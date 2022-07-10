ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

NYS Conducting Social Media Background Check For Gun Applicants

By Mystery Man
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who are seeking to own a gun in New York State must now hand over a list of...

abacab
4d ago

The Nanny State!! Overbearing and Over Reaching as usual. Here's something enforce the laws on the books and get rid of Catch and Release!!!

4QBiden
4d ago

Unconstitutional ! What would they base the guidelines on ? Race ,Religion or maybe Political affiliation !

Rick Graham
3d ago

what are the guidelines to determine obnoxious or mean comments comments or even jokingly from dangerous comments. and who making the final determination. sounds like consistutional violations are the way NY Democrats rule the state.

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Warning For Facebook Marketplace Users In New York State

Selling things that you are no longer using or have no use for at home is a great way to make some extra cash. For years, people have held yard sales or garage sales and displayed their items for people to walk in and purchase. Saturday and Sunday mornings are busy in neighborhoods across New York State even in 2022. But one of the most popular ways to sell things these days is happening online.
INTERNET
WHEC TV-10

How new NYS gun laws impact legal gun owners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - New gun control laws, passed during a special session of the legislature, are likely to slow down the process significantly for people looking to legally obtain a pistol permit in New York State. If you already have a concealed carry permit, you’ll have to spend hours and shell out even more cash to keep it.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

New York State Sued Over Assault Weapons Ban

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – The Firearms Policy Coalition is suing New York over the statewide assault weapons ban. The lawsuit was filed in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. The defendants include NYS Attorney General Letitia James, and NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen. According to...
POLITICS
Buffalo, NY
Story #2: NYS Launches $1 Million COVID-19 Treatment Campaign

Yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochul launched a new public awareness campaign on treatment options for people who test positive for COVID and have symptoms. This $1 million awareness campaign will run in English and Spanish across TV, radio, and digital media to encourage New Yorkers to test early for COVID and treat it as soon as possible if they test positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Pro-Gun, Pro-Life Tiffany ……..

Let them be born to just mow them down in 4th grade with AR-15 …….. Uvalde, Texas, elementary school and a Buffalo, New York, supermarket were both shooters just 18, authorities say, when they bought the weapons used in the attacks. — too young to legally purchase alcohol...
UVALDE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Western NY doctor gives advice for dealing with omicron BA.5 variant

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Doctors are reminding people to mask up and get vaccinated in the face of new COVID-19 variant omicron BA.5. “I get it. We’ve been all worn out by this pandemic and we’re really done with it,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, professor and chief of the division of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo. “Unfortunately, the virus is not done with us yet, and we still need to be aware that we need to be careful out there and protect ourselves.”
BUFFALO, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Has Limit For Amount Of Gas Residents Can Keep

Thinking of stockpiling cheap gas? Well, think again. Did you know that New York State has set a limit regarding how much gasoline you can purchase at a gas station?. Gas prices remain pretty high. In May and June, it seemed like every new day brought a new record for the price of a gallon of regular gas in New York State.
TRAFFIC
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County DA on new concealed carry social media review law: "it's unenforceable"

Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick is calling a new law set to take effect September 1st “unenforceable.” Anyone who wants to apply for a license to carry a concealed weapon in New York State will have to hand over access to their social media accounts, starting September 1st. “I thought it was somebody pranking me, but sadly it's true," said Fitzpatrick. He says he and other leaders in law enforcement were not included in decisions about this law. His biggest worry is how to enforce it.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

