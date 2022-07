The Indianola baseball team upset #10 Urbandale Wednesday evening 8-6 in the substate final game to qualify for the class 4A state tournament as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians struck first, scoring two runs in the first on an RBI single from Casey Stecker and a passed ball, but the J-Hawks immediately took the lead scoring three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Indianola came back in the third on a solo home run from Jack Strong and an RBI double from Gavin Legg to reclaim the lead, then piled on for another in the fourth with a solo home run from Brady Blake, and two more in the fifth with RBI hits from Kasey Carter and Blake to blow the game open 8-3.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO