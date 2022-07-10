ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Have a biscuit and shut up ... now psychologists have found ‘hanger’ is a real thing, here’s how to deal with it

By Michael Hogan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XrCBx_0gafAdV300
Psychologists say hunger is associated with higher irritability and lower pleasure.

Is this article already annoying you? I can only apologise. But also, may I ask whether you’ve skipped breakfast or lunch? Because that might explain it. You’re not really peevish. You’re just peckish.

Those who get a bit snappy on an empty stomach will be pleased to know that being “hangry” – a portmanteau neologism meaning angry because you’re hungry – was last week confirmed as a genuine medical phenomenon. An actual, proper, point-at-the-newspaper-in-vindication thing.

A new study came about after Professor Viren Swami, a social psychologist at Anglia Ruskin university, kept being told he was “hangry” by his long-suffering wife. She’d suggest that eating something might make him less tetchy. It made the scoffing prof wonder if being hangry was a real condition, so he launched a study into how hunger affects everyday emotions. Researchers found that the hungrier people felt, the more bad-tempered they became. To which the appropriate academic response is surely: “Well, duh.”

Swami recruited volunteers to record both their emotions and hunger levels on a smartphone app, five times a day for three weeks. Which sounds like the sort of hard work that would make you ravenous. Psychologists concluded that hunger was associated with higher irritability and lower pleasure. “It turns out that being hangry is a real thing,” said Swami. Who presumably had just eaten or his tone would be markedly sharper.

This might be the first study to get out of the lab and probe people’s day-to-day lives but statistics have long pointed towards “hanger” existing. In Muslim countries, road rage incidents are more frequent during Ramadan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUI3M_0gafAdV300
Feeling famished, we find it tricky to focus on anything other than food. Photograph: lolostock/Alamy

Now that hanger has been officially recognised – it was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2018 – perhaps we can extend it to more nuanced emotions. “Hunnoyed” for hungry and irritable. “Hormungry” for hungry and hormonal. “Hungrover” for hungry after a night on the booze.

While he doesn’t propose radical solutions, Swami thinks that simply being able to recognise the feeling can help. It’s called “effective labelling”. When we hear our stomach rumble ominously, like a dragon waking from its 1,000-year slumber, we can head off negative effects. Or in crude terms, “have a biscuit and shut up”. It’s about hanger management. Got a metaphorical chip on your shoulder? Try grabbing some literal chips.

After all, we’re much more in touch with our feelings nowadays. Once upon a time, someone short-tempered would be dismissed as a grumpy git. In the touchy-feely 21st century, schooled on mindfulness apps and self-help navel-gazing, we can tilt our heads, pull a concerned face and think: “Why am I angry? When did I last eat?” If your bark gets worse, have a bite.

It’s an adult version of the mental checklist that new parents go through with a crying baby. Are they hungry or thirsty? Tired or bored? Too hot or cold? Does their nappy need changing? You could do worse than apply those criteria to your own grown-up self. I’ll leave it up to your discretion whether to include the nappy one.

Why can hunger control our moods? Some theories suggest that low blood sugar increases impulsivity, anxiety and aggression, while diminishing our decision-making ability. No wonder we’re paralysed by the choice in Pret.

As neuroscientist Dr Dean Burnett points out, the brain is a biological organ which needs nutrients to function effectively. Feeling famished, we find it tricky to focus on anything other than food. Remember when greedy Winnie the Pooh imagined that all the trees in the Hundred Acre Wood were honey pots? Or for an even more highbrow reference point, the first Minions movie when Stuart’s hungry hallucinations turned his shipmates into bananas?

Either way, the study raises a serious point: that pupils who go to school hungry are less likely to learn effectively and more likely to have behavioural problems. Properly fed children must be a priority if we want to raise a well-educated generation. If only we could count on politicians to guarantee free school meals, rather than relying on dear old Marcus Rashford. As for us adults whose moods darken when we’ve got the munchies? Don’t look back in hanger. Have a sandwich and feel fuppy (full and happy).

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘It’s a joke’: Matt Fitzpatrick criticises slow pace of play in Open first round

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick criticised the pace of play in the 150th Open as a “joke” with most rounds taking more than six hours to complete. Shared fairways and greens, plus fast-running fairways bringing par fours into range off the tee and 100-foot-plus putts meant it was an attritional day at St Andrews. Players found themselves waiting for long periods on tee boxes and also for second shots into greens and Fitzpatrick, golf’s newest major winner, was not impressed.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychologists#Hanger#Volunteers#Anglia Ruskin University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
The Guardian

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp: 18 review – a dull display of colossal self-pity

The perfunctory covers on this collaborative album serve to show just how bad Depp’s own songwriting is, as he rants about how awful it is to be him. It’s perfectly possible to separate the art from the artist. Jimmy Page’s behaviour does not render the Led Zeppelin catalogue unlistenable; cinemas are now showing a film celebrating the life of Elvis, which rather glosses over the fact that Priscilla Beaulieu became his girlfriend when she was 14, but the music still sounds spectacular.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Peter Hollis obituary

My friend and colleague Peter Hollis, who has died aged 81, was a charismatic and revolutionary headteacher of Oaklands community school in Southampton from 1982 until 2006. Under his leadership, a school without prefects, house points, prayers, blazers and, above all, without streaming, put pupils and a faith in their capacity for autonomous learning at the centre of its mission. An understanding that pupils who had learned how to learn would have the confidence and belief in themselves to succeed in life underpinned Peter’s steadfast organisation of the school through mixed-ability groups and according to principles of equality. It took a combination of toughness and imagination to achieve this.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

London’s Horniman crowned Art Fund museum of the year

The Horniman museum in London has been crowned the Art Fund museum of the year 2022 for its work to inspire the next generation. The venue in Forest Hill is the capital’s only museum where environment, ecology and human cultures can be seen side by side at a global scale.
MUSEUMS
The Guardian

The Guardian

355K+
Followers
85K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy