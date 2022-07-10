ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar, IA

Twin Cedars Hopes To Draw On Regional Final Experience For Monday’s Game

By Derek Cardwell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in the last three seasons, the Twin Cedars Softball Squad is on the doorstep of the State Tournament. Two years ago, the Sabers fell to Wayne when most of the players on the team...

Twin Cedars Softball Focused On Lisbon Tuesday Night

With less than a week before the Twin Cedars Softball Squad plays its first State Tournament game in 44 years, the Sabers are working to figure out how to beat Lisbon. Twin Cedars knows the Lions are a formidable opponent and a perennial state qualifier. Senior Player Brooke Roby tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Twin Cedars just has to do what its done all season.
LISBON, IA
Pella Earns 4th Ever State Baseball Tournament Bid

The Pella baseball team is heading for the Class 3A state tournament for the fourth time in school history. The Dutch knocked off #3 Grinnell Wednesday night, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. Coverage details will be released later today as the brackets are officially built for the final eight, which will be played at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
PELLA, IA
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Twin Cedars Softball – July 13, 2022

For the first time since 1978 the Twin Cedars is headed to the State Softball Tournament in Fort Dodge. The Sabers defeated Sigourney 7-6 on Monday on an Ali Mockenhaupt double that scored Grace Bailey. Derek Cardwell got to talk to several members of the squad including Rylee Dunkin, Mockenhaupt, Bailey, Brooke Roby, and Chloe Durian on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
FORT DODGE, IA
Twin Cedars Softball State Bound; Several Area Teams Still Alive

The Twin Cedars softball team is in the final eight of Class 1A softball after a classic with Sigourney Monday night, winning 7-6. The Sabers had a walk-off hit in the 7th from Ali Mockenhaupt after a pair of home runs in the 1st inning game them a lead. This is the first time Twin Cedars will be represented at the State Softball tournament since 1978.
SIGOURNEY, IA
Indianola Baseball Defeats Urbandale to Qualify for State Tournament

The Indianola baseball team upset #10 Urbandale Wednesday evening 8-6 in the substate final game to qualify for the class 4A state tournament as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians struck first, scoring two runs in the first on an RBI single from Casey Stecker and a passed ball, but the J-Hawks immediately took the lead scoring three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Indianola came back in the third on a solo home run from Jack Strong and an RBI double from Gavin Legg to reclaim the lead, then piled on for another in the fourth with a solo home run from Brady Blake, and two more in the fifth with RBI hits from Kasey Carter and Blake to blow the game open 8-3.
INDIANOLA, IA
Pella Upsets #3 Grinnell to Advance to State

The Pella baseball team finished their journey to Iowa City and the Class 3A state tournament with an upset over Little Hawkeye Conference champions and 3rd-ranked Grinnell 2-0, as heard live in the Substate Final on 92.1 KRLS Wednesday. Both pitchers faced 10 batters through the first three innings and...
PELLA, IA
Both Central Track and Field Squads Earn Academic Awards

The Central College men’s track and field team earned the All-Academic Team from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association and was joined by the women’s team and 14 individual student-athletes in earning academic honors. Eight Central men and six Dutch women were recognized for...
PELLA, IA
Tough Season Brings Valuable Experience for Pella Christian Softball

The Pella Christian softball team endured many challenges this season. A top-25 schedule in the state, and injuries tested the Eagles this season but provided valuable experience for the many of the returning members of the team. Pella Christian will bring back five regular starters from this season’s squad, in addition to three players who made starts throughout the year. Eagles Head Coach Karen Harrill said while dealing with injuries was difficult, it will be beneficial in the coming years.
PELLA, IA
Bacorn’s Return Next Summer Gives Knoxville Softball A Boost

Falling short of a goal is always frustrating, and that is what happened with the Knoxville Softball Squad this season. The Panthers were hoping to have played on Tuesday in a regional final but fell to Fairfield on Saturday in the semi-finals. The Panthers will have nearly everyone back for next summer, and one person that Coach Carla Smith is glad to be returning is Brittany Bacorn. Bacorn played behind the plate and Smith says her command at the position shows how dependable she is.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola Softball Hosts Glenwood in Regional Final

The #6 Indianola softball team hosts Glenwood in the regional final tonight, with the winner advancing to the class 4A state tournament in Fort Dodge next week. The Indians survived a scare from North Polk in the semifinals, trailing by multiple runs at several different points in the game, including by three runs going into the bottom of the seventh as they scored four runs to win the game in walkoff fashion.
INDIANOLA, IA
Mockenhaupt’s Hit Catapults Twin Cedars To Fort Dodge

The class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad is headed to the State Tournament for the first time since 1978 with a wild 7-6 victory over Sigourney on Monday night. The Sabers could not have written a better opening script as they bolted out of the gates with a five run 1st inning highlighted by two bombs to left field, one by Grace Bailey and the other by Chloe Durian while Rylee Dunkin scored on a Brooke Roby RBI single. The Savages would respond with two runs in the top of the 2nd, then for the next three innings it became a pitcher’s duel as neither team could get anything across. The Sabers got one run back in the 5th as Bailey singled to bring home Dunkin to make it 6-2. The Savages woke up in the top of the 6th with four runs to tie it and it stayed that way until the bottom of the 7th when Ali Mockenhaupt ripped a two out RBI double to left to score Bailey and the celebration ensued. Rylee Dunkin, who has qualified for State Track and Field and Cross Country in her career has been wanting to qualify with a team, finally realized that dream told KNIA/KRLS Sports the 1st inning was a huge key to the Sabers success.
FORT DODGE, IA
Softball
Sports
Indianola Parks and Rec Slow Pitch Softball League Registration Open

Indianola Parks and Rec adult softball league registration is open through next week, closing on Friday, July 22nd. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News the league is a 16-game season followed by a single elimination tournament, playing on Thursday evenings at Pickard Park, running from early August through early October. Registration for teams and for individuals is available, and more information about registration and individuals is below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Pleasantville Softball Stat Leaders

The Pleasantville Softball team had a young roster with only four seniors so they had their share of ups and downs this season. Pleasantville finished 12-17 overall. Offensively, the Trojans were led by senior Malorie Mckinney, who hit .430 with five home runs and 28 RBI. Riley Till chipped in with a .355 average and 16 RBI. As a team, Pleasantville hit .259 and scored 194 runs. In the circle, a pair of Sophomores Carly Cox and Jayden Tibben shared the load starting a combined 28 games. The biggest area of improvement for the Trojans would be in the field, as they committed 114 errors on the season.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
Pella Surges Over Newton in Substate Semifinals

Another slow start did not stop the Dutch as they toppled Newton 9-2 in the Class 3A Substate Baseball semifinals Monday, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. Keegan Hansen was shaky on the mound initially, giving up four baserunners in the first five batters in the top of the 1st. From there, Hansen locked in, retiring 17 batters in a row and keeping the Cardinals off of the bases until the 7th. In between, the Dutch offense took advantage of key Newton errors to score three times in the 4th inning to take the lead and five in the 5th to ice the contest. Hansen finished with nine strikeouts and believes his team is playing their best baseball heading further into the postseason.
PELLA, IA
Knoxville Baseball Wants To Be Better In Non-Conference Games Next Year

With the season now over for the Knoxville Baseball Squad, the Panthers are taking inventory on the season. While it was not the ending they desired, the Panthers have a vision of what they want to see happen next summer. Coach Turner Devore says it starts with beating for non-conference opponents so they can get a higher seed in the substate.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Pella School Board Meeting for Final Summer Session

The Pella School Board is meeting for their second regular session of the summer today. The board will consider their meeting schedule for the upcoming academic year and adjust the board secretary and treasurer positions following the retirement of Business Manager Mary Bogaard. A work session will follow for construction...
PELLA, IA
Carousel Theatre in Indianola Performing 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Friday

Carousel Theatre in Indianola is preparing for their new show this weekend, the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Actress Emily Coffey tells KNIA News the musical show will feature six competitors taking the stage for a chance to compete at the national competition with wild and over the top characters and a great score, and will also include audience participation and is a different show each time. Show times are this Friday and Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm, with shows the following weekend at the same times with all shows at the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Innovations building. Find more information, including ticket purchasing below.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCII Severe Weather Action Team Responds to Monday Warning)

At 6:15 am Monday, four members of the KCII Severe Weather Action Team responded with live coverage on-air for a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Washington, Johnson. Louisa, and Muscatine County. As the storms swept through the listening area, trained weather spotters reported wind gusts near 50mph in Johnson County. A trained spotter in Riverside reported hail fall of nearly 1 inch. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute severe weather coverage first, fast and accurately is AM and FM KCII.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project Update

Work on the Indianola downtown square reconstruction project continued over the past week. The installation of water main and yard hydrants on Ashland and Howard is complete, along with pavement markings, street signage and light poles on Howard. Subgrade prep on Ashland between 1st St and Howard began, along with...
INDIANOLA, IA

