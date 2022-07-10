ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm and humid Monday

By Kristen Kirchhaine
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QyCn8_0gafFVD400

Monday will be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, and dewpoints in the low to mid 70s. It will be a breezy day with west winds gusting up to 30 mph. A few showers are possible in the morning or early afternoon, but the better chance for scattered rain and storms will be late afternoon into the evening. A couple storms could be strong with hail and gusty winds, along with brief heavy rain and lightning. Not everyone will see rain, but anyone who gets under a storm could see a quick quarter to half inch of rain.

Tuesday will be a little cooler and less humid, expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. The first part of Tuesday looks dry with some sunshine, but in the evening scattered showers and thundershowers will move through. Coverage of showers and storms will be isolated to scattered.

Wednesday a few showers are possible with highs in the mid 70s. Thursday looks nice, mostly sunny, and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Friday into the weekend temperatures warm and the chance for scattered rain and storms returns.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm & Humid. Breezy. Scattered rain and t-storms
High: 89
Wind: W 10-20 G 30 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, scattered evening t-storms
High: 82
Wind: NW 10-20 G 25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers possible
High: 75

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 77

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, chance t-showers
High: 78

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Afternoon
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy