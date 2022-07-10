ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, VT

Tim Stevenson: The dialectic of creating and withdrawing

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvPcG_0gafClUR00

This commentary is by Tim Stevenson, a community organizer with Post Oil Solutions from Athens, Vermont, and author of “Resilience and Resistance: Building Sustainable Communities for a Post Oil Age.”

It is not sufficient to seek the changes we need in our present circumstances by simply expressing our outrage at the political and corporate interests responsible for our dire situation.

While the latter may appease us with reforms, these are all crafted within the limitations of the existing power arrangements, and thus don’t speak to the kind of changes that we really need. Understandably, these are not in the interests of those in power, as it would seriously diminish, if not eliminate altogether, their privileging of power over the rest of us and other living beings.

Without this paradigm — the power to be in control — they could not oppress, exploit and profit from us as they do.

Real change is found only when we address the root of the symptoms we’re protesting. Until we cease our efforts of engaging in a struggle for a “liberating” and “revolutionary” version of the very same political power that has brought us to where we are today, our efforts will be self-defeating.

Because the exercise of power-over is both the origin and daily practice of our civilization, it is not surprising that its activist adoption has fatally compromised our efforts to change some of its various manifestations of civilization’s lust for control.

The unprecedented nature of our times, with its existential threat of near-term collapse, commands that our response be transformative. Only then will we be relevant to the long emergency that we have entered. Rather than engaging in power struggles, we need to forge a new paradigm, one that, rather than trying to change what is by exercising power-over our circumstances, we create the alternative by engaging in a truly revolutionary approach of living our lives now as liberated, values-directed beings.

This can only be accomplished, however, by creating the life-affirmative existence we both want and need, as well as withdrawing our participation in our current dehumanizing way of life. And doing so now.

As I emphasized in my most recent column about the importance of the everyday, the dialectic of creation and withdrawal must be grounded in the present moment. Otherwise, it loses its transformative power. The “future” we want will only be realized when it is acted upon, right now.

This approach is at the heart of the transformative change required in our relationships. We especially need to act on gender, racial, class and generation relationships, finally moving beyond the power arrangements that are responsible for so much of the unnecessary pain and suffering in the world, and increasingly creating an everyday level of responsibility and commitment that they don’t presently have.

Our effort at a more consistent values practice is not starting at square one. We have demonstrated over the years a capacity for rising to the occasion when a family member, neighbor, friend, or even a complete stranger is in need. This compassionate, generous potential needs to be expanded, brought to another level now, because what is required of us is not for a temporary intervention, but for the wholesome relationships necessitated by the long emergency.

It is precisely the maturing of our moral fiber that can realize a spiritual adulthood, grounded in a consistent practice of our inherent values that empower us to be the good person we are.

This is not the power of control, but one that arises from being a liberated, selfless person of integrity who conducts ourselves as such in a world of countervailing power. This is empowerment, which can only be realized by ourselves, for ourselves, in solidarity with a community of other self-empowering people.

Our efforts are manifold, consisting largely of modest steps that are familiar to and perhaps already being done by at least some of us. Making conscientious efforts, for example, at increasingly reducing our cost of living and withdrawing from the religion of consumerism is one example, something that can be accomplished in a variety of ways.

From buying used clothing and repairing what is broken, providing more of our diet through gardening and preserving and transporting ourselves by biking as much as we can, to doing without the latest gizmo or fashion and forgoing keeping up with the Joneses, and finally canceling our credit cards and getting ourselves out of debt may not seem like much in isolation, but as part of a pattern, they represent an emerging transformation most relevant to a collapsing world.

Reducing our material needs also allows us to rethink work and how we earn the income we have felt we needed, to consider, instead, doing something more meaningful and enjoyable, though it might pay less. We could also explore with friends and neighbors the possibilities of sharing and bartering goods and skills. This would have the added potential of evolving into more substantial collaborative, community-wide arrangements of interconnection and mutual aid.

These and many other examples demonstrate how creating and withdrawing are the first steps to becoming a people who learn how to take care of ourselves and each other in a collapsing society.

Did you know VTDigger is a nonprofit?

Our journalism is made possible by member donations. If you value what we do, please contribute and help keep this vital resource accessible to all.

Comments / 0

Related
nhtalkradio.com

Beyond Politics: A Democratic Revolt in New Hampshire

Paul and Kevin Landrigan cover the front page New York Times article about awakening democracy in Croydon, New Hampshire. The town rose up, shook itself off, and organized to confront Free Staters who had taken advantage of citizen complacency. They also cover the race for NH Governor. A new poll from Democratic candidate Senator Tom Sherman gives him a shot with abortion politics as the driving issue.
CROYDON, NH
Boston

New England has one of the top 5 hotels in the world, according to Travel + Leisure

It's located in New Hampshire's Lakes Region. A Granite State hotel originally built in 1813 was just named among the top five hotels in the world by Travel + Leisure. Travel + Leisure revealed the results of its 2022 world’s best awards on Tuesday and named Pickering House Inn in Wolfeboro, N.H., the No. 4 hotel in the world (up from No. 34 last year). Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont, ranked No. 73 on the top 100 list.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, VT
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Industry
Local
Vermont Business
WBUR

A Massachusetts town grapples with contaminated groundwater

This is the Radio Boston rundown for July 12. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We check in with two of our medical experts to talk about the latest COVID numbers in Massachusetts, how the rollout of vaccines for children has gone, and how concerned we should we be about the spread of monkeypox.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Why Do People Throw Pennies on This Rock on Mount Washington in New Hampshire?

If you've never taken a ride on the Cog Railway up Mount Washington, it is something you need to experience at least once. Sure, it only goes about five miles per hour. Someone actually climbed it faster than the train a few weeks ago, but that's not the point, okay?! You get to learn all about the rich history of the Mountain and all of the cool and scary stuff that has happened on its peaks and valleys over the past 150 years. Plus, once you ride the Cog once, you can refer to yourself as a "Cogger" and that's a fun club to be in.
WASHINGTON, NH
VTDigger

Suicide Six ski area announces new name: Saskadena Six

The South Pomfret ski area Suicide Six announced Wednesday it would rebrand as Saskadena Six in a nod to the Indigenous people of Vermont, the Abenaki. “Much time, care and thought has been invested in the process to choose a name more representative of our values, one that celebrates its 86-year history, honors the Abenaki tradition, and will welcome future generations,” Courtney Lowe, president of the Woodstock Inn & Resort, which owns the ski area, said in a statement. “While the name might be changing, the experiences offered on this beloved mountain are not.”
WOODSTOCK, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dialectic#Post Oil Solutions
VTDigger

Springfield School Board: Reduced education taxes ought to be viewed as a windfall

This commentary is from Mary Krueger, a member of the Springfield, Vermont, School Board, on behalf of the entire board. There are lots of changes homeowners will see in their property tax bills this year, which are due to be sent on or about July 15. One of those changes is a sharp reduction in the Homestead Education tax rate — the portion of the bill that funds our schools.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Mountain Times

Castleton school to hit market

After closing for good in June, Castleton Village School will be sold. Castleton and Hubbardton Select Boards voted 7-1 in a joint meeting July 7 to put the building on the market. Castleton Select Board member Mary Lee Harris said the boards are working with a real estate agent to...
vermontjournal.com

The 1927 Flood in Cavendish

It was Nov. 2, 3, and 4, 1927, when Vermont suffered a catastrophic flood. The following is from, “Floodtide of 1927.”. “The Village of Cavendish furnished one of the major calamities of the flood. Cavendish lies in a fairly level plain, about ten feet above the level of the Black River. Its main street runs in a straight line. At its upper end, the river swings off away from the street at a small angle. A short distance out of town is a dam across the river, about 100 feet long, which holds a good-sized pond.
CAVENDISH, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
VTDigger

Annisa Lamberton: Prop 5/Article 22 is an extreme outlier, disregarding Roe v. Wade

This commentary is by Annisa Lamberton, a resident of Middletown Springs and a spokesperson for Vermonters for Good Government. As the science behind fetal development becomes more understood — when an unborn human is viable outside the womb, can feel pain, show brainwave activity, or form functioning organs, etc. — it makes sense to take a fresh look at policies surrounding abortion.
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS, VT
VTDigger

Andrea Wicher: At Community Health, our focus is on prevention

This commentary is by Andrea Wicher, Community Health’s director of population health and quality. Community Health is Vermont’s largest Federally Qualified Health Center, a network of primary care, pediatric, behavioral health, dental and pharmacy services with offices in Rutland, Brandon, Castleton, West Pawlet and Shoreham. The evolution of...
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Suicide Six ski area unveils its new name

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - A nearly 90-year-old Vermont ski area has a new name. Suicide Six will now be called Saskadena Six. The South Pomfret resort announced last month it would change its name, citing growing concerns about its insensitive nature. Ski area officials say they picked saskadena (sahs-kah-deena)...
POMFRET, VT
WRGB

Gallons of spilled tar closes Vermont road

SPRINGFIELD, VT — An area of Route 11 in Springfield, Vermont is closed due to a tar spill. According to the State of Vermont Department of Public Safety, around 2,200 gallons of tar has spilled in the area of Bellows Road. Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area.
VTDigger

Jeff Wennberg: Appeal of Rutland wastewater treatment permit would make things worse

This commentary is by Jeff Wennberg, former commissioner of public works for Rutland and former commissioner of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. I was disappointed to read that the Vermont Natural Resources Council has appealed the new Rutland Wastewater Treatment Plant operating permit. The basis for the appeal — the fact that combined sewer overflows are not regulated through the permit — is wrong on every level.
RUTLAND, VT
WMUR.com

Severe storms leave impact across New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Strong winds from severe storms left an impact across the state on Tuesday. More than 10,000 people were without power around 7 p.m. Tuesday because of the storms. Nearly 2,700 outages were New Hampshire Electric Co-Op customers. There were 6,082 Eversource customers left without power. Unitil was under 400 outages and Liberty had some scattered outages too.
MANCHESTER, NH
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy