Red Wing, MN

Gas leak forces downtown Red Wing evacuation

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gas leak Saturday morning forced the evacuation of residents and businesses in the 200 block of Bush Street in downtown Red Wing. The leak was reported at 7:46 a.m....

www.republicaneagle.com

Red Wing Republican Eagle

News of the past: Mount Frontenac Ski Area begins making snow

The Kenyon City Council met behind closed doors inside city hall and heard a report from investigator Jack Clinton about complaints filed four months ago against Police Chief Forrest Miller. By law, any meeting concerning a public employee will be closed to the public unless that employee requests that it be open. Miller was placed on administrative leave on March 10 when members of his own police department filed complaints at City Hall.
KENYON, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County sheriff reports

Samantha Kaus, Pine Island, reported on July 12 that sometime between midnight and 10:40 a.m. on July 12, the windshield on her loaner vehicle was damaged while parked near her residence. No value given. Theft. Kevin Pohl, Dennison, reported on July 13 that gas was stolen out of several vehicles...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Red Wing, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

PHOTOS: Restored Dutch colonial house in Red Wing for sale

This charming restored 1920s Dutch colonial house is filled with historic details. The home features original oak flooring and wide trim throughout the main level, an updated kitchen with breakfast nook and built-in pantry, a large formal dining room with a built-in arts and crafts hutch, a spacious living room with a brick wood burning fireplace and a built-in bookcase and desk.
RED WING, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Effort to exclude ATV/UTV trails fails

HUDSON – The St. Croix County Board of Supervisors held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 5. Supervisors devoted a lengthy discussion to an amendment which would add two new ATV/UTV routes to Chapter 79 of the St. Croix County Code of Ordinances, which designates approved routes within the county.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
point2homes.com

2098 Pin Oak Drive, Eagan, Dakota County, MN, 55122

Welcome home to 2098 Pin Oak Dr. Beautifully updated 5 bedroom/4-bathroom 2 story in convenient Eagan location. Open concept main level with vaulted ceiling, built-in window seat and new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout entire main level. Spacious remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, granite, tile backsplash and custom center island. Master suite with walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. A "perfect 10" fully fenced backyard with stamped concrete patio, perennial gardens, and new edging. Finished lower level with 4th and 5th bedroom, 2nd family room area, storage, and full bathroom. Oversized 2 car garage. Within walking distance to many restaurants, coffee shops, entertainment, parks, and shopping. Proximity to two major highways, makes this neighborhood perfect for commuters and those who enjoy the walkability and convenience of city living while still desiring a quiet suburban feel.This home will not disappoint!
EAGAN, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Authorities respond to 2 Pepin County motorcycle crashes within minutes

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities responded to two motorcycle crashes in Pepin County Monday, occurring within minutes. According to a media release by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, on July 11 around 4:25 p.m., authorities received a report of a single motorcycle crash on County Road N at the intersection of Plum Valley Road in Frankfort Township.
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
point2homes.com

16290 18th Street S, Lake St. Croix Beach, Washington County, MN, 55043

Dryer, Freezer, Range, Refrigerator, Washer, Water - Softener. Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. 16290 18Th Street S is in the 55043 zip...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Associated Bank project looks for new funding

On June 30 the Minnesota historic tax credit expired due to inaction from the legislature to extend the credits. This leaves many projects across the state in a tough position. Some projects will have to abandon their plans altogether. One project in Red Wing is currently affected by this expiration...
RED WING, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Pursuit Comes to Deadly, Fiery End

Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News)-There was a deadly and fiery end to a pursuit of a pair of shoplifting suspects north of the Twin Cities Metro Monday. A joint press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Police Department says loss prevention staff at a North Branch store shared a description of a vehicle they say was involved in a suspected shoplifting with emergency dispatchers. Law enforcement reported spotting the vehicle heading south on I-35 just before 11 a.m.
WYOMING, MN
fox9.com

One dead, another wounded after gunfight in Apple Valley

Apple Valley, Minn.(Fox 9) - A gunfight between two groups of people in Apple Valley has left one person dead and another wounded, according to the Apple Valley Police. Police say they responded to 911 calls about people firing guns at each other on the 900 block of Oriole Drive at 6:23 p.m. Saturday, and arrived to find two victims inside a home — one was dead, and the other wounded. Paramedics took the injured victim to the hospital.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman killed in Apple Valley gunfight is identified

The woman fatally shot in Apple Valley Sunday has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 49-year-old Michelle McGill. The Apple Valley woman died of multiple gunshot wounds just after 6:20 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Oriole Drive, where police had been summoned on a report of shots fired. Apple Valley Police Department said several people called 911 to report "multiple people shooting at each other," in addition to a vehicle fleeing the scene.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

One dead, two injured in Anoka County head-on crash

WYOMING, Minn. — A two-vehicle, head-on crash in Wyoming, Minnesota left one person dead and two injured Monday morning. The Chisago County Dispatch Center received a call at 10:48 a.m. for a shoplifting that occurred at the Cartfull retail store in North Branch, according to a press release from authorities. Shortly after, one of the employees was able to provide police with the suspects' vehicle description and license plate.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN

