Pella, IA

Pella Hosts Newton in 3A Baseball Round of 32

By Andrew Schneider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the program’s first postseason win since 2016, the Pella baseball team now has eyes on a much shorter turnaround between victories and a deeper playoff run Monday when they host conference opponent Newton in the Class 3A...

Indianola Baseball Defeats Urbandale to Qualify for State Tournament

The Indianola baseball team upset #10 Urbandale Wednesday evening 8-6 in the substate final game to qualify for the class 4A state tournament as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians struck first, scoring two runs in the first on an RBI single from Casey Stecker and a passed ball, but the J-Hawks immediately took the lead scoring three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Indianola came back in the third on a solo home run from Jack Strong and an RBI double from Gavin Legg to reclaim the lead, then piled on for another in the fourth with a solo home run from Brady Blake, and two more in the fifth with RBI hits from Kasey Carter and Blake to blow the game open 8-3.
INDIANOLA, IA
Pella Upsets #3 Grinnell to Advance to State

The Pella baseball team finished their journey to Iowa City and the Class 3A state tournament with an upset over Little Hawkeye Conference champions and 3rd-ranked Grinnell 2-0, as heard live in the Substate Final on 92.1 KRLS Wednesday. Both pitchers faced 10 batters through the first three innings and...
PELLA, IA
Twin Cedars Softball Focused On Lisbon Tuesday Night

With less than a week before the Twin Cedars Softball Squad plays its first State Tournament game in 44 years, the Sabers are working to figure out how to beat Lisbon. Twin Cedars knows the Lions are a formidable opponent and a perennial state qualifier. Senior Player Brooke Roby tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Twin Cedars just has to do what its done all season.
LISBON, IA
Pleasantville Softball Stat Leaders

The Pleasantville Softball team had a young roster with only four seniors so they had their share of ups and downs this season. Pleasantville finished 12-17 overall. Offensively, the Trojans were led by senior Malorie Mckinney, who hit .430 with five home runs and 28 RBI. Riley Till chipped in with a .355 average and 16 RBI. As a team, Pleasantville hit .259 and scored 194 runs. In the circle, a pair of Sophomores Carly Cox and Jayden Tibben shared the load starting a combined 28 games. The biggest area of improvement for the Trojans would be in the field, as they committed 114 errors on the season.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
Newton, IA
Carlisle, IA
Pella, IA
Iowa Sports
Pella, IA
Newton, IA
Pella Surges Over Newton in Substate Semifinals

Another slow start did not stop the Dutch as they toppled Newton 9-2 in the Class 3A Substate Baseball semifinals Monday, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. Keegan Hansen was shaky on the mound initially, giving up four baserunners in the first five batters in the top of the 1st. From there, Hansen locked in, retiring 17 batters in a row and keeping the Cardinals off of the bases until the 7th. In between, the Dutch offense took advantage of key Newton errors to score three times in the 4th inning to take the lead and five in the 5th to ice the contest. Hansen finished with nine strikeouts and believes his team is playing their best baseball heading further into the postseason.
PELLA, IA
Indianola and Norwalk Softball Qualify for State Tournament

The #6 Indianola softball team defeated Glenwood 12-2 in five innings to advance to the class 4A state tournament in Fort Dodge Tuesday evening as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians fell behind early 1-0, but scored 11 runs over the next four innings to take a commanding lead before ending it in the fifth in a walkoff.
INDIANOLA, IA
Pella Earns 4th Ever State Baseball Tournament Bid

The Pella baseball team is heading for the Class 3A state tournament for the fourth time in school history. The Dutch knocked off #3 Grinnell Wednesday night, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. Coverage details will be released later today as the brackets are officially built for the final eight, which will be played at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
PELLA, IA
Indianola Baseball Defeats Ankeny, Advances to Substate Final

The Indianola baseball team rode a hot start to a victory Monday evening in the substate semifinal round, taking down Ankeny 8-5 in a game heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians scored four runs all with two outs in the top of the first inning with RBI hits from Gavin Legg, Andrew DeWall, and Noah Johnston, only to see the Hawks score three runs in the bottom of the inning to keep the game close, which prompted Indianola bringing in relief pitcher Casey Stecker with two outs in the first to help keep the Indians ahead.
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola Baseball Travels to Urbandale for Substate Final Tonight

The Indianola baseball team travels to Urbandale tonight to compete in the substate final game, after taking down Ankeny 8-5 on Monday. The Indians have used stellar pitching performances at the end of the season to get past Ottumwa and Ankeny, and will continue throwing well to match up with a J-Hawks team that is 4th in class 4A in team ERA. Indianola head coach Jon Fitzpatrick tells KNIA Sports the Indians lost to Urbandale earlier in the season, and they will need to wipe that away, play their own game and hold themselves accountable, and take advantage of a chance to go to Iowa City.
URBANDALE, IA
Tough Season Brings Valuable Experience for Pella Christian Softball

The Pella Christian softball team endured many challenges this season. A top-25 schedule in the state, and injuries tested the Eagles this season but provided valuable experience for the many of the returning members of the team. Pella Christian will bring back five regular starters from this season’s squad, in addition to three players who made starts throughout the year. Eagles Head Coach Karen Harrill said while dealing with injuries was difficult, it will be beneficial in the coming years.
PELLA, IA
Norwalk softball thrives in Coach Livingston’s first season

Beau Livingston’s first season as Norwalk’s head softball coach is certainly one that he will not soon forget. Livingston’s fourth-ranked (Class 4A) Warriors earned the program’s first trip to the State Softball Tournament since 2014 on Tuesday night, and they did so in thrilling fashion. Trailing 6-2 after six and a half innings, Norwalk scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh and defeated No. 14 Benton Community 7-6 on freshman Bailey Birmingham’s two-out, bases-loaded walk-off single.
NORWALK, IA
Both Central Track and Field Squads Earn Academic Awards

The Central College men’s track and field team earned the All-Academic Team from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association and was joined by the women’s team and 14 individual student-athletes in earning academic honors. Eight Central men and six Dutch women were recognized for...
PELLA, IA
St. Louis Cardinals
Indianola Softball Hosts Glenwood in Regional Final

The #6 Indianola softball team hosts Glenwood in the regional final tonight, with the winner advancing to the class 4A state tournament in Fort Dodge next week. The Indians survived a scare from North Polk in the semifinals, trailing by multiple runs at several different points in the game, including by three runs going into the bottom of the seventh as they scored four runs to win the game in walkoff fashion.
INDIANOLA, IA
Norwalk hosts Benton in battle for state softball berth

A trip to the Class 4A State Softball Tournament is on the line tonight when the Norwalk Warriors host Benton Community in a Region 6 final at 7:00 p.m. The game can be heard live on kniakrls.com (KNIA3), with pregame coverage starting at approximately 6:45. The fourth-ranked Warriors stand 28-7...
NORWALK, IA
Mockenhaupt’s Hit Catapults Twin Cedars To Fort Dodge

The class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad is headed to the State Tournament for the first time since 1978 with a wild 7-6 victory over Sigourney on Monday night. The Sabers could not have written a better opening script as they bolted out of the gates with a five run 1st inning highlighted by two bombs to left field, one by Grace Bailey and the other by Chloe Durian while Rylee Dunkin scored on a Brooke Roby RBI single. The Savages would respond with two runs in the top of the 2nd, then for the next three innings it became a pitcher’s duel as neither team could get anything across. The Sabers got one run back in the 5th as Bailey singled to bring home Dunkin to make it 6-2. The Savages woke up in the top of the 6th with four runs to tie it and it stayed that way until the bottom of the 7th when Ali Mockenhaupt ripped a two out RBI double to left to score Bailey and the celebration ensued. Rylee Dunkin, who has qualified for State Track and Field and Cross Country in her career has been wanting to qualify with a team, finally realized that dream told KNIA/KRLS Sports the 1st inning was a huge key to the Sabers success.
FORT DODGE, IA
Twin Cedars Softball State Bound; Several Area Teams Still Alive

The Twin Cedars softball team is in the final eight of Class 1A softball after a classic with Sigourney Monday night, winning 7-6. The Sabers had a walk-off hit in the 7th from Ali Mockenhaupt after a pair of home runs in the 1st inning game them a lead. This is the first time Twin Cedars will be represented at the State Softball tournament since 1978.
SIGOURNEY, IA
Indianola Parks and Rec Slow Pitch Softball League Registration Open

Indianola Parks and Rec adult softball league registration is open through next week, closing on Friday, July 22nd. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News the league is a 16-game season followed by a single elimination tournament, playing on Thursday evenings at Pickard Park, running from early August through early October. Registration for teams and for individuals is available, and more information about registration and individuals is below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Hawkeyes player helps woman change tire on the side of I-35

Tina Gunn was traveling from Minnesota back to Nebraska with her sons over the weekend when her tire fell flat on an I-35, just north of Story City. Zach Twedt, a linebacker for the Iowa Hawkeyes, said he was traveling to Iowa City when he saw her car parked on the side of the road and got out to help.
IOWA CITY, IA
Twin Cedars State Bound! Walk-Off Advances Sabers to State

The Twin Cedars softball team is in the final eight of Class 1A softball after a classic with Sigourney Monday night, winning 7-6. The Sabers had a walk-off hit in the 7th from Ali Mockenhaupt after a pair of home runs in the 1st inning game them a lead. This is the first time Twin Cedars will be represented at the State Softball tournament since 1978.
SIGOURNEY, IA
Sharon Filliman

A graveside service for Sharon Filliman will be held on Monday, July 18th at 10:30am at the Dallas Cemetery. Sharon’s family will receive friends for a luncheon following the service at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA

