Joey Gallo has caused debate amongst Yankees fans. The majority of fans believe they should trade him, while there are some who think New York should keep the outfielder. Don La Greca recently hosted the Michael Kay Show and had a heated conversation with a caller in reference to Gallo. The caller called one of La Greca’s comments moronic which originally upset the host. But when the caller suggested that Kay has carried La Greca’s media career, all hell broke loose.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO