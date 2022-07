Excitement for the all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R is reaching a fever pitch after the Japanese automaker announced yesterday that the car will be unveiled next week, on July 20. An extensive teaser campaign is finally coming to an end, meaning that we can confirm or deny the various rumors surrounding the car. CarBuzz will be at the launch event thanks to Honda's invitation, and we'll be sure to bring you as much information as we can, but before Wednesday rolls around, let's take a look at five things we can look forward to in the days leading up to the big reveal.

