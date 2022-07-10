Memorial service for woman, three children, held at lake where bodies were recovered

Memorial held on shore of lake where four bodies were recovered Photo credit Getty Images

Dozens of family members and friends gathered on the shore of Lake Vadnais in the north metro on Saturday night for a memorial to a woman who killed herself and drowned her three childred earlier this month.

It was July 1 when 23-year-old Molly Chang killed herself and her kids, the the woman's body and those of of 5-year-old Phoenix, 4-year-old Quadrillion, and 3-year-old Estella pulled from the lake during a long recovery procedure.

"My grandchildren have always lifted me up until this point, and I don't know what to do anymore," said Chang's father, through an interpreter. "I'm heart stricken, and I hurt so much that I do not know what to say to the community,"

The drownings happened after the children's father committed suicide in a Maplewood trailer park earlier that same day.

The memorial took place at the spot where the children's shoes were discovered, hours before the bodies were recovered.