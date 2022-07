Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Prime Video series, The Summer I Turned Pretty. Prime Video's coming-of-age series The Summer I Turned Pretty has quickly become a beloved summer treat for both teenagers and adults alike for its wonderful ode to first loves and the beach. But before the show, it was already a hit 2009 novel by Jenny Han, who also wrote the To All The Boys trilogy that was later adapted into a film trilogy by Netflix. Han has long been captivating the hearts of readers through her books that will surely take you on a swoon-worthy adventure, so it's no surprise that many want to see more of her characters and be able to envision the scenes they have read from her books, translating the words on screen.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 HOURS AGO