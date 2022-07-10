ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Learn about wilderness survival, wild edibles at special DNR clinic

By Emily Bingham
 4 days ago
CADILLAC, MICH. -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hosting a unique three-day workshop in the vital art of bush craft and wilderness survival. The course will teach the basics of what you need...

Kalamazoo, MI
