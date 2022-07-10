ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Newark Public Works Cleans Up Garbage Under Magazine Street Underpass

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
NEWARK, NJ – After multiple complaints by residents, the Newark Public Works Department finally cleaned...

News 12

Newark Pride parade to take place this Sunday

The city of Newark will be holding its Pride parade this upcoming Sunday. Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave says that there will be some intermittent street closures during the parade. Malave says Broad Street will be closed from Lincoln Park to Military Park from 12 p.m. until around...
NEWARK, NY
NJ.com

Jersey City zoning board to decide on demolition of post-Civil War home

The fate of an 1890s-era Journal Square home is on the agenda for the Jersey City Zoning Board this Thursday. The owners of 238 Academy St. are appealing the building’s protected status in order to clear the way for demolition of the house, one of three attached homes that historically were one large house — and preservationists are not happy.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
rew-online.com

106-126 Halladay Street, Jersey City, NJ – Development Site Sold

“The Marmarou Team of B6 Real Estate Advisors announced the sale of a 27,500 SF development site located at 106-126 Halladay Street in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City for $5,725,000. The 0.63 acres of land is located in the Canal Crossing Redevelopment Zone which allows for a 6-8 story structure of approximately 165,000 square foot structure to be built as-of-right.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City officials, restauranteurs cut the ribbon on renovated Newark Ave. Pedestrian Plaza

Jersey City officials and restauranteurs cut the ribbon on the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza this afternoon after $6.7 million in renovations were completed. “In 2015, we had the vision to maximize this space by creating a pedestrian-friendly plaza and establishing a sought-after shopping and dining destination and overall economic driver that has since exceeded our expectations,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseycityupfront.com

Construction begins at One Journal Square

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop joined Kushner management to mark the start of construction at One Journal Square. The nearly $1 billion development will consist of two 64-story glass towers that’ll consist of 1,723 rental residences, 45,000 square feet of amenities, and 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News Break
Politics
hobokengirl.com

Torta Truck in Jersey City is Getting its Own Brick + Mortar

A food truck beloved for its delicious tortas is opening a shop here in Jersey City. The Torta Truck Torteria & Taqueria will open later this summer at 413A Central Avenue in The Heights. A torta is a Mexican sandwich served on a soft roll and filled with whatever the chef can imagine. Traditional fillings include slow-cooked meats, cheeses, and vegetables. Many Hudson County residents have come to love the tortas served on the truck, and now they will be able to get their fix at the brick-and-mortar location. The Hoboken Girl spoke with Victoria Olivos, the co-owner of Torta Truck, to learn more about the business. Read on to learn more about the Torta Truck, the family behind it, and what patrons can expect from the new location.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey Walmarts Closed after Bomb Threats

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – Three Walmart stores in New Jersey shut down for several hours after bomb threats were made against the businesses. A bomb threat at the East Brunswick store led to an evacuation and police combed the entire location with a K9 bomb-sniffing dog before clearing the building to reopen later in the day.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Do You Recognize Him? Newark Police Seeking to Identify Shooting Suspect

NEWARK, NJ – No injuries were reported, but the Newark Police are now searching for a suspect that fired his gun at an occupied parked vehicle back in May. On May 27th, At approximately 1:50 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Perez Drive on a call of shots fired. The pictured suspect was captured on security surveillance discharging a firearm at an occupied parked vehicle. No injuries have been reported.
NEWARK, NJ
caribbeanlife.com

Thousands attend Caribbean American Family Day in East Orange, NJ

Thousands of colorfully dressed nationals converged on Monte Irving Orange Park in East Orange, New Jersey on Sunday, July 10 for a loud, and exciting return to the Caribbean American Family Day, (CAFFNJ) where Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake, of the 34th Legislative District, New Jersey General Assembly, told the massive crowd that it was good to be back after COVID-19.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Leila’s Plants in Jersey City is Celebrating its Opening Today

Jersey City resident Mariel Acevedo has always had a passion for plants. Mariel grew her collection and learned more about different kinds of plants for much of her life and made a ‘pandemic pivot’ to launch her plant business, Leila’s Plants. This month, Leila’s Plants will grow from a pop-up to a brick-and-mortar location at 351 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Jersey City — and the official grand opening + ribbon cutting will be held on July 13th at 1:30PM. The shop is located in a converted shipping container as part of an entrepreneurship incubator program supported by the City of Jersey City. The Hoboken Girl spoke with Mariel about her business. Read on to learn more about her inspiring story and to plan a visit to this innovative shop.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
