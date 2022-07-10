ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Mayberry, McCarl, Scelzi Get Wins At Knoxville Raceway

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree exciting and down to the last lap A-Mains captivated fans at the Knoxville Raceway on Saturday as heard live on 95.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com KRLS3. With three laps left in the Pro Sprints race, Mike Mayberry...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Softball Focused On Lisbon Tuesday Night

With less than a week before the Twin Cedars Softball Squad plays its first State Tournament game in 44 years, the Sabers are working to figure out how to beat Lisbon. Twin Cedars knows the Lions are a formidable opponent and a perennial state qualifier. Senior Player Brooke Roby tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Twin Cedars just has to do what its done all season.
LISBON, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Baseball Defeats Urbandale to Qualify for State Tournament

The Indianola baseball team upset #10 Urbandale Wednesday evening 8-6 in the substate final game to qualify for the class 4A state tournament as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians struck first, scoring two runs in the first on an RBI single from Casey Stecker and a passed ball, but the J-Hawks immediately took the lead scoring three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Indianola came back in the third on a solo home run from Jack Strong and an RBI double from Gavin Legg to reclaim the lead, then piled on for another in the fourth with a solo home run from Brady Blake, and two more in the fifth with RBI hits from Kasey Carter and Blake to blow the game open 8-3.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Upsets #3 Grinnell to Advance to State

The Pella baseball team finished their journey to Iowa City and the Class 3A state tournament with an upset over Little Hawkeye Conference champions and 3rd-ranked Grinnell 2-0, as heard live in the Substate Final on 92.1 KRLS Wednesday. Both pitchers faced 10 batters through the first three innings and...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Earns 4th Ever State Baseball Tournament Bid

The Pella baseball team is heading for the Class 3A state tournament for the fourth time in school history. The Dutch knocked off #3 Grinnell Wednesday night, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. Coverage details will be released later today as the brackets are officially built for the final eight, which will be played at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
PELLA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
Marion County, IA
Sports
Knoxville, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
County
Marion County, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Softball Hosts Glenwood in Regional Final

The #6 Indianola softball team hosts Glenwood in the regional final tonight, with the winner advancing to the class 4A state tournament in Fort Dodge next week. The Indians survived a scare from North Polk in the semifinals, trailing by multiple runs at several different points in the game, including by three runs going into the bottom of the seventh as they scored four runs to win the game in walkoff fashion.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Mockenhaupt’s Hit Catapults Twin Cedars To Fort Dodge

The class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad is headed to the State Tournament for the first time since 1978 with a wild 7-6 victory over Sigourney on Monday night. The Sabers could not have written a better opening script as they bolted out of the gates with a five run 1st inning highlighted by two bombs to left field, one by Grace Bailey and the other by Chloe Durian while Rylee Dunkin scored on a Brooke Roby RBI single. The Savages would respond with two runs in the top of the 2nd, then for the next three innings it became a pitcher’s duel as neither team could get anything across. The Sabers got one run back in the 5th as Bailey singled to bring home Dunkin to make it 6-2. The Savages woke up in the top of the 6th with four runs to tie it and it stayed that way until the bottom of the 7th when Ali Mockenhaupt ripped a two out RBI double to left to score Bailey and the celebration ensued. Rylee Dunkin, who has qualified for State Track and Field and Cross Country in her career has been wanting to qualify with a team, finally realized that dream told KNIA/KRLS Sports the 1st inning was a huge key to the Sabers success.
FORT DODGE, IA
kniakrls.com

Both Central Track and Field Squads Earn Academic Awards

The Central College men’s track and field team earned the All-Academic Team from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association and was joined by the women’s team and 14 individual student-athletes in earning academic honors. Eight Central men and six Dutch women were recognized for...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Surges Over Newton in Substate Semifinals

Another slow start did not stop the Dutch as they toppled Newton 9-2 in the Class 3A Substate Baseball semifinals Monday, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. Keegan Hansen was shaky on the mound initially, giving up four baserunners in the first five batters in the top of the 1st. From there, Hansen locked in, retiring 17 batters in a row and keeping the Cardinals off of the bases until the 7th. In between, the Dutch offense took advantage of key Newton errors to score three times in the 4th inning to take the lead and five in the 5th to ice the contest. Hansen finished with nine strikeouts and believes his team is playing their best baseball heading further into the postseason.
PELLA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knoxville Raceway#Points Race#Scelzi Get Wins#Knia#410s#The Marion County Fair
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Baseball Wants To Be Better In Non-Conference Games Next Year

With the season now over for the Knoxville Baseball Squad, the Panthers are taking inventory on the season. While it was not the ending they desired, the Panthers have a vision of what they want to see happen next summer. Coach Turner Devore says it starts with beating for non-conference opponents so they can get a higher seed in the substate.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk softball thrives in Coach Livingston’s first season

Beau Livingston’s first season as Norwalk’s head softball coach is certainly one that he will not soon forget. Livingston’s fourth-ranked (Class 4A) Warriors earned the program’s first trip to the State Softball Tournament since 2014 on Tuesday night, and they did so in thrilling fashion. Trailing 6-2 after six and a half innings, Norwalk scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh and defeated No. 14 Benton Community 7-6 on freshman Bailey Birmingham’s two-out, bases-loaded walk-off single.
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber of Commerce Golf Open Next Week

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce Golf Open is one week away, serving as the largest fundraiser of the year. Indianola Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the annual event brings together all the chamber partners in the area for a day of reconnecting with old friends or meeting new ones, and gets you out of the office to spend a day outside with lunch and refreshments provided. Easter also said the event raises funds for the chamber to help out with all the other events the chamber holds throughout the rest of the year to help build up the community and local businesses. The Chamber Golf Open is next Wednesday, July 20th at the Indianola Golf and Country Club.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Baseball Stat Leaders

The Pleasantville Baseball team ended the year 12-18 overall. The Trojans had a high-powered offense that scored 183 runs this season and scored over 10 runs in a game seven times. Pleasantville’s offense was led by four outstanding players Trevor Daggett, Tyler Gibson, Jake De Joode, and Dylan Aldrich. All four hit over .300 on the season led by Daggett’s .359 batting average, Daggett also led the team in home runs, RBI, and Slugging Percentage.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
kniakrls.com

Indianola Parks and Rec Slow Pitch Softball League Registration Open

Indianola Parks and Rec adult softball league registration is open through next week, closing on Friday, July 22nd. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News the league is a 16-game season followed by a single elimination tournament, playing on Thursday evenings at Pickard Park, running from early August through early October. Registration for teams and for individuals is available, and more information about registration and individuals is below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Softball State Bound; Several Area Teams Still Alive

The Twin Cedars softball team is in the final eight of Class 1A softball after a classic with Sigourney Monday night, winning 7-6. The Sabers had a walk-off hit in the 7th from Ali Mockenhaupt after a pair of home runs in the 1st inning game them a lead. This is the first time Twin Cedars will be represented at the State Softball tournament since 1978.
SIGOURNEY, IA
KCCI.com

19th century beer cave rediscovered in Winterset

WINTERSET, Iowa — Madison County may be known for its covered bridges, but a covered beer cave from the middle of the 19th century is generating the latest buzz. The beer cave, which is an earthen cooler, is just east of Highway 169 on property that is now a farm equipment supplier.
WINTERSET, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk hosts Benton in battle for state softball berth

A trip to the Class 4A State Softball Tournament is on the line tonight when the Norwalk Warriors host Benton Community in a Region 6 final at 7:00 p.m. The game can be heard live on kniakrls.com (KNIA3), with pregame coverage starting at approximately 6:45. The fourth-ranked Warriors stand 28-7...
NORWALK, IA
98.1 KHAK

1800’s Beer Cave Unearthed in Small-Town Iowa

When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

DutchFix, De Kelder Speakeasy Hosting Summer Soiree

The Pella community is celebrating its 175th birthday soon, and a pair of local businesses are aiming to add to the party. Owner of DutchFix Jason Bandstra says the Summer Soiree is coming to the Klokkenspel Plaza on Friday, August 5th, and Saturday, August 6th, co-hosted by the restaurant and De Kelder Speakeasy. Bandstra says the ticketed event will feature a live DJ playing music of different eras by the hour and feature a unique menu of food and drinks, in part, to utiltize the unique space next to their stores and to celebrate the rich tradition of the community. Tickets for the Summer Soiree are available here and cost $55 per person. Hear more about the event on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: Marion County Fair

Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Julian Bacon and Morgan McKay. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats Concert Today

The next Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats concert this summer is today, featuring Warren County musician Ron Burchett. Burchett is a self-taught musician who has been playing in bands in Warren County since the 1970’s, including Warren County Line and Con Brio, which was inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Burchett will include a mix of his own songs and popular songs from Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Kenny Loggins, James Taylor, and more. The concert is from 2-3pm in the Indianola Activity Center, and is free to attend thanks to sponsor Immanuel Pathways with dessert provided by the Indianola HyVee.
WARREN COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy