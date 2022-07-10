ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Penny Mordaunt joins Tory leadership fray as candidates pledge tax cuts

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8Eoc_0gaf9Dk100
Penny Mordaunt has launched her bid for the Conservative leadership (PA) (PA Wire)

Conservative leadership candidates have come out swinging with pledges to slash taxes and overhaul post-Brexit trade arrangements, as a new contender joined the fray.

International trade minister Penny Mordaunt announced on Sunday morning that she will run in the race, saying the UK’s leadership “needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship”.

It means nine Tories have now put themselves forward to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, just days after a collapse in party support forced his resignation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JUGla_0gaf9Dk100
Former health secretaries Jeremy Hunt, left, and Sajid Javid are both vying for the Tory leadership (PA) (PA Archive)

Former health secretaries Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have both pledged to slash corporation tax as they announced separate bids for the Tory leadership.

It comes after two serving Cabinet ministers, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, revealed their intention to run for the top job in the space of an hour.

The leadership contenders’ timescales for the change are different, with Mr Hunt planning to slash the tax to 15p in his first autumn Budget, while Mr Javid would set a “glide path”.

Mr Javid also said the UK should consider ripping up old EU laws “to make us a more pro-business, wealth-creating entrepreneurial economy”.

Meanwhile, outsider candidate Tom Tugendhat pledged to back the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill if elected leader.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32NmMj_0gaf9Dk100
Tom Tugendhat has vowed to stand by the Government’s proposed changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol (PA) (PA Wire)

The EU claims the Bill would break international law, but Mr Tugendhat said he would be prepared to argue for it, telling Sky News: “I have fought for my country in combat, I have fought for my country in Parliament, and I will keep fighting for my country.”

In addition to Ms Mordaunt, Mr Hunt, Mr Javid, Mr Zahawi, Mr Shapps and Mr Tugendhat, former chancellor Rishi Sunak, Attorney General Suella Braverman and ex-minister Kemi Badenoch have launched their own bids.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is also widely expected to stand, with the Mail On Sunday reporting she will seek to advocate “classic Conservative principles”, and could declare her candidature as soon as Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory leadership: Truss gains right-wing votes as Sunak and Mordaunt are on top

Liz Truss was picking up support from the Tory right after Suella Braverman was eliminated from an increasingly bitter leadership race that saw Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt bolster their positions as frontrunners.Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, came out on top of Thursday’s voting, and in second was Ms Mordaunt, who was bearing the brunt of the attacks from rival camps as she gained the most momentum.Ms Braverman, the Attorney General, fared the worst in the second round and was eliminated to leave five contenders.She came out in support of Ms Truss, describing the Foreign Secretary as the “best person...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of ‘black-ops’ as desperate fight to stay in Tory leadership race begins

Liz Truss has been accused of “black-ops” in her desperate fight to stay in the Tory leadership race, as an ally hit out at MPs who have broken pledges to vote for her.Two leading supporters of the foreign secretary branded key rival Penny Mordaunt unfit to be prime minister as the contest turned nasty – undermining her claim to be fighting a clean campaign.The Tory infighting comes as one senior Truss supporter revealed frustration with MPs who have failed to vote for her as promised, telling The Independent: “This is the most duplicitous lying electorate you have ever come...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Liz Truss boosted by backing of ousted Suella Braverman in Tory leadership race

Suella Braverman says she will back Liz Truss to be the new Conservative leader after being ousted in the race to succeed Boris Johnson - in a move that dramatically heightens the stakes.If Ms Braverman’s backers do likewise, the support will bring the foreign secretary within touching distance of second-placed Penny Mordaunt and boost Ms Truss’s campaign.Sources have told The Independent the attorney-general will lend her vote to the foreign secretary in the third round of the battle to be PM.Ms Braverman, who was eliminated from the race on Thursday after finishing bottom of the second ballot with 27...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Penny Mordaunt
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Government ‘grinds to a halt’ amid crisis as Tory ministers focus on leadership contest

Day-to-day governing has “ground to a halt” while Boris Johnson’s new ministers focus their attention on the Tory leadership contest, opposition parties have warned.Reams of planned legislation to tackle social problems have been put on ice pending the result of the race – while a string of cabinet ministers have ditched parliamentary scrutiny sessions to focus on other matters.Even bids for the government’s “levelling-up” fund have been delayed following the sacking of the department’s top minister Michael Gove – a hold-up Labour blamed on Tory “chaos, distraction and self-indulgence”.It comes as the country faces a mounting cost of living crisis,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Britain pledges help to probe Russian war crimes as report tells of ‘real-life horror story’ in Ukraine

Russia is accused in a new report of carrying out a horrific campaign of killings, rapes and torture in Ukraine as an international summit is held to bring those responsible for war crimes to justice. Senior figures in the military and political hierarchy in Moscow are being targeted by investigators for being culpable for brutal atrocities, as well as the soldiers carrying out the acts on the ground, according to western officials.The Ukraine Accountability Conference in The Hague, at which Britain was among the nations pledging help, was held on Thursday as at least 20 people, including children, were...
POLITICS
The Independent

Analysis finds US on track to cut emissions 24-35% by 2030 – far short of Biden’s climate goal

The United States is on track to reduce its carbon footprint by 24-35 per cent by 2030 – significantly short of President Joe Biden’s goal, and the country’s promise under the global Paris Agreement. The US has pledged to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in half by the end of the decade, from 2005 levels. The new independent assessment, from the influential thinktank Rhodium Group, revealed that while the outlook had improved since last year, the emissions cut still fell far short. Additionally, the group noted that the change was largely down to slowing economic growth around the world and...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Cuts#European Union#Economy#Uk#Tory#Tories#Cabinet#Budget#Eu#Sky News
The Independent

Train drivers to stage strike on 30 July as summer travel misery deepens

A second UK-wide rail strike is set to take place on 30 July as train drivers across eight companies walk out for 24 hours.The action will come just three days after a nationwide rail strike by RMT union members working at Network Rail and eight other train operators on 27 July.The strike on 30 July will involve Aslef members at Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains as part of an ongoing dispute over pay.Mick Whelan, Aslef general secretary, said: “We don’t want to go on strike – strikes are...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday.From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.The second payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.People may be entitled to receive the £650 in two lump sums if they receive certain support, such as Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.Those eligible...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy