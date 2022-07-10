ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkinsburg, PA

Man Shot in Wilkinsburg Saturday Morning

By Ryan Dickinson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILKINSBURG, PA – A man was shot at and struck in the leg Saturday morning in Wilkinsburg at around 4:30 am. Police have released few details in...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in Clairton shooting

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in Clairton late Wednesday night. Allegheny County police said officers from the Clairton Police Department and paramedics were called to the 600 block of 12th Street around 11:15 p.m. On scene, police found a female victim who had been shot once in the head. She was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
CLAIRTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police serve search warrant at Skybar on South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —Pittsburgh police served a search warrant at Skybar on East Carson Street on the South Side on Wednesday.Sources told KDKA-TV police confiscated surveillance videos from inside. A shocking video shot at the rooftop pool bar has gone viral. It shows a woman apparently willingly letting people sexually violate her. The bar said it contacted the police and is cooperating with the investigation. "No one was sexually assaulted; this person performed a lewd act on their own accord," the bar said in a statement to KDKA-TV. "This individual and an accomplice have been identified and a police report has been filed. According to the PPD, we are actually the victim, and we plan to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."The bar said it has voluntarily shut down for the foreseeable future. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cresson, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkinsburg, PA
Wilkinsburg, PA
Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man hospitalized in Pittsburgh after shooting

A man was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday night as a result of a being shot in the thigh, Pittsburgh police said. Police in the city’s East End neighborhood said they were notified that the man had been driven to the hospital by a private vehicle at 8:30 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Cresson St
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arnold police officer accused of lying about hit-and-run damaging patrol car

An Arnold police officer is accused of lying about his patrol vehicle being damaged in a hit-and-run and staging a scene at a convenience store parking lot. The officer, Ryan Matthew Clark, 32, of Buffalo Township, is suspended without pay, Mayor Joe Bia said Wednesday. The Westmoreland County Detective Bureau...
ARNOLD, PA
wtae.com

16-year-old struck by bullet in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the hand. Police said the victim told police he was leaning outside a third-floor window of a home on the 700 block of Lorenz Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood when he was hit by the bullet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 men arrested on gun charges in downtown Pittsburgh, South Side

PITTSBURGH — Two men were arrested on gun charges in downtown Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood in the past four days. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Forbes Avenue for reports of a disorderly person with a gun on July 7 just before 1:40 p.m. Officers were provided a description of the man and attempted to make contact when they found him before he ran away down Market Street toward Fifth Avenue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Gunfire and possible carjacking prompted weekend closure of North Side's Sue Murray pool

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are releasing new details about a shooting and possible carjacking that closed Sue Murray pool on the North Side over the weekend.Police officers swarmed the area surrounding the pool around 3:20 p.m. Saturday. They were initially called for a possible armed carjacking on busy Cedar Avenue.A gun discharged during the incident, police said. Investigators said a fight broke out between two men. One of them jumped into a car, drove around the block to the nearby gas station. That's where he got out and started running down the street near pool.Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

Police find large amount of cocaine after man flees traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers Tuesday found a large amount of cocaine after a man fled from a traffic stop on the South Side. Wilson Nadal, 27, of East Indianola Avenue, is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court on a first degree felony charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony charge of possession of drugs and misdemeanor obstructing official business.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hill District fire leaves Pittsburgh woman in critical condition

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a house fire Monday in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, city police said. The woman was found in a third-floor bedroom of the home in the 1700 block of Cliff Street, and was helped to safety by another resident in the house, police said. The fire, which was reported at about 2:35 a.m., originated in that bedroom, police said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Dravosburg man struck and killed by lightning, family speaks out

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — One man has died after being struck by lightning last week, according to Ohio State Patrol. Fifty-year-old Daryl Lewis, who lived in Dravosburg, was a truck driver taking a load across Ohio on Wednesday during a severe storm. Tanya Lewis, Daryl's wife, said his truck broke down and he went outside to try and fix the issue.
DRAVOSBURG, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

102K+
Followers
55K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy