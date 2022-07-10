ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Police search for two men charged in fatal shooting of two teens in north Columbus

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

An earlier report on this shooting can be seen in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for information into two men who have been issued murder warrants for the shooting deaths of two teens in north Columbus.

Around 11 p.m. on June 3, Columbus police officers went to N. Hamilton Rd. and Warner Rd. on the report of a shooting and found 15-year-old Mahky Andrews inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Andrews was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:14 p.m., according to Columbus police.

Police said officers were told of a second victim at the 5600 block of Caledonia Drive, where police say it’s believed the shooting took place.

Woman charged with trespassing during Ohio statehouse protest

At Caledonia Dr., officers found 18-year-old Layton Ridgedell lying unresponsive in a parking lot with his death being pronounced at 11:27 p.m., according to CPD.

Murder warrants have been issued for Baron Anderson and Terrell Hicks-Freeman with both believed to be armed and dangerous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYj9v_0gafCuBk00
Baron Anderson (left) and Terrell Hicks-Freeman (right) have been issued murder warrants in the shooting deaths of two teenagers in north Columbus on June 3, 2022.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on Anderson and Hicks-Freeman.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org . All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 11

John M
4d ago

remember the police are the problem...lmao..some people just don't understand.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Police: 2 men found dead inside east Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after two men were found dead inside an east side home Thursday afternoon. According to police, a caregiver showed up to the residence in the 900 block of Kelton Avenue around 12:45 p.m. looking for their client. The caregiver...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen caught in crossfire of two gunmen in Columbus while another shot in car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after two teens reported being shot in the same area Wednesday, sending both to the hospital. Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near Cedar Drive and Noe Bixby Road on the city’s southeast side, where they found two 19-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a release sent Thursday by the Columbus Division of Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

ShotSpotter helps Columbus police find man hit by overnight gunfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police were close enough to hear when a man was shot multiple times Thursday morning in the Hilltop neighborhood, but they used technology to narrow their search. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment building near the intersection of Eakin and Kingsford roads, according to the Columbus Division of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Year-old shooting has Columbus police looking for this man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers want the community’s help to find a man accused in an east Columbus shooting last year. The suspect, Aries Cotner, shot at two men inside a car driving west on East 11th Avenue at around 2 p.m. on April 29, 2021. One of the men in the vehicle was hit by one of the bullets fired by Cotner, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Stabbing in Columbus sends 1 to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A stabbing Thursday morning at a local gas station has sent one person to the hospital, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police told NBC4 the stabbing happened at 2:45 a.m. when two men at a Shell location got in a fight. A photo taken at the scene showed officers, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man stabbed in Columbus gas station parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being stabbed outside a Columbus gas station early Thursday morning. The stabbing happened at a Shell gas station parking lot on the 600 block of East Hudson Street just before 3 a.m., according to Columbus police. Police said a fight is...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Statehouse#Cpd#Hicks Freeman
Shore News Network

29-Year-Old Man in Critical Condition After Columbus Shooting

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the 1500 block of Brooks Avenue early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, they found the 29-year-old victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound. He was then transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Warehouse shooting suspect, victim identified, were in U.S. illegally, police say

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – Groveport police have released the names of the two people killed in what they call a “targeted domestic violence attack.”. The Groveport Division of Police initially said it was having difficulty identifying either the suspect or the victim in an area warehouse shooting because they both were immigrants, and fingerprinting records came back inconclusive. Police added that both of them were originally born in Haiti, and unlawfully entered the U.S.
GROVEPORT, OH
WDTN

Columbus police arrest man accused of impregnating 10-year-old

“My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child. I am grateful for the diligent work of the Columbus Police Department in securing a confession and getting a rapist off the street," Yost said. "Justice must be served and BCI stands ready to support law enforcement across Ohio putting these criminals behind bars.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the 3000 Block of East Main Street on Friday. Police stated that they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the hip and abdomen when they arrived at the scene. The 33-year-old was transported to Grant Hospital in stable condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio man found with multiple gunshot wounds

Columbus police heard gunfire and found a man shot Thursday morning. Otterbein and Antioch Universities announce new collaboration. Otterbein University and Antioch University team …. Franklin County tops Ohio with 6,800 uninsured drivers. “Bottoms Up” providing diapers to families in Central …. Trial of Charles Castle. Leaders announce Hilltop...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man arrested in connection to deadly southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in a deadly shooting case that happened on May 31, in southwest Columbus. Derek Hotelling, 31, has been charged with the murder of Joshua Moyer, 39. Moyer was shot by a thief who was trying to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State University issues warning after burglary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University is asking for help identifying two suspects in an aggravated burglary on campus. OSU police said the suspects entered a campus residence hall Tuesday using a method known as tailgating, where a person enters a doorway after another without using a key or access code. The two […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

3 children, 2 adults hurt in two-vehicle crash in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people, three of them being children, were injured after a crash involving two vehicles Wednesday morning in east Columbus. Police tell 10TV the crash happened in the area of Myers and Woodcrest roads just before 8 a.m. Police said the children were taken to Nationwide...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man accused of raping 10-year-old who had to leave Ohio for abortion

Columbus man accused of raping 10-year-old who had to leave Ohio for abortion. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3O3jKyL. Columbus man accused of raping 10-year-old who had …. Judge finds Columbus police officer not guilty for …. National suicide hotline. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announces location …. Ivana Trump dies at 73. Two...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Victim, suspect dead after shooting in Groveport warehouse

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A female victim and male suspect are dead after a Monday morning shooting at an industrial warehouse in Groveport on Toy Road, according to multiple law enforcement agencies. Groveport police laid out the full account of what occurred in a 12:37 p.m. update. Agencies said multiple calls came in between 5:22-5:24 […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy