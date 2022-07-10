ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

No referendum for at least a decade, say two Tory leadership contenders

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LsN3f_0gaeypYo00

Two former ministers in the running to become Prime Minister have said there should not be another vote on Scottish independence for at least another decade.

Both Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid said on Sunday it should be at least 10 years before another referendum is held, flying in the face of the Scottish Government timetable that would see Scots head to the polls on the issue next October.

Nicola Sturgeon said last month another vote would be held on October 19 2023 and Scotland’s top law officer has referred a Bill to the UK Supreme Court in a bid to ensure any attempt by the Scottish Parliament to legislate for a referendum was within its powers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eK4Sv_0gaeypYo00
Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt was speaking to the BBC on Sunday (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA) (PA Wire)

When asked on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme if he would allow another referendum, Jeremy Hunt said: “Not in the next 10 years.”

Mr Javid, responding to the same question in a later interview, said: “The last one was for a generation and the generation hasn’t changed, so no.

“Not forever, but not at least for a decade.”

The SNP’s deputy Westminster leader Kirsten Oswald said it was clear the two were “reading from the same anti-democratic playbook”.

Meanwhile, fellow leadership candidate Tom Tugendhat said the UK was more a Scottish union than an English one.

Scotland has been essential to the union right from the beginning,” he said on BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show.

“In many ways, this is a Scottish union more than an English one.

“It’s all about the ideas that so many people across these islands have generated together and the way that they’ve spread around the world and develop the new form of liberty that we’ve seen spread over the last 70-80 years.

“These are in many ways Scottish ideas.”

What (the Tories) are saying, simply, is you can't keep asking the same question hoping for a different answer

When asked if the union was a voluntary one, Mr Tugendhat said “of course” it was and that there were no rules stopping one country from leaving.

But he added: “What (the Tories) are saying, simply, is you can’t keep asking the same question hoping for a different answer.”

He went on to describe the recent push as a “cheap political play” by the SNP to distract from the fact they are “failing” on education and healthcare.

Pressed on under what circumstances he would grant the request for powers to be devolved to hold a referendum, the chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee said he would not be drawn on “hypotheticals in the future”.

On the same show, SNP deputy leader Keith Brown said granting the Section 30 order required for another referendum would be a “good start” in repairing the fractured relationship between the UK and Scottish governments.

“One of the fundamental tests of (if the relationship can improve) will be whether they’re willing to recognise the will of the Scottish people,” he said.

“Whether they are now willing to say ‘of course we’ll have an agreed referendum’, that would be a very good start for whoever takes over.”

But he added: “Given the runners and riders that we know about, they’re all people that defended Boris Johnson, they’re all people who were complicit in the lies and depravity of his administration, so I don’t hold out a great deal of hope.”

Both Mr Tugendhat and Mr Hunt have been vocal critics of the Prime Minister in previous months.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Suella Braverman takes aim at Penny Mordaunt in Tory leadership race

Suella Braverman accused Penny Mordaunt of failing to stand up for women and of not being an “authentic Brexiteer” after being dumped out of the Tory leadership race. The Attorney General singled out Ms Mordaunt, one of the frontrunners in the increasingly bitter battle for No 10, for her apparently supportive stance on trans rights issues.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Sunak and Mordaunt consolidate status at front of Tory leadership race

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt have maintained their places at the front of the Tory leadership race as Suella Braverman was eliminated. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss came third on Thursday but hopes to pick up votes from Ms Braverman’s supporters in the next round, as Tories on the right of the party seek to rally round a single candidate.
WORLD
newschain

Nicola Sturgeon: I did not pay much attention to protest by Alba MPs

Scotland’s First Minister said she “didn’t pay much attention” to a protest that resulted in two of her former MPs being suspended from the House of Commons. Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill, who defected to the Alba Party last year after it was launched by former first minister Alex Salmond, disrupted the Commons chamber at the beginning of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Kirsten Oswald
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Conservative leadership campaign quotes of the day

“My perception of Penny is she takes a different view to me when it comes to gender ideology and the position of trans, for example, I think she said a trans woman is a woman, I disagree with that.” – Suella Braverman attacks Penny Mordaunt after the Attorney General was eliminated from the race.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Angela Rayner accuses Cabinet minister of ‘spouting sexist nonsense’

Angela Rayner has accused a Cabinet minister of spouting “sexist nonsense” in response to concerns of a “cover-up” over the Covid public inquiry. Kit Malthouse, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, branded Labour’s deputy leader “toxic” and claimed she was asking loaded questions akin to “when did you stop beating your wife”.
POLITICS
newschain

Talks offer in Troubles amnesty row amid calls to ditch legislation

A Northern Ireland minister has offered to hold talks with critics of a controversial legal move to offer an effective amnesty for Troubles crimes. Lord Caine said he was “very happy” to meet with victims’ groups, politicians and the Irish government to see if there were ways the proposed legislation could be improved.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Scotland#Scottish Government#Uk#Tory#Scots#The Uk Supreme Court#The Scottish Parliament#Snp
newschain

Sturgeon: Independence is ‘essential’ as UK faces shift to right under new PM

The UK is facing a “shift to the right” in politics whoever becomes the next Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon said, as she insisted independence was now “essential”. With the Conservative Party currently in the process of electing a successor to Boris Johnson, the Scottish First Minister hit out at the “democratic deficit” facing voters north of the border.
POLITICS
newschain

Italy’s leader wins confidence vote but coalition in doubt

Italian Premier Mario Draghi has won a confidence vote in the Senate but the future of his pandemic unity government was in doubt after the populist 5-Star Movement boycotted the vote, throwing his coalition into crisis. The vote was 172-39 on a relief Bill to help Italians facing soaring energy...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
newschain

Researchers identify two drugs effective at treating insomnia

Researchers have identified two drugs – not currently licensed for treatment in the UK – that are better at treating insomnia in adults than other medications. The medications, called eszopiclone and lemborexant, are better for both short and long-term treatment of the condition, according to a new study by University of Oxford scientists.
HEALTH
newschain

Votes being counted in second round of Tory leadership contest

Liz Truss sought to reinvigorate her Tory leadership bid as the contest became increasingly bitter ahead of another contender’s elimination. The Foreign Secretary is bidding to see off rival Penny Mordaunt, who is under fire from allies of Ms Truss after a surge of support for the trade minister.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Sturgeon guilty of ‘self indulgence and distraction’, say Scottish Tories

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of “self-indulgence and distraction” after publishing a new paper on Scottish independence. The document, which detailed what the Scottish Government called a “democratic deficit” at the heart of the union, is the second in a series of papers expected over the coming months which will refresh the prospectus for independence.
POLITICS
newschain

France advance to Euro 2022 quarter-finals with victory over Belgium

France secured safe passage through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 with a 2-1 victory over Belgium at the New York Stadium. France opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Kadidiatou Diani headed in at the back post and even though it was one-way traffic for much of the half, Belgium scored a shock equaliser after 36 minutes when Janice Cayman neatly tucked home.
SOCCER
newschain

RMT announces further rail strikes in August

The biggest rail workers’ union has announced two further strikes this summer in the worsening dispute over jobs, pay and conditions. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators will walk out on August 18 and 20. The union previously announced...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Tokyo to host World Athletics Championships in 2025

Tokyo will host the World Championships in 2025, the World Athletics Council has announced. Japan’s capital held a delayed Olympics last year behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was rubber-stamped at the council’s meeting in Eugene ahead of the start of the 18th edition of the...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy