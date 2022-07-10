Pella Hosts Newton in 3A Baseball Round of 32

Another slow start did not stop the Dutch as they toppled Newton 9-2 in the Class 3A Substate Baseball semifinals Monday, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. Keegan Hansen was shaky on the mound initially, giving up four baserunners in the first five batters in the top of the 1st. From there, Hansen locked in, retiring 17 batters in a row and keeping the Cardinals off of the bases until the 7th. In between, the Dutch offense took advantage of key Newton errors to score three times in the 4th inning to take the lead and five in the 5th to ice the contest. Hansen finished with nine strikeouts and believes his team is playing their best baseball heading further into the postseason.
