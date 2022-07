The Green Bay Rockers fell to the Wausau Woodchucks 6-0 at home on Tuesday evening. The Rockers could manage only five hits for the night as the Woodchucks shutout Green Bay at Capital Credit Union Field. Owen Jackson had two hits for the Rockers, while Dylan Carter (2-6) took the loss pitching seven innings and allowing four runs. The Woodchucks and Rockers will battle again Wednesday evening at Athletic Field in Wausau with first pitch set for 6:35 pm.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO