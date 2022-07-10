ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Yung Miami Turns Up In A Little Black Dress While Vacationing In London

By Sharde Gillam
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XcqPM_0gaf5HqP00
Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Yung Miami is “acting bad” while hanging out in London donning a little black dress that we love!

Taking to Instagram, the rapper showed off an IG Carousel where she rocked a sexy little black dress that fit her like a glove. The beauty accessorized the look with black over the knee boots and a blinged out choker necklace that we love. She rocked a black and silver handbag with the look and wore her golden brown hair in loose curls with a middle part to frame both sides of her face.

She shared her look in a series of photos and videos on the social media platform, showing off the look from all angles. “He wanna sponsor my ACT BAD!

,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

“I love this entire look,” one of the rapper’s followers wrote underneath the stunning photo set while another commented with, “I’m on you REAL BAD

We’re loving this look on Yung Miami, real bad! What do you think about the rapper’s slay?

DON’T MISS…

Yung Miami Turns Up In A Little Black Dress While Vacationing In London was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

City Girl Yung Miami Dragged By Twitter 'Grandma' For Asking Diddy 'So What We Is?'

City Girls rapper Yung Miami launched her own show called Caresha Please with REVOLT last month. Naturally, her first guest was REVOLT CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs who sat down with the 28-year-old Florida native where they finally confirmed they’re dating. But evidently, a woman on Twitter found the way she sought clarification on the status of their relationship cringeworthy.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Black Dress#Rapper
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
101.1. The Wiz

Taraji P. Henson Looks Like Royalty In A Purple Chanel Look

Tarai P. Henson stepped out in Paris rocking an all-purple Chanel look that we’re obsessed with!. The beauty was spotted earlier this week showing off her effortless style donning a purple Chanel mini dress and matching purple cardigan. Styled by Jason Rembert, the purple ensemble fit the beauty like a glove and showed off her killer body and toned legs. She paired the look with minimal jewelry, rocking a chain link bracelet and Chanel earrings. She wore her hair in a slicked back pony tail to show off her gorgeous face.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
101.1. The Wiz

Marjorie And Steve Harvey Show Off Their Fashionionable Style In Fendi Fits

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still living it up in Paris and serving up LEWKS and style goals in the process!. Taking to Instagram, Marjorie shared an IG Reel of her and her husband strutting their stuff in lavish Fendi ensembles that were everything. Styled by Steve’s stylist, Elly, the fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Distractify

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Have Welcomed Baby No. 3 — and His Name Is Super Meaningful

The newest Duggar baby has arrived! On July 11, 2022, Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard revealed they had welcomed their third child just a few days prior. The former Counting On couple took to their family website to share both a birth announcement for their third son. They also went into detail about how they chose his moniker and the meaning behind it. Keep reading to learn all about Jill's new baby's name.
CELEBRITIES
101.1. The Wiz

Steve Harvey Shows Off His Fashion Drip While Vacationing In Paris

Steve Harvey is still showing off his effortless style while vacationing in Paris and took to Instagram today to share another fashionable look!. Taking to the social media platform, the radio host and TV personality shared an IG Reel of himself looking rather dapper in a Casablanca ensemble that was everything! Styled by Steve’s longtime stylist Elly, the head turning outfit featured a red and white trench coat which Steve paired with a white collared shirt and black slacks. He accessorized the ensemble with black shoes and black shades and looked as cool as ever as he strutted his stuff in the popular European city.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Cardi B Confirms Kanye West and Lil Durk as ‘Hot S—‘ Features

Click here to read the full article. After releasing a teaser video announcement over the weekend for her new single “Hot Shit,” due July 1, Cardi B revealed that the song will include features from Kanye West and Lil Durk. The rapper shared the news by posting the single’s cover art, which displays all three of the artists’ names,  on her social media platforms. The golden-toned cover photo features Cardi sprawled on the back seat of a car, sporting a short bob and metallic accessories.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) As Complex reports, Cardi also spoke during...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Diddy's Alleged Former Flame Demands 'Finder's Fee' For His 'Gotta Move On' Single

Diddy’s new single “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller — which revolves around his breakup from model/singer Cassie Ventura — has been drawing some negative attention. Shortly after its Friday (June 17) release, Cassie’s husband Alex Fine insinuated the Bad Boy Records mogul is gay with a post that read, “HAPPY PRIDE to all my LGBTQ+ friends. attached is a charity that helps people who are in the closet and GOTTA MOVE ON.”
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Yo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG

Rising rapper GloRilla has officially entered a new stage in her career. The “FNF” hitmaker is the latest artist to join Yo Gotti’s CMG label with a new record deal signed on Tuesday (July 5). “GloRilla is a natural-born star – she has a different sound and...
MUSIC
101.1. The Wiz

Lori Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In A Cut Out YSL Catsuit

Lori Harvey’s style is everything and the beauty recently stepped out donning a super sexy cut out catsuit that was everything!. Taking to Instagram, the social media influencer and SKN by LH founder donned an all black cut out catsuit that fit her like a glove. The velvet jersey designer suit is by YSL and currently retails for $2,500. Styled by her family’s longtime stylist Elly, the catsuit featured cut out detailing at the torso and straight leg pants at the bottom. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her hair in a slicked back bun to show off her gorgeous face that donned minimal makeup, only enough to enhance her natural beauty.
BEAUTY & FASHION
101.1. The Wiz

Ciara And Her Fashionable Family Show Off Their Effortless Style To Her New Single, ‘Jump’

Ciara and her family know a thing or two about fashion and the beauty recently took to Instagram to show off her family’s effortless style. Taking to the platform, the “Jump” songstress shared an IG Reel of herself, her hubby Russell and their three children, Future, Sienna and baby Win as they were all dressed to the nines and showing off their fashion sense. For the fun video, Ci Ci donned a champagne colored slip dress that fit her like a glove. She paired the look with dramatic makeup and a slicked back hairstyle with curled edges. She then passed the camera to her son, Future, who matched his mom’s fly and also rocked a champagne and white colored ensemble. From there, Sienna took center stage and stole the show with her matching dress and fan. Last but not least, Russell and Win took over the video and closed it out looking as dapper as ever.
BEAUTY & FASHION
101.1. The Wiz

Reginae Carter Gives Us Style Goals In A Heart Shaped Crop Top

Reginae Carter gave us style goals over the weekend when she was spotted out and about in heart shaped crop top that we absolutely love!. Taking to Instagram, the actress and style queen shared an IG Reel of herself strutting her stuff in the black Area heart shaped top. She paired the top, which currently retails for $495, with black skinny jeans and black and white pointed toe heels. As for her hair, she wore her long, dark locs in a half up half down hairstyle which she rocked bone straight and silky. The beauty was all smiles as she modeled her ensemble to perfection, being sure to stop and spin to show off the fit from all angles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy