Penny Mordaunt says Tories ‘more often’ reflect Britain’s values as she launches leadership bid

By Kate Gill
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Penny Mordaunt launched her bid to be the Conservative Party leader with a bombastic video set to the patriotic rugby anthem World in Union.

The clip sees Boris Johnson making the joke “Let’s get Breakfast done”, and claims the Tories “more often” reflect Britain’s values than Labour.

In the clip, the Plymouth MP’s narrator states: “Conservatives do not have a monopoly on good people and good ideas” – while showing an image of Jo Cox, the Labour MP murdered in 2016.

Ms Mourdant is the ninth candidate to formally enter the leadership race.

The Independent

Tory leadership: Truss gains right-wing votes as Sunak and Mordaunt are on top

Liz Truss was picking up support from the Tory right after Suella Braverman was eliminated from an increasingly bitter leadership race that saw Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt bolster their positions as frontrunners.Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, came out on top of Thursday’s voting, and in second was Ms Mordaunt, who was bearing the brunt of the attacks from rival camps as she gained the most momentum.Ms Braverman, the Attorney General, fared the worst in the second round and was eliminated to leave five contenders.She came out in support of Ms Truss, describing the Foreign Secretary as the “best person...
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of ‘black-ops’ as desperate fight to stay in Tory leadership race begins

Liz Truss has been accused of “black-ops” in her desperate fight to stay in the Tory leadership race, as an ally hit out at MPs who have broken pledges to vote for her.Two leading supporters of the foreign secretary branded key rival Penny Mordaunt unfit to be prime minister as the contest turned nasty – undermining her claim to be fighting a clean campaign.The Tory infighting comes as one senior Truss supporter revealed frustration with MPs who have failed to vote for her as promised, telling The Independent: “This is the most duplicitous lying electorate you have ever come...
The Independent

Liz Truss boosted by backing of ousted Suella Braverman in Tory leadership race

Suella Braverman says she will back Liz Truss to be the new Conservative leader after being ousted in the race to succeed Boris Johnson - in a move that dramatically heightens the stakes.If Ms Braverman’s backers do likewise, the support will bring the foreign secretary within touching distance of second-placed Penny Mordaunt and boost Ms Truss’s campaign.Sources have told The Independent the attorney-general will lend her vote to the foreign secretary in the third round of the battle to be PM.Ms Braverman, who was eliminated from the race on Thursday after finishing bottom of the second ballot with 27...
Penny Mordaunt
Jo Cox
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Government ‘grinds to a halt’ amid crisis as Tory ministers focus on leadership contest

Day-to-day governing has “ground to a halt” while Boris Johnson’s new ministers focus their attention on the Tory leadership contest, opposition parties have warned.Reams of planned legislation to tackle social problems have been put on ice pending the result of the race – while a string of cabinet ministers have ditched parliamentary scrutiny sessions to focus on other matters.Even bids for the government’s “levelling-up” fund have been delayed following the sacking of the department’s top minister Michael Gove – a hold-up Labour blamed on Tory “chaos, distraction and self-indulgence”.It comes as the country faces a mounting cost of living crisis,...
The Independent

Britain pledges help to probe Russian war crimes as report tells of ‘real-life horror story’ in Ukraine

Russia is accused in a new report of carrying out a horrific campaign of killings, rapes and torture in Ukraine as an international summit is held to bring those responsible for war crimes to justice. Senior figures in the military and political hierarchy in Moscow are being targeted by investigators for being culpable for brutal atrocities, as well as the soldiers carrying out the acts on the ground, according to western officials.The Ukraine Accountability Conference in The Hague, at which Britain was among the nations pledging help, was held on Thursday as at least 20 people, including children, were...
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
