Carjacking in Newark Leads Police on Search for Vehicle

NEWARK, NJ – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Newark man who goes by the nickname “Hawk” as a suspect in an aggravated assault incident that took place on Friday. Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said an warrant has been issued for the arrest of Hawkins Wright, 67, of Newark, on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in an incident that occurred on Friday, July 8 2022.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO