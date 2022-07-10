Additional Charges Filed Against Westfield Man Facing DWI Charge

The Lakehurst Police Department arrested Vince Aiello, 41, of Lakehurst, NJ, after a motor vehicle stop. On July 11, 2022, at approximately 8:53 PM, Lakehurst Police dispatch received several calls from concerned citizens regarding an erratic driver on Route 70. A short time later, PO Vance Pelino observed the suspect vehicle traveling on Route 70. After observing several motor vehicle violations, a traffic stop was conducted in the area of Elm Street and Hibernia Avenue. During the stop, the driver identified as Vince Aiello was asked to exit the vehicle for further investigation. During this time, Aiello became uncooperative and attempted to regain entry into his vehicle, punching an officer in the face in the process. Additionally, Aiello began to forcefully resist arrest when the officers attempted to place him under arrest. After a brief struggle, Officers were able to place him into handcuffs without further incident or escalation. A further on scene investigation resulted in the discovery of a large machete in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

LAKEHURST, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO