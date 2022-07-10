ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

NASA to Showcase Webb Space Telescope's First Full-Color Images

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-color images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe. The highly anticipated unveiling this week of pictures...

AOL Corp

SEE IT: NASA releases more new images from James Webb telescope

A day after President Biden revealed the first image from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope, NASA released several more stunning images. The telescope’s first image was of a smattering of distant galaxies and stars which offered the farthest-out view of space ever — an area of space so clustered it glimmers with several marvelous colors.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

NASA's First James Webb Space Telescope Images: How to Watch the Reveal Live

When the James Webb Space Telescope launched on Christmas Day, space fans were left with a flurry of conflicting emotions. Yes, there was awe, but there was also stress, bewilderment, anxiety, relief, joy, anticipation. Finally, this $10 billion machine was headed towards its home beyond Earth... but after celebrating liftoff, there was months of testing to get through. It's been a telescope rollercoaster.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

K2, the brightest comet in our solar system, will swing by Earth this week: Here's when to see it

Grab your binoculars: A comet that has fascinated scientists for five years approaches its closest distance from Earth this week—and you might be able to catch a glimpse. There's a chance of spotting the C/2017 K2 PANSTARRS comet, also called K2, on Wednesday or Thursday as it makes it final pass through the solar system, said David Jewitt, an Earth, planetary and space sciences professor at University of California, Los Angeles.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

James Webb Space Telescope opens its eyes on the Universe

Space enthusiasts are holding their breath. The James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful ever sent into orbit, is set Tuesday to unveil breathtaking new views of the Universe with a clarity that's never been seen before. Distant galaxies, bright nebulae and a faraway giant gas planet are among the...
ASTRONOMY
ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Webb begins hunt for the first stars and habitable worlds

The first stunning images from the James Webb Space Telescope were revealed this week, but its journey of cosmic discovery has only just begun. Here is a look at two early projects that will take advantage of the orbiting observatory's powerful instruments. The first stars and galaxies. One of the...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

SIRI-2 to qualify technologies for radiation detection in space

U.S. Naval Research Laboratory scientists launched the second Strontium Iodide Radiation Instrument (SIRI-2) instrument in December 2021 onboard Space Test Program (STP) Sat-6. SIRI-2, a gamma-ray spectrometer, will demonstrate the performance of europium-doped strontium iodide gamma ray detection technology with sufficient active area for Department of Defense (DoD) operational needs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa James Webb Space Telescope: Why astronomers are so excited, and everything else about new images

After more than 20 years of waiting, the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope are just hours away, with US President Joe Biden to reveal the first of the images at 5:30pm EDT on Monday, and more to follow by 10.30am EDT TuesdayFor the scientists who have been waiting for the revolutionary space telescope — in some cases for most of their careers — these first images are just the beginning of decades of scientific research yet to come. Webb’s powerful optics and sensitive instruments will allow for investigations into the very earliest days of the universe as...
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

A huge comet has entered the solar system and will be visible in July

This year’s sky has been incredible for astronomers so far. First with the Eta Lyrids, the Eta Aquariids and the Tau-Herculids and Bootids meteor showers, as well as the various comets that have been coming close to Earth. Now another comet will be seen in the sky. Tracked since...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Solar system planets, order and formation: A guide

Explore our solar system's planets from the nearest to the sun to the furthest. The order of the planets in the solar system, starting nearest the sun and working outward is the following: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and then the possible Planet Nine. The solar system...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

How many people can Earth support?

There are nearly 8 billion people (opens in new tab) living on Earth today, but our planet wasn't always so crowded. Around 300,000 years ago, when Homo sapiens likely first appeared, our total population was small, between 100 and 10,000 people. There were so few people at the start, that it took approximately 35,000 years for the human population to double in size, according to Joel E. Cohen, head of the Laboratory of Populations at the Rockefeller University and Columbia University in New York City. After the invention of agriculture between 15,000 and 10,000 years ago, when there were between 1 million and 10 million individuals on Earth, it took 1,500 years for the human population to double. By the 16th century, the time needed for the population to double dropped to 300 years. And by the turn of the 19th century, it took a mere 130 years.
AGRICULTURE

