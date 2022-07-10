ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Security Experts Warn You Should Change These Browser Settings Immediately If You Want To Keep Your Personal Data Safe

By Lisa Cupido
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago

The next time you take smart steps to secure your personal data by changing your password (hopefully to a far more complex one) or even deleting certain apps that are known to snatch data, also take a minute to consider your browser. You may regard your browser as nothing more than an avenue for transporting you from one site to the next, but that’s a mistake, according to tech and security experts.

“It’s no secret that our personal data is under constant threat from hackers and other online criminals,” says Oberon Copeland, owner and CEO of Veryinformed.com. “But did you know that your web browser could be putting your data at even greater risk? That’s right – the settings on your web browser could be leaving you open to attack. Fortunately, there are a few simple steps you can take to protect yourself.”

Copeland outlines three easy ways you can keep your personal data secure when you’re using your browser.

Always Choose Updates

Don’t sleep on updating apps OR your browser.

“Make sure that your browser is up to date,” Copeland stresses. “Outdated software is one of the biggest security risks because it often contains known vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. By keeping your browser up to date, you’ll ensure that you have the latest security fixes and improvements.”

Make Use Out Of Privacy Controls

Your browser’s privacy controls are there for a good reason — they can keep you safe from people who want to track you and take your data for their own purposes. But so many people are unaware of these controls and how they can help.

“Take a look at your browser’s privacy settings,” Copeland says. “Most browsers offer a variety of options for controlling how your personal data is shared with websites. For example, you can choose to block third-party cookies, disable location tracking, or enable Do Not Track requests. By taking advantage of these privacy controls, you can help keep your data safe from prying eyes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FvpgT_0gaeyJku00

Switch Your Browser To A More Secure One

Finally, all browsers are not created equally. Some are simply better equipped at protecting your data.

“Consider using a secure web browser such as Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox,” Copeland says. “These browsers offer additional security features such as built-in malware protection and encrypted connections.”

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Boost Your Privacy by Changing These Browser Settings Right Now

Privacy is more of a priority than ever for browser developers, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and easiest ways to start is by adjusting some of your browser settings.
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

Why You Should Be Using An Antivirus App On Your Android Phone

Over the years, Android phones have become an essential part of our daily routine. You use your smartphone to stay in touch with your friends and family, you use it to navigate your professional life, and at the end of the day, you use it to blow off some steam by watching Netflix or playing your favorite video game. As you go about your day, you are, through no fault of yours, providing a lot of personal information to your smartphone, including your email address, which could be linked with other services, your address, bank account details, and other sensitive information that should not be shared with others. However, in a time when the cases of cyberattacks are increasing rapidly, users need to be extra cautious.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

5 Ways to Save Links for Later Better Than Your Browser's Bookmark Manager

The internet is full of interesting things to read, watch, or listen to, but you only have so much time. Everybody needs a good bookmark manager to save links for later. While all browsers come with their own solution, these bookmarking apps are bringing something different to the table. Currently,...
INTERNET
Android Police

Google may be breaking the law when it convinces you to sign up for an account

In many sectors, Google has grown its way into becoming one of the biggest targets for European scrutiny. From antitrust allegations galore to concerns over privacy, the company has had to navigate through billions of euros in fines and plenty of new regulations in the wake of its own transgressions. And you can expect more legal challenges to come as consumer protection agencies across Europe are taking such steps against the tech giant for steering consumers into accepting corporate surveillance.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Web Browser#Privacy Settings#Browsers#Google Chrome#Veryinformed Com
shefinds

Security Experts Say You Should Avoid These iPhone Mistakes At All Costs–They’re So Dangerous!

Have you ever wondered which iPhone mistakes tech experts consider the absolute worst? Depending on who you ask you’ll hear a variety of answers that range from “never download the Facebook app” to “stop charging your phone for hours and hours.” But there are certain tips that many experts agree upon if you want to keep your phone working long-term and save money. Tech and security experts say you should avoid these iPhone mistakes at all costs. Some of them are dangerous to your phone, while others are bound to slow it down and give you a worse iPhone user experience.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

The Play Store is losing the permission overview for apps

Google recently launched the new Data Safety section on the Play Store. In it, app developers are required to explain what personal data and which permissions they use in order to provide their services. It looks like the company deems the Data Safety section a suitable replacement for the permission list of old. Play Store listings now show a shortcut to an app’s Data Safety section rather than the plain list of all permissions it can ask to get access to.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

How to keep data safe on a Samsung Galaxy A phone

Bought your favorite Samsung Galaxy A phone? Before you start storing all your personal information on the device, learn some ways to keep your sensitive data safe. Samsung Galaxy A phones come with a range of helpful settings that enable you to adjust privacy controls and safeguard your private information to stay protected online.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Google
shefinds

How Long Should You Charge Your iPhone? We Asked Battery Experts

Years ago charging your phone seemed so much simpler. You would attach your device to any old charger, leave it there for as long as you’d like (or until you remembered it was charging), and the result would be a fully-charged phone that could carry you through the day. But the more we’ve learned about the iPhone’s lithium-ion battery, the more charging tips we’ve acquired that can help prolong your expensive device and ensure that you aren’t actually damaging the battery during charging sessions. The big question remains: how long should you actually charge your iPhone? We asked battery and tech experts to clear this one up.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Your Phone's Lock Screen Is About to Change in a Big Way

Between the launch of iOS 16, lock screen content company Glance's upcoming expansion in the US and updates to Google's Pixel phone widgets, it's clear the lock screen is about to change. Why it matters. The lock screen is the first thing most people see when they pick up their...
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

iOS 16 Will Let You See Every Wi-Fi Network You’ve Ever Joined (And the Passwords for Them Too)

There’s a small but valuable feature tucked away in iOS 16 (and iPadOS 16) that will make it much easier to manage your Wi-Fi networks — even those that aren’t nearby. The early iOS 16 betas showed that you can now see Wi-Fi passwords for any network you’re currently connected to, but it seems that there’s a broader purpose for this; iOS 16 will also let you see all of the Wi-Fi networks that you’ve ever connected to.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Change the Default Windows 11 Browser

Windows comes with Edge as its default browser. Although it has made rapid strides over the years—overtaking Safari as the second most popular desktop web browser—Google Chrome still dominates the market by a considerable margin. That's good news for you, though, as you don’t have to stick with...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

8 Signs That Your Google Account Has Been Hacked

Almost all types of accounts are now targeted by hackers. This includes obvious things like your financial accounts but also seemingly lower value accounts such as social media and email. All are valuable because all can be resold on the dark web. Google accounts have useful security features but due...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Control Your Privacy on Facebook Messenger

Facebook's Messenger app is a smooth messaging and calling platform with an attractive interface. Users can synchronize their contacts on Instagram and Messenger in a single place to create a virtual space for all messaging activities. Since random people can contact you on Messenger, you'd want to create a safe...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Stop Your Android Phone From Tracking You

No matter where you go online, you're being tracked. Apps and websites constantly monitor your activity and collect your data for all sorts of reasons. Your physical location, buying behavior, and media consumption habits all leave a trail every time you pick up your phone. If privacy is a big...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Experian accounts could still be at risk from hackers

Criminals are still able to steal Experian customer accounts with relative ease, cybersecurity researchers have claimed. While the company claims the method (explained below) is not a viable way to steal people’s accounts, independent researcher Brian Krebs (opens in new tab) managed to recreate it, confirming the strategy actually works.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
165K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy