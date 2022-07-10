Twin Cedars Hopes To Draw On Regional Final Experience For Monday’s Game

The class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad is headed to the State Tournament for the first time since 1978 with a wild 7-6 victory over Sigourney on Monday night. The Sabers could not have written a better opening script as they bolted out of the gates with a five run 1st inning highlighted by two bombs to left field, one by Grace Bailey and the other by Chloe Durian while Rylee Dunkin scored on a Brooke Roby RBI single. The Savages would respond with two runs in the top of the 2nd, then for the next three innings it became a pitcher’s duel as neither team could get anything across. The Sabers got one run back in the 5th as Bailey singled to bring home Dunkin to make it 6-2. The Savages woke up in the top of the 6th with four runs to tie it and it stayed that way until the bottom of the 7th when Ali Mockenhaupt ripped a two out RBI double to left to score Bailey and the celebration ensued. Rylee Dunkin, who has qualified for State Track and Field and Cross Country in her career has been wanting to qualify with a team, finally realized that dream told KNIA/KRLS Sports the 1st inning was a huge key to the Sabers success.

FORT DODGE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO