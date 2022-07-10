Westlake Village: 7 Best Places to Visit Westlake Village, CA
By Vishal
"Westlake Village is located ten minutes away from Thousand Oaks in California. It is nestled at the Santa Monica Mountains' edge. The village is surrounded lushly by parkland and the sparkling waters of Westlake Lake." This tiny town is an ideal spot for outdoor enthusiasts and has a variety...
PICTURED: Ojai’s bowling alley shut down in the 1990’s and has been vacant ever since. Photo by Alex Wilson. It’s been decades since anyone enjoyed bowling in Ojai, but now the site of a vacant and dilapidated bowling alley could be transformed into a farm-to-table restaurant featuring outdoor games including bocce ball, shuffleboard and ping pong.
MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Old Town Moorpark is one street full of nostalgia and Ventura County history. "We want to preserve our history and we are proud of our history here," Mayor Janice Parvin says. Parvin says the city council is working on an ordinance that basically says if a...
Malibu’s own Broad Street Oyster Company has opened a new location, a stall at the venerable Grand Central Market in Downtown Los Angeles as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The restaurant chain was founded by Christopher Tompkins as a “seafood-centric mobile raw bar” and their website asks playfully “Have you ever wanted to join a secret society of hard-partying, oyster-shucking pirates?” The restaurant is well known for its lobster rolls, seafood tower and fresh oysters, caviar service and tuna tartare. You can also find dishes like sea urchin spaghetti, crispy octopus, cioppino, and even a classic burger or Baja-style tacos.
LOS ANGELES - Only one California city made TIME magazine's list of the world's 50 greatest places of 2022. You'll have to travel further north to San Francisco, which joined the only other West Coast city of Portland, Oregon to make the list. Three other U.S. cities also made the...
A century before the tragic landslide of 2005, a different disaster sent La Conchita into the national news: the crash of a Southern Pacific passenger train. The railroad tracks at La Conchita (then called Punta Gorda) ran along a narrow ledge, with a mountain on one side and a 35-foot drop to the Pacific on the other. “Had an evil spirit chosen the place for this wreck,” said the Los Angeles Herald, “a worse place could not have been provided.”
The newly rebuilt Solvang Festival Theater is getting the last touches of paint and a final spruce up ahead of the official reopening on Saturday. It’s the culmination of a $5.3 million project, over nine months, to transform the outdoor theater into one which is more accessible, safer, with better sound and lighting.
The rambling 21,000 square-feet property called 'The Reserve' is set in two acres of grounds and was built in 1959. It has been heavily modified over the last two decades Estate agents describe it as 'one of most historic estates in Los Angeles' and one of the city's finest examples of...
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. A full moon on Wednesday night...
Pokitomik, the poke bar found throughout Los Angeles and Ventura County, is opening new locations in Montebello and Canoga Park. The first to open will be the Montebello location at 1461 N Montebello Boulevard, moving into the former home of Subway in the Montebello Town Square. Although Yelp has the business listed as open on its website, Pokitomik’s lease doesn’t start until August 2022, according to a recent lease report from CoStar. The franchised-focused company will also eventually add a new location in Canoga Park, making it the seventh location for the company, all in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES - Starbucks is shutting down over a dozen U.S. locations - six of them in the Los Angeles County area - by the end of July, according to The Wall Street Journal. In a July 11 memo sent to employees, officials said the closure is a move to make Starbucks locations safer for customers and employees.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A dramatic photo captures the moment a yacht erupts in flames just off Catalina Island. The Los Angeles County Lifeguards shared the photo of the yacht fire on social media Wednesday night. According to officials, the fire happened in Avalon Harbor just off the island.
A winning lottery ticket was sold in Oxnard, matching all six numbers to secure the jackpot worth $27 million. Sold at Liquor Cellar, located on W. Channel Island Boulevard, the ticket had matching numbers with those drawn Wednesday evening, which were: 12, 19, 20, 36 and 42, while the Mega number was 3.
A new report found several Northern California cities are the most dangerous for people to walk in. The report by Smart Growth America shows the United States in general doesn't do very well when it comes to road safety. But things are especially bad for people out walking in Stockton.
With the acquisition of 6,000 acres of open space, California is a step closer in its effort to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030, also referred to as the 30×30 initiative. The largest undeveloped private property in Los Angeles County is now part of a protected ecological area that will preserve habitat and expand wildlife corridors between the San Gabriel, Sierra Madre, and Santa Susanna mountains.
Welcome to 4131 Cedar Ave located in the coveted Virginia Country Club neighborhood! This 1930 colonial home has been completely reimagined and impeccably restored by Alison White Homes and Mindy Laven while still maintaining its historical integrity. With over $1M in improvements, no expense was spared on details and materials to make this one of the most special and unique homes in Long Beach. This 5 bed, 4 bath, 3956 sq.ft. home is perfectly situated on an oversized 10,028 sq.ft. estate-sized lot featuring a resort style yard with a sparkling pool and spa with baja shelf, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, sink and refrigerator, a built-in fire pit with bench seating, 2 brick patios, a large limestone dining area and beautiful grounds with synthetic grass. This gorgeous backyard is wonderfully laid out and is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just quiet time reading and relaxing with your toes in the water. Brand new 528 sq.ft. finished garage with electric car charger, epoxy floors and french doors to yard, can also be converted into an ADU for addl options such as a home office, gym or mother-in-law unit. (There is addl parking behind the garage.) This amazing home showcases endless upgrades including being taken mostly down to the studs, but kept original detailing and moldings throughout, including 10" crown molding in living and dining rooms, an incredible stair banister, original interior doors and a hidden speakeasy preserved from the 1930s prohibition room. New plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roof, doors, windows and flooring throughout. Fabulous open floorplan featuring a large kitchen, breakfast area, great room and a grand living room with original fireplace. The chef's kitchen is appointed with custom cabinetry, marble countertops, 2 apron front sinks, walk-in pantry with custom shelving, butler's pantry, Thermador appliances and La Cornue range with custom plaster hood. Separate formal dining room & powder room complete the downstairs. Upstairs master retreat offers an oasis of beauty and light featuring French doors that open to a private balcony overlooking the pool and yard, large walk-in closet with custom built-ins and ensuite with dual vanities, large walk-in shower and soaking clawfoot tub. 2 bedrooms share a hall bath and 2 addl bedrooms share a jack and jill bath. Separate laundry room completes the upstairs. Accredited school district, close to VCC Golf Club and freeways.
The masterful design of this remarkable Sherman Oaks condo highlights its modern luxury. Designed by a professional decorator who used only premium custom finishes and elegant furniture, you will be instantly captivated by the stunning grand foyer with a custom tile design complemented by an elegant glass light fixture. The sleek gourmet kitchen is a balance of style and function. Your inner Chef will come alive as you imagine yourself in this kitchen with luxurious amenities such as quartz counters, high-end appliances, and breathtaking $60K cabinets. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find the formal dining room boasting recessed lighting, travertine flooring, and leaded glass. Perfect for family gatherings, the living room offers a stylish entertainment center, wood flooring, and a cozy gas fireplace complete with crystal rocks. The wet bar is an entertainer’s dream with marble counters, ample storage, and chic pendant light fixtures. Retreat for the evening to the spacious primary suite featuring recessed lighting and multiple walk-in closets. The en-suite bathroom features spa-like amenities with an impressive vanity including dual sinks, marble counters, and generous storage. The bathroom also showcases a Jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower with a rain shower head, heated floors and seat. The 3rd bedroom has been converted to a massive walk-in closet. However, it offers its own closet and electrical hookups and can be utilized as a bedroom, office, or den. The unit also includes a laundry room, 2 balconies, dual paned windows, and a brand new 4-ton AC. In addition, most of the furniture can be included in the sale. This unit is located in a meticulously cared-for complex with a pool and spa. Nestled in the highly desirable city of Sherman Oaks, it is close to Fashion Square, a lush park with a recreation center, Gelson’s, trendy shops, restaurants, and more. This is California living at its finest- presenting an opportunity that you don’t want to miss!
COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Los Angeles County. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show cases and hospitalizations trending upward since early summer. Los Angeles County tracks COVID-19 case rates over time and by community. The Department of Public Health’s map shows the...
If you have walked our iconic bluffs overlooking the ocean, you will find discarded cans, old backpacks, blankets and clothes on the other side of the concrete railings that spoil the otherwise majestic ocean view. While the rest of Palisades Park is kept up beautifully, the bluff's rim is riddled...
Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
