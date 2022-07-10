ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquis Tualatin to Hold 5th Annual Car Show & BBQ

By Julie Kresl
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fundraiser to support Meals On Wheels People – Tualatin. Marquis Companies Tualatin Campus is excited to announce the date for their fifth annual car show and barbeque. The event this year will be held on Thursday, July 21 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. It will include a barbeque, live band,...

KOIN 6 News

Vancouver, WA named one of the worst cities for renters

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — With inflation at an all-time high, a personal-finance website is ranking Vancouver, Washington as one of the worst for renters. According to WalletHub, last year’s rent prices nationally grew at nearly double the rate of any previous year. The website recently released its report on this year’s best and worst places to rent in America.
VANCOUVER, WA
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Ice Cream

Whether you’re a fan of pistachio, marionberry crisp, chocolate gooey brownie, or buckwheat honey toffee, these are our go-to scoop (and pop) shops. The old adage “we all scream for ice cream” couldn’t be truer in Portland, where there’s ice cream to satisfy almost any taste. Got an Italian nonna who likes to stick with the classics? Take her to Pinolo Gelato for pistachio and stracciatella. Like your ice cream James Beard chef style? Look no further than the über-rich frozen custards from Ripe Cooperative. Looking for Indian kulfi in both traditional and funky flavors? Head to Kulfi. Want to try a bona fide Portland institution, still innovating today? Wander to Salt & Straw. And if you’re plant-based, gluten-free, or lactose-intolerant, Kate’s Ice Cream is a safe haven, while many of these other shops offer friendly options, too. Read on to find your new favorite way to beat the summer heat.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland mechanics engineering DIY catalytic converter protection

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With the explosion of catalytic converter thefts, muffler and auto shops in Portland are slammed with business, as are shops that sell anti-theft devices. But in all reality, it’s not always easy to protect catalytic converters: it can be really expensive to buy protection plates, the...
PORTLAND, OR
33andfree

The Best Spots on The Oregon Coast To Visit

When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.
OREGON STATE
Eater

McMinnville Restaurant Okta Wants to be the Willamette Valley’s Fine Dining Destination

About 15,000 years ago, a 2,000-foot-high ice dam cracked, releasing a monumental gush of water that swept across the Northwest. The Missoula floods, as they’re known, tore up the ground in its path, carrying and scattering mud and silt and boulders across Idaho, Washington, and Oregon in its pursuit of the Pacific. This happened again and again, as the glacier would reform and break, washing down the continent and carrying so much soil with it. Waters would pool in the Willamette Valley, creating the growing conditions that support the state’s lauded wine country.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
KXL

2022 Local Educators of the Year Get Free Rent for a Year!

3 local teachers have been selected as 2022 Educators of the Year. OnPoint Community Credit Union will pay their mortgage or rent for an entire year, and their schools will get $2500 each. The three winners are:. Jennifer Krebs, a kindergarten teacher at Marcola Elementary School in Marcola, Oregon. Emmanuel...
MARCOLA, OR
WWEEK

Can Drive-In Theaters Strike Back?

At the early heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in movie theaters were thrust into a sudden spotlight. In spring 2020, 99W Drive-In owner Brian Francis spoke to The New York Times about his Newberg theater being one of the only places in Oregon where you could watch a movie on the big screen (at that moment, he was bombarded with customer calls to open early). And just last month, a patron at the Milton-Freewater Drive-In showed owner Mike Speiss a 2020 copy of Time that featured his Northeast Oregon theater.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Engagement ring stolen from veteran, nurse while vacationing in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An unfortunate event for a couple visiting Portland for the first time; their cars were broken into while visiting Multnomah Falls. Zachary Smith, his girlfriend Cora Buechner, and her sister were taking in Portland’s beauty. They arrived at the falls on Saturday around 4:45 pm and only stayed for 25 minutes. That was enough time for thieves to break into both of their cars, jamming the door locks.
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

After 65 years of collecting dust, 'Dad's car' will be in the Concours spotlight

The two-seater '54 Jaguar was impractical as family car for Gene Wibe, but his daughter Linda from Happy Valley will proudly be showing it off on Sunday in Forest Grove. In May 1954, 24-year-old Gene Wibe and his father, Harold, drove from Portland to California so that Gene could buy a car. There were plenty of fine automobiles in the City of Roses, but Gene had his eye on a particular make and model, which took him to Hornburg Motors in Los Angeles. There, he parted with $3,545 and got the keys to a brand-new JaguarXK120 SE OTS.
FOREST GROVE, OR
spectrumlocalnews.com

Some downtown Portland streets closed starting Wednesday

Several streets in downtown Portland will be closed to traffic starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday and continuing through Friday afternoon due to the National Governors Association meeting taking place. Dozens of governors from across the country are expected to attend the summer meeting of the association, with much of the...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

