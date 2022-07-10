Police searching for suspect in double shooting

(WSOC)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 11:56 p.m. Saturday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a person shot. Upon their arrival at the shopping center at 200 West 48th Street, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds to their torsos.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The victims were transported to a hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with non-life threatening injuries.

Reports say that no witnesses were identified and at this time there is no suspect information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The JSO Violent Crimes Unit is investigating and asks that anyone with information regarding this incident reach out to:

JSO crime tips email at JSOCrimetips@jaxsheriff.org

or non-emergency phone number (904-630-0500)

or Crime Stoppers.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]