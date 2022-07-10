Penny Mordaunt says Tories ‘more often’ reflect Britain’s values as she launches leadership bid

Penny Mordaunt launched her bid to be the Conservative Party leader with a bombastic video set to the patriotic rugby anthem World in Union.

The clip sees Boris Johnson making the joke “Let’s get Breakfast done”, and claims the Tories “more often” reflect Britain’s values than Labour.

In the clip, the Plymouth MP’s narrator states: “Conservatives do not have a monopoly on good people and good ideas” – while showing an image of Jo Cox, the Labour MP murdered in 2016.

Ms Mourdant is the ninth candidate to formally enter the leadership race.

