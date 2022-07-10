Carjacking in Newark Leads Police on Search for Vehicle
NEWARK, NJ – Another carjacking has taken place in Newark and now police are trying to find the vehicle as they continue their investigation. Newark...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
NEWARK, NJ – Another carjacking has taken place in Newark and now police are trying to find the vehicle as they continue their investigation. Newark...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 3