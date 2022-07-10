Additional Charges Filed Against Westfield Man Facing DWI Charge
By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
4 days ago
WESTFIELD, NJ – A Westfield man who flipped his car into a house while drinking and driving is facing more charges today. Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro has announced that the 22-year old Westfield man, who was recently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated following a crash in which the vehicle he...
The Lakehurst Police Department arrested Vince Aiello, 41, of Lakehurst, NJ, after a motor vehicle stop. On July 11, 2022, at approximately 8:53 PM, Lakehurst Police dispatch received several calls from concerned citizens regarding an erratic driver on Route 70. A short time later, PO Vance Pelino observed the suspect vehicle traveling on Route 70. After observing several motor vehicle violations, a traffic stop was conducted in the area of Elm Street and Hibernia Avenue. During the stop, the driver identified as Vince Aiello was asked to exit the vehicle for further investigation. During this time, Aiello became uncooperative and attempted to regain entry into his vehicle, punching an officer in the face in the process. Additionally, Aiello began to forcefully resist arrest when the officers attempted to place him under arrest. After a brief struggle, Officers were able to place him into handcuffs without further incident or escalation. A further on scene investigation resulted in the discovery of a large machete in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.
ASBURY PARK, NJ – A 16-year-old male, whose identity was not released by police or the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has been charged with murder and gun charges after he shot and killed 19-year-old Dariel Varnet last Friday in Asbury Park. According to police, shortly after 5:45 p.m....
NEWARK, NJ – No injuries were reported, but the Newark Police are now searching for a suspect that fired his gun at an occupied parked vehicle back in May. On May 27th, At approximately 1:50 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Perez Drive on a call of shots fired. The pictured suspect was captured on security surveillance discharging a firearm at an occupied parked vehicle. No injuries have been reported.
Three teens were nabbed after fleeing from police during a high-speed chase and crashing a stolen Mercedes — and two suspects remain at large, authorities said. Denville Police saw a black Mercedes Benz heading east on Route 46 matching the description of one that had been stolen out of Parsippany earlier in the evening just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, a press release said.
CLIFTON, NJ – Police in Clifton are searching for a man who tried to run over a police officer during an escape from apprehension back in June. According to police, on June 18, officers responded to the area of Valley Road on the report of a suspicious act in progress.
LINDEN, NJ – At least two teens were injured during a fight Wednesday night at Martin Luther King Memorial Park in Linden. According to police, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old male juvenile were both transported to Trinitas Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries after a fight escalated into a shooting at around 8:20 pm.
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department seeks to identify a commercial burglary suspect. In June, a man entered a building at 957 Woodycrest Avenue in the Bronx and removed about $5,000 worth of tools and equipment. Police say he climbed into the building and exited through the construction scaffolding.
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Robert Finley, 46, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for stabbing a man in the face with a broken glass bottle. According to court records, a minor traffic incident escalated into the near-deadly altercation when the victim stepped out of his vehicle to inspect the damage after his car was struck by the door of the defendant’s automobile in November 2020.
NEWARK, NJ – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Newark man who goes by the nickname “Hawk” as a suspect in an aggravated assault incident that took place on Friday. Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said an warrant has been issued for the arrest of Hawkins Wright, 67, of Newark, on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in an incident that occurred on Friday, July 8 2022.
“Distract and Grab” Thefts – What they are and how to protect yourself!. A “distract and grab” theft is a method of crime used by thieves, typically targeting shoppers or victims who are alone. The theft can happen in a variety of places, often a grocery store, retail store, or in the parking lot of a bank or shopping plaza.
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City police officer was stabbed and killed in her own home by her estranged husband, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office said today. According to District Attorney Darcel D. Clark, Argenis Baez, 33, has been indicted for second-degree Murder and additional charges for stabbing his estranged wife, a New York City Police Officer, in her home.
A 23-year-old Hillsborough man was indicted for attempted murder for the alleged stabbing a fellow resident of the neighborhood, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and Hillsborough Township Chief of Police Mike McMahon. The indictment charges Safi N. Hill with first degree attempted murder, third degree possession of...
NORTH PLAINFIELD BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) – Somerset County authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Friday night in North Plainfield Borough, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On July 8, at around 10:45 p.m., police responded to the area of Vermeule Park off...
A woman was found dead inside of a car on a Newark street, authorities said. The discovery was made on Broad and Clay streets just before 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said. The victim was pronounced at 8:40 p.m. to sign up for...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA – A man broke into a home on Clearbrook Drive in Manchester Sunday morning simply to steal a bottle of beer. The incident was captured on the homeowner’s ring doorbell video camera. According to police, on Sunday, the Northern York County Regional Police Department investigated...
Yesterday social media was running ramped with exaggerated versions of the events that actually transpired during an altercation on the Keansburg boardwalk. OCSN reserved reporting on the story until we received official word and not rumors or hear say statements. Below is the press release from the Keansburg Police Department outlining the events and we are grateful to hear that the three victims are home recovering and one is not on life support fighting for her life as was spread through social media through other news outlets.
