Police search for two men charged in fatal shooting of two teens in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for information into two men who have been issued murder warrants for the shooting deaths of two teens in north Columbus.

Around 11 p.m. on June 3, Columbus police officers went to N. Hamilton Rd. and Warner Rd. on the report of a shooting and found 15-year-old Mahky Andrews inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Andrews was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:14 p.m., according to Columbus police.

Police said officers were told of a second victim at the 5600 block of Caledonia Drive, where police say it’s believed the shooting took place.

At Caledonia Dr., officers found 18-year-old Layton Ridgedell lying unresponsive in a parking lot with his death being pronounced at 11:27 p.m., according to CPD.

Murder warrants have been issued for Baron Anderson and Terrell Hicks-Freeman with both believed to be armed and dangerous.

Baron Anderson (left) and Terrell Hicks-Freeman (right) have been issued murder warrants in the shooting deaths of two teenagers in north Columbus on June 3, 2022.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on Anderson and Hicks-Freeman.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org . All tips are anonymous.

