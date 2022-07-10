ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

July 16: Purple Rose Theater Concert Reading

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo register for this program or...

Over 300 artists are coming to Wyandotte

The Wyandotte Street Art Fair is expected to draw thousands of people this week. The fair that started in 1961 and this year it will feature over 300 artists from across the country. There will be a huge variety of artistic styles from clothing, prints, metal, craft jewelry, glass, leather...
WYANDOTTE, MI
Chelsea Area Fire Authority Holding First Golf Outing, Looking for Sponsors

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Fire Captain Scot Basar for the information in this story.) The Chelsea Area Fire Department will hold its first (of many) golf outings on Friday, Aug. 19 at Calderone Golf Club, 4490 Willis Road, Grass Lake. This will be a four-person scramble with contests...
CHELSEA, MI
PHOTOS: 2022 Art in the Park in downtown Plymouth, MI

AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE in downtown Plymouth, Mich. for the 2022 Art in the Park art fair. A signature Michigan event, Art In The Park, now in its 42nd year will welcome over 400 artists from around the U.S. offering paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, glass, woodwork, photography, folk art & much more. Entertainment and cuisine will complement the art exhibitors , creating a sensory filled weekend experience. Be a part of the tradition…join us at Michigan’s 2nd largest art fair for a weekend long celebration of art, food, and fun!
PLYMOUTH, MI
July 14: Chelsea Board of Education to Interview 2 Superintendent Candidates, Hold Meet and Greet

The Chelsea School District Board of Education moved one step closer to hiring a new superintendent on Tuesday. The board initially interviewed three candidates: Michael Kapolka, assistant superintendent of human resources at Wayne-Westland Community Schools; Bradley Paddock, executive manager of human resources at Walled Lake Consolidated Schools; and Justin Ralston, Theodore Roosevelt High School principal at Washington, D.C. Public Schools.
CHELSEA, MI
Nancy Graebner-Sundling Named Special Recognition Award Winner

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Von Lozon for the information in this story.) The Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA) announced three winners of its Special Recognition Award during the Annual Membership Meeting on June 30, recognizing them for extensive contributions to health care. Among them was Nancy Graebner-Sundling, who recently retired as president of Chelsea Hospital.
CHELSEA, MI
Plans Proposed For St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Expansion & Renovation

Plans to expand and renovate St. Joseph Mercy Brighton hospital were before the Genoa Township Planning Commission Monday night. Trinity Health is looking to construct an approximately 186,000-square-foot, four-story hospital addition to the existing medical building at 7575 Grand River, west of Bendix Road. It will be known as the Trinity Health Medical Center – Brighton.
BRIGHTON, MI
Michigan Radio Executive Director & General Manager announces retirement

Stephen Schram, Executive Director & General Manager of Michigan Radio, has announced that he will retire from the station this fall on November 30. He was personally recruited by University of Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman in 2006. "I have had the opportunity to be a part of many remarkable...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News Detroit Announces First Hires for Its Fall Launch

The newly hired anchors and executive producer of community impact will work on the the hyper-local streaming and broadcast news service. DETROIT—CBS News Detroit has hired anchors Shaina Humphries and Rachelle Graham, meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey, and executive producer of community impact Amyre Makupson. CBS News Detroit is the hyper-local...
DETROIT, MI
Fruits of the Summer at the Wednesday Farmers Market

The fruits of summer are now available at the Chelsea Farmers Markets. Come visit this Wednesday to buy freshly picked peaches, cherries, and blueberries. You’ll also find a variety of fresh baked goods at the market along with kettle corn. Visit the market manager’s booth if you’d like to...
CHELSEA, MI
Seafood spot is on a roll

An aunt and her nephew are on a roll when it comes to dishing out seafood in and around the D. They’re serving up seafood mac and cheese, hot lobster rolls and more on the go. Kathryn Wilson and Chef Nick Wilson are the aunt-nephew team behind The Lobster...
DETROIT, MI
J.L. Hudson’s Dept. Store: Detroit, Michigan 1881-1998

Who of you is old enough to remember watching the annual J.L. Hudson Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV?. For that matter, how many of you even shopped at Hudson's at some time in your life?. Hudson's department store's worldwide fame began with Joseph Lowthian (J.L) Hudson, who worked with his...
DETROIT, MI
8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mich.-based United Wholesale Mortgage CFO Timothy J Forrester dies at 55

Timothy J Forrester, chief financial officer of Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage, died Sunday at 55 following "a valiant battle against cancer," according to an online obituary. "He died surrounded by the love of family & friends across the world," his obituary said. UWM president Mat Ishbia announced Forrester's death Tuesday...
PONTIAC, MI
Grocer taking over former Toys R Us site in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — Rumors have been circulating in Roseville about what the former Toys R Us building might become. In June, Crain’s Detroit Business wrote an article all but confirming that the building was being turned into an Amazon Fresh, a physical version of the e-commerce company’s grocery delivery website.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Jason Carr: This Detroit spot has the best fries in Metro Detroit, hands down

DETROIT – With National French Fry day on tap (and btw why the hell is it not on a Friday), I thought I would oil the mechanisms and grease the levers on said topic. The best fries in Metro Detroit are at Scotty Simpson’s Fish ‘n’ Chips on Fenkell in Brightmoor. Hands down. Don’t bother protesting cause I ain’t trying to hear you.
DETROIT, MI

