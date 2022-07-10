NYS Conducting Social Media Background Check For Gun Applicants

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Doctors are reminding people to mask up and get vaccinated in the face of new COVID-19 variant omicron BA.5. “I get it. We’ve been all worn out by this pandemic and we’re really done with it,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, professor and chief of the division of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo. “Unfortunately, the virus is not done with us yet, and we still need to be aware that we need to be careful out there and protect ourselves.”

