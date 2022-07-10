Police searching for suspect in double shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 11:56 p.m. Saturday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a person shot. Upon their arrival at the shopping center at 200 West 48th Street, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds to their torsos.
The victims were transported to a hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with non-life threatening injuries.
Reports say that no witnesses were identified and at this time there is no suspect information.
The JSO Violent Crimes Unit is investigating and asks that anyone with information regarding this incident reach out to:
JSO crime tips email at JSOCrimetips@jaxsheriff.org
or non-emergency phone number (904-630-0500)
or Crime Stoppers.
