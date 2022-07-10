ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Carjacking in Newark Leads Police on Search for Vehicle

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
NEWARK, NJ – Another carjacking has taken place in Newark and now police are trying to find the vehicle as they continue their investigation. Newark...

Shore News Network

Do You Recognize Him? Newark Police Seeking to Identify Shooting Suspect

NEWARK, NJ – No injuries were reported, but the Newark Police are now searching for a suspect that fired his gun at an occupied parked vehicle back in May. On May 27th, At approximately 1:50 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Perez Drive on a call of shots fired. The pictured suspect was captured on security surveillance discharging a firearm at an occupied parked vehicle. No injuries have been reported.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Trio Busted With Ammo, Stolen Guns: Newark PD

Three men were arrested in Newark after police found two with stolen guns and one with ammunition, authorities said. Trouble began when officers patrolling Rose Street saw a speeding car turning from Brenner Street onto 18th Avenue, then Winans Avenue around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said.
NEWARK, NJ
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
FREEHOLD: TEEN ARRESTED ON HOMICIDE CHARGES

A teenager has been apprehended in connection with a fatal shooting that took place late last week in Asbury Park, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Thursday. The defendant, a 16-year-old male whose identity is being withheld due to his age, has had juvenile complaints of murder and two...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Bound Brook Woman Charged For Eluding Police

BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A Bound Brook woman was charged after trying to flee police, crashing her vehicle on Saturday. According to police, Jerrie Lee Williams, age 25, was charged for eluding and multiple arrest warrants. On Saturday, at approximately 11:07 p.m. a Branchburg Township Police officer attempted to...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark Police Searching for Fugitive Wanted for Assault

NEWARK, NJ – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Newark man who goes by the nickname “Hawk” as a suspect in an aggravated assault incident that took place on Friday. Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said an warrant has been issued for the arrest of Hawkins Wright, 67, of Newark, on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in an incident that occurred on Friday, July 8 2022.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman's Body Found In Car On Newark Street

A woman was found dead inside of a car on a Newark street, authorities said. The discovery was made on Broad and Clay streets just before 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said. The victim was pronounced at 8:40 p.m. to sign up for...
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark Teen Arrested in Stolen Car in Westfield

WESTFIELD, NJ – Newark teens are continuing to target suburban neighborhoods across the state to steal vehicles. The latest report comes from Westfield, where a 17-year-old Newark resident was charged for burglary to a vehicle in the town. It turns out he was with three others joyriding in a...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Shore News Network

Man Ambushed by Two Gunmen in Broad Daylight in Brooklyn Attack

NEW YORK, NY – Two men approached another man sitting on his scooter in the area of 168 Liberty Street in Brooklyn on Monday at around 7:42 pm and opened fire. Luckily for the unsuspecting scooter driver, his attackers had bad aim. They missed every shot, and the man was uninjured as the two shaky shooters fled the scene. Police have not made any arrests in this case.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

New Jersey Walmarts Closed after Bomb Threats

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – Three Walmart stores in New Jersey shut down for several hours after bomb threats were made against the businesses. A bomb threat at the East Brunswick store led to an evacuation and police combed the entire location with a K9 bomb-sniffing dog before clearing the building to reopen later in the day.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

