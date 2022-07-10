ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle River, MD

Public Safety Day returns to Middle River in September

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
 4 days ago
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Fire Department will once again hold Public Safety Day in Middle River this fall.

The event will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Martin State Airport.

The day will feature public safety displays, demonstrations, community resource information, and more.

There will be food and drinks available and a car show on-site ($15 admission for the car show).

Martin State Airport is located at 2333 Eastern Boulevard in Middle River (21220).

Additional information is available in the flyer below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wadBY_0gafDo6P00

