ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, TN

Housing market spotlight: Check out the trends in 37034, Chapel Hill area

By Staff reports
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

Every Sunday, The Tennessean highlights a different ZIP code, as we strive to inform readers and help them navigate Middle Tennessee’s red hot real estate market.

This week, we travel to ZIP 37034, which is about 46 miles south of downtown Nashville in the northern portion of Marshall County. Home to Henry Horton State Park, which the Duck River flows through. A chunk of this ZIP stretches into Bedford County.

The town of Chapel Hill is a small town in the northeastern part of Marshall County. Other communities nearby are Caney Springs, Holts corner and Farmington.

By the numbers, here’s what’s going on in 37034 according to data from the Greater Nashville Association of Realtors.

Home prices rise

Median sales price for a home in 37034 was $307,075 a year ago. So far this year, median sales price is $365,175.

Home sales

Homes spent an average of 46 days on the market at this time in 2021. Now, home spent about 74 days on the market.

Closings up

Home buyers closed on 122 homes in 37034 at this point last year. So far this year, home buyers have closed on 170 homes. Current inventory is 55 homes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Housing market spotlight: Check out the trends in 37034, Chapel Hill area

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance Announces Second Location in Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA), Tennessee’s largest orthopedic surgery group, is pleased to announce the opening of a second location in Murfreesboro, TN. Located at 5109 Veterans Pkwy, Suite 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, TOA Murfreesboro Westlawn features an orthopedic clinic, physical therapy, MRI access, and sports performance...
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonherald.com

124-acre Kedron Square master-planned community being developed in Spring Hill

Chartwell Residential on Monday announced it is developing the 124-acre Kedron Square master-planned community in Spring Hill, starting with The Chartwell at Kedron Square, a 292-unit multifamily project. Construction for The Chartwell at Kedron Square is already underway with construction company Franklin Construction Group. Kedron Square will serve as a...
SPRING HILL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
County
Marshall County, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Nashville, TN
Business
City
Chapel Hill, TN
Nashville, TN
Real Estate
City
Nashville, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Chartwell Residential plans new Kedron Square development in Spring Hill

Chartwell Residential announced Monday that it will be developing the sizable Kedron Square expanse for a master-planned community in Spring Hill. The development comes to 124 acres and is planned to establish 292 multifamily units. The Chartwell group has already broken ground at Kedron Square with general contractor Franklin Construction Group. The mixed-use development will also provide 69,000 square feet of office space, 90,000 square feet of retail space and 20,000 square feet of retail restaurant space. The plan accounts for 35 cottages, 128 single-family homes in total, 250 hotel rooms and 51 townhomes.
SPRING HILL, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Consignment store slammed due to inflation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People are looking for ways to save or make a buck due to record inflation. And in the middle of it all, a Nashville consignment shop is reaping the benefits. At Wallpaper and Home Consignments on Gallatin Pike, Chase Michael was working hard to unload...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Nears Partial Solution in Eliminating Huge Percentage of Waste Going to the Middle Point Landfill

WGNS has more details on solutions to the growing waste generated in Rutherford County, which has been an ongoing battle as the lifespan of the Middle Point Landfill grows shorter. A company based in Conyers, Georgia is putting together a proposed contract that would form a Public / Private Partnership, known as a “P3” with Rutherford County. If that contract is given the green light by county commissioners, it would send plastic and cardboard to a recycling plant, instead of the Middle Point Landfill. County Mayor Bill Ketron told WGNS…
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Nashville Parent

55th Murfreesboro Antique Show and Sale Returns

The 55th annual Murfreesboro Antique Show and Sale is returning to the Middle Tennessee Expo Center at 1660 Middle Tennessee Boulevard this weekend, July 15 through July 17. Guest’s will be able to browse through aisle after aisle of antique furniture, signs, advertising pieces from the 1950’s, vintage jewelry, pottery, paintings and more! One of Murfreesboro’s longest lasting traditions, both those who have long loved antiques and vintage and those who have just gotten interested need to stop by and take a peek at some of the finest offerings from around the country.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Home Sales#Nashville Tennessean
williamsonhomepage.com

Nashville area sees 8% dip in home sales

The Nashville area saw 4,257 home closings in June, an 8 percent decrease from the mark of the same month in 2021 — with the dip attributed, in part, to home loan interest rates. According to a Greater Nashville Realtors release, the second quarter showed 12,057 closings, down 6...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

The Picnic Cafe set to move to new location in spring 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After announcing earlier last month that the lease for The Picnic Cafe in Belle Meade wouldn't be renewed, the restaurant has found a new spot!. The local restaurant has been serving up favorites such as their famous chicken salad for nearly 40 years, and in spring 2023, they will be making their way to their new home.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
matadornetwork.com

7 Tennessee Vacation Ideas Your Kids Will Love

Has captured the imaginations of so many songwriters and musicians. The state teems with natural beauty, history, and culture, not to mention mouthwatering cuisine. And the best way to experience all Tennessee has to offer is with the people you love. From outdoor adventures to kid-reviewed attractions, Tennessee has plenty...
TENNESSEE STATE
travelnoire.com

2022 Top 10 Hottest ZIP Codes In America

Whether you’re looking for your next travel destination in the US or seeking a place to relocate for a fresh slate. Researching and planning out your next visit to a new place can be exhausting if you don’t know where to look. With so many places to explore throughout the country, many people need a helping hand to find the perfect place for them.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Meet the Chairs of Swan Ball 2022

The Swan Ball, one of the premier charity events in the United States, is a white tie gala benefiting Cheekwood. The Ball takes place on the Swan Lawn at Cheekwood each June, and includes an evening of cocktails, seated dinner, live auction, a featured fine jewelry exhibit, and of course, a level of entertainment found only in Music City as guests dance the night away to huge music artists among the likes of Darius Rucker and Tony Bennett.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

City of Brentwood hiring for several full-time, part-time positions

The City of Brentwood is currently hiring for several full-time and part-time positions. These positions include: Assistant Finance Director/ City Treasurer, Public Works Equipment Operator, Water Services Equipment Operator, Water Services Maintenance Worker, Water Services Supervisor, HR Generalist, Library Techs, Parks & Rec Maintenance Worker, Parks & Rec Custodian and more. There are also several openings in law enforcement with the Brentwood Police Department.
BRENTWOOD, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy