Learn about wilderness survival, wild edibles at special DNR clinic

The dryness and heat in the past month is starting to stress trees and shrubs in our Michigan landscape. Some of those trees and shrubs should be nurtured now more than usual. We may think of trees and shrubs as “plant it and forget it” parts of our landscape. That is far from the truth. Eventually when a tree or shrub is established and has put roots down deep and wide, forgetting the plant may be OK. If you’ve planted any tree or shrub in the past three years, forgetting the plant could be the death of it in a drought.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO