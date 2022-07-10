July 16: Purple Rose Theater Concert Reading

AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE in downtown Plymouth, Mich. for the 2022 Art in the Park art fair. A signature Michigan event, Art In The Park, now in its 42nd year will welcome over 400 artists from around the U.S. offering paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, glass, woodwork, photography, folk art & much more. Entertainment and cuisine will complement the art exhibitors , creating a sensory filled weekend experience. Be a part of the tradition…join us at Michigan’s 2nd largest art fair for a weekend long celebration of art, food, and fun!

PLYMOUTH, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO