showers and thundershowers will move through. Coverage of showers and storms will be isolated to scattered.

Wednesday a few showers are possible with highs in the mid 70s. Thursday looks nice, mostly sunny, and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Friday into the weekend temperatures warm and the chance for scattered rain and storms returns.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm & Humid. Breezy. Scattered rain and t-storms

High: 89

Wind: W 10-20 G 30 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, scattered evening t-storms

High: 82

Wind: NW 10-20 G 25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers possible

High: 75

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 77

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, chance t-showers

High: 78