ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stranger Things Season 4: 7 Feelings I Had While Watching The Volume 2 Finale

By Jason Wiese
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TNpad_0gaey7FR00
(Image credit: Netflix)

I have said it before and I will say it again: I believe that Stranger Things 4 is the best season yet of Netflix’s coming-of-age fantasy hit, let alone the scariest. That being said, I also believe that the epic season finale from this year is also the best of the series so far, let alone one of the most emotional experiences I have ever had watching television.

Indeed, I encountered a dizzying variety of emotions throughout all 139 minutes of Vol. 2’s concluding episode. The following is an in-depth exploration of how I was feeling during key moments from the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, starting with a positive emotion I experienced that was brought on by an otherwise blood-curdling scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykNHJ_0gaey7FR00
(Image credit: Netflix)

Astonishment

Out of all the returning Stranger Things cast members, the one I believe most deserves Season 4’s MVP title is Sadie Sink. Her performance as a Max Mayfield haunted by her past and in fear of her uncertain future is Emmy-worthy throughout. Yet, the moment that I would recommend submitting for the Academy’s consideration occurs in the finale.

Already on the edge of my seat as she waited for Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) to take the bait (herself) and execute the crew’s plan, I was entranced by her confession that she was relieved by the death of Billy (Dacre Montgomery) in Season 3, and her guilt has left her eager to see him to take her away. One could interpret this confession as a long-dormant truth or merely a ruse, but either way, Sink’s delivery of every word is astonishingly convincing. However, that might not even be my vote for the peak of Sink’s Season 4 performance… but we will get to that later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xR2PE_0gaey7FR00
(Image credit: Netflix)

Elation

Out of all the new Stranger Things cast members, the one I believe most deserves Season 4’s MVP title is Joseph Quinn. His performance as Eddie Munson - the Hellfire Club leader wrongfully accused of murder - was just about the heart and soul of the season. He also contributed one of the greatest musical moments from the series, in my opinion.

In order to lure the Demo-bats away from Vecna’s Upside Down hideout, Eddie breaks out his beloved axe to perform a deafening, gut-busting rendition of the 1986 thrash metal classic “Master of Puppets.” Now, speaking as someone who is not really a big fan of Metallica (I’m more of a ’60s and ’70s guy when it comes to rock), I was in pure awe and banging my head from the beginning to the end of this exhilarating sequence that Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) rightfully describes as the “most metal ever!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kX1FI_0gaey7FR00
(Image credit: Netflix)

Invigoration

On second thought, the Stranger Things Season 4 finale’s mindblowing, climatic montage is pretty damn metal, too. I am referring to the interwoven clips of a sword-wielding Jim Hopper (David Harbour) slaying a Demogorgon, Eleven (Mille Bobby Brown) besting Vecna in the Mind Lair, and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), and Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) setting Vecna’s already damaged physical form ablaze.

The pain and suffering that Vecna had caused all season (actually, since the beginning of the show, as it turned out) made watching him suffer in three different ways - physically in the Upside Down, telepathically in the Mind Lair, and via the hive mind shared with the Demo-creatures - ineffably satisfying. Tying this epic display together in a beautiful bow is the remixed reprise of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” - which topped the charts decades after its release upon becoming the season’s de facto theme song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqLui_0gaey7FR00
(Image credit: Netflix)

Heartbreak

Unfortunately, that satisfaction was quickly followed by devastation as we were hit with one of the most heart-wrenching character deaths in Stranger Things history and a near-death of equal impact. At the same time we saw Eddie succumb to his battle wounds from fighting the Demo-bats in the arms of a sobbing Dustin, we saw Max succumb to Vecna’s attack in the arms of a hysterical Lucas.

Both Sadie Sink and Joseph Quinn are acting their hearts out for what appears to be their characters’ final moments. While Eleven’s attempt to remotely resurrect Max does, technically, prove successful, it only revives her now comatose physical body, as we later learn her soul and mind now belong to Vecna. At least Eddie is given a worthy eulogy when Dustin speaks to his uncle (Joel Stoffer).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35UgsR_0gaey7FR00
(Image credit: Netflix)

Concern

Stranger Things 4 also hinted at the potential death of one of the series’ most endearing romances: Nancy and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton, who is dating Natalia Dyer in real life, too). The tension brought on by their long-distance relationship, as well as Jonathan’s dishonesty and seeming lack of commitment, is only fueled in the finale by Steve’s confession that he still has feelings for his ex-girlfriend.

Apparently, there are still a lot of people who ship Steve and Nancy, even after their break-up in Season 2, but I am not one of them - particularly because I have rooted for her relationship with Jonathan from the beginning and I hate the idea of them breaking up. It seems that is what might happen in Season 5, but I personally hope I am wrong about that, even if it would, at least, mean a happy ending for Steve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wiJ9r_0gaey7FR00
(Image credit: Netflix)

Joy

Speaking of happy endings, I do not know if I have ever felt happier watching Stranger Things than when Hopper returns to the cabin following his rescue from a grueling year in a Russian prison camp that he, Joyce (Winona Ryder), and Murray (Brett Gelman) almost did not survive. The look on Eleven’s tearful face when he walks through the door was enough to make my heart swell.

Millie Bobby Brown also makes a really good case for being this season’s MVP just in the way she tells Hop that she “kept the door open three inches” because she “never stopped believing” that he was still alive. It is a much-needed moment of bliss before putting us right back into the darkness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clveP_0gaey7FR00
(Image credit: Netflix)

Anticipation

It was already clear that we were not quite done with Vecna from Will Byers’ (Noah Schnapp) warning that he would not stop until “he’s taken everything and everyone.” However, it was still a shock to learn that he had succeeded in breaking the barrier between Earth and Upside Down with the ominous final shot of the episode that sees Hawkins shrouded in the dimension's dusty atmosphere, black clouds, and red lightning.

What we saw in Season 4 was just the battle leading up to the full-scale, brutal war against Vecna that I suspect will be at the center of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. What started off as a fun, albeit dark and bizarre, slice of ‘80s nostalgia has evolved into a volatile, cutthroat, apocalyptic sci-fi epic in which no one is safe and I could not be more excited.

Currently, there is no set premiere date for Stranger Things 5 - a sentence that makes anticipation for anything else harder to come by. Perhaps I can comfort myself by revisiting the series from the beginning on Netflix (opens in new tab), if I can bear the emotional toll, that is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bqp2Z_0gaey7FR00

Jason has been writing since he was able to pick up a washable marker, with which he wrote his debut illustrated children's story, later transitioning to a short-lived comic book series and (very) amateur filmmaking before finally settling on pursuing a career in writing about movies in lieu of making them. Look for his name in just about any article related to Batman.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Netflix Star Busisiwe Lurayi Is Dead At 36

Throughout the gigantic library of Netflix shows, a wide sampling of international programs has introduced audiences worldwide to some of their new favorite series. One such title is the South African comedy hit How to Ruin Christmas, which saw Busisiwe Lurayi’s Tumi spending one chaotic holiday after another with her family. Recently, the series had been announced for a third season, but that news now comes with an unfortunate caveat, as Lurayi has unexpectedly died at the age of 36.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Where The Crawdads Sing Review: The Marsh Girl Gets Too Lush Of An Adaptation

When Delia Owens’ debut novel Where The Crawdads Sing hit bookshelves in 2018, it became a page-turning bestseller, particular thanks to the thriller being featured as a title in Reese Witherspoon's book club. Just four years after its release and over 12 million copies sold, the novel has made the journey to live-action a la associated projects like Gone Girl and Big Little Lies – however, Olivia Newman’s take on the popular book skips the grittiness of the source material to be a glossier adaptation compared to those other films.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On July 12, 2022

Even though Chris Hemsworth is the hottest thing going right now (well, besides maybe Eddie Munson) considering his latest Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, just stormed into the number one spot at the box office last weekend, he has not yet been able to sit atop the throne that is the Netflix top movies and shows on account of some steep competition. And while his 12 Strong continues to find a place firmly in the upper echelon of the trending movies list, Hemsworth just vanquish the movie du jour, which in today’s case is a remarkably popular Netflix animated film.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalia Dyer
Person
Maya Hawke
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Max Mayfield
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Dacre Montgomery
Person
Brett Gelman
Person
Joe Keery
Cinemablend

All The Bachelorette Season 19 Eliminations For Gabby Windey And Rachel Recchia, Updated Weekly

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Bachelorette Season 19 eliminations. Read at your own risk!. The Bachelorette has broken the franchise's time-honored mold for Season 19, taking viewers on two women’s journeys to find a husband. Following a particularly hellish season of The Bachelor, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are in full control of their dual season, which will hopefully end in not one, but two men getting down on one knee to propose to the bachelorettes. But the ladies have to make quite a few eliminations before they can reach their final two.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Selling Sunset’s Heather And Tarek El Moussa Are Expecting A Baby. Why She Says She Was In ‘Shock’ To Learn The News

After two years of dating, Heather Rae Young of Selling Sunset fame and HGTV's Tarek El Moussa tied the knot in a lavish ceremony back in October of 2022. But after the wedding bells died down, the biological clocks seemingly started ticking. Young has been very candid in the intervening first few months of the marriage about their complicated journey toward trying to get pregnant through in vitro fertilization (IVF). Well, their efforts were apparently not in vain, because the couple announced that they're finally pregnant with their first baby together. And the future momma explains why she was initially in "shock" to learn the news.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Hope I#Volume#Wrongfully Accused#Mvp#Academy
Cinemablend

One Wild Move Tom Hanks’ Elvis Character Made That Actually Happened In Real Life

Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis is a story that follows a larger than life star with a larger than life style. It’s not a criticism to say that Elvis can get overly dramatic at points. Certainly, as with all biopics, not everything that we see actually happened, or happened in just the way we see it. But there’s one incredibly brilliant, and diabolical, thing of note that we see Tom Hanks’ Col Tom Parker do that really did happen. The King’s manager really did produce “I Hate Elvis” buttons.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Where The Crawdads Sing Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About The Adaptation Of The Bestselling Book

Delia Owens took the literary world by storm with her 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing, and it was little surprise when the film got picked up to be adapted as a movie. Reese Witherspoon is a producer on the upcoming mystery drama after selecting the book for her Hello Sunshine Book Club, and now audiences are about to see the struggles of Marsh Girl Kya play out on the big screen. Where the Crawdads Sing has screened for critics ahead of its July 22 release, and the reviews are in.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Halloween Ends: 8 Quick Things We Know About The 2022 Horror Sequel

The eight original installments of the Halloween movies series make up one of the most popular horror franchises of all time, yet none have had such a lasting effect on the genre like co-writer and director John Carpenter’s slasher-pioneering original from 1978. That may be why Halloween from 2018 and its 2021 follow-up Halloween Kills ignore the events of all of the other sequels to see Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) have a proper final showdown with Michael Myers (who is not her brother, by the way). Before that conflict is ultimately resolved in Halloween Ends, let’s reflect on everything we already know about one of the most anticipated upcoming horror movies, which is among the big movies set to release this fall...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Elizabeth Olsen Finally Watches Doctor Strange 2 In Funny Viral Video

Spoilers ahead for Doctor Strange 2. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, and Phase Four has certainly been no exception. The current phase has been a big one for Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, who starred in both WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And after a series of speed bumps, Olsen finally watches Doctor Strange 2 in a funny video that’s gone viral.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Cinemablend

Where Stranger Things Fans Will Be Able To Watch Joe Keery Next Before Season 5 Hits Netflix

After starting off as a recurring character in Stranger Things Season 1, Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington was upgraded to a main player in Season 2, and has become one of the hit Netflix show’s most popular characters. While there was concern about if Steve would meet his demise in Stranger Things Season 4, the beloved, spiked baseball-bat wielding babysitter came out of the other side alive and will be back in Season 5. Before that though, fans of Keery will be able to see the actor in an upcoming heist romantic drama.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cameron Diaz Explains Why She Took A Break From Acting, And What She Missed Most Before Unretiring For New Movie With Jamie Foxx

For the past four years, Cameron Diaz has been living her best life being a wife, a mother to her two-year-old daughter, and creating her own wine brand Avaline. However, a Netflix movie with her former Annie co-star Jamie Foxx pulled her out of retirement and set the stage for the next big move in her life. Before she officially gets back to filming, the San Diego native has explained why she took a break from acting and what she missed the most about it.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

JLo Reveals The Scary Incident That Convinced Her To Care More About Herself Than Her Work

It’s been a big couple of years for singer-actress-dancer Jennifer Lopez, who nabbed Oscars buzz for her role in Hustlers and went on to put on a Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira before re-igniting a romance with Ben Affleck and starring in her own documentary. As you could guess, JLo works a lot, but she says she was recently inspired to “get right” after a scary incident convinced her about the importance of self-care over your career.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Salem's Lot Release Date Shift: Why I'm Both Happy And Sad About The Stephen King Movie's Move

After months of building anticipation, Gary Dauberman’s upcoming adaptation of Salem’s Lot is no longer going to be released in 2022. While Warner Bros. originally scheduled the film to be released on September 9 of this year, it was announced this morning that the studio has opted to alter the plans and have the movie come out in April 2023 instead. That leaves John Lee Hancock’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone as the only upcoming Stephen King adaptation this year – and I’m experiencing some mixed emotions from the news.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Midnight Mass Creator Drops An A+ Seinfeld Reference After Co-Star Reacts To Netflix Horror's Emmy Snubs

The nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards have been announced, and the picks have been met with a combination of excitement – like for Rhea Seehorn finally getting a nomination for Better Call Saul and Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary getting some love – and frustration. Midnight Mass co-star Rahul Kohli took to social media to vent his feelings about the Netflix horror being snubbed from the major categories, and creator Mike Flanagan’s reaction was pure Seinfeld.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Regé-Jean Page’s James Bond Odds Find Him Out Of The Lead, While Two Other Frequent Competitors Are On The Rise

Anyone hoping we’ll hear casting news in the world of James Bond movies knows it’s going to be a while. Barbara Broccoli herself has said that Bond 26 will start filming in two years, and without a script there’s no 007 to be cast. That’s not going to stop the betting crowd from making their wagers, and the latest update has seen Regé-Jean Page losing his top slot in the running to one of two frequent competitors that have given the other fellas hell.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Criminal Minds' Streaming Revival Is Officially Moving Forward, And We Now Know Which Stars Aren't Returning

Criminal Minds made some big waves following its series finale on CBS with the news that it would be getting a subsequent revival series at what would become the Paramount+ streaming service. Updates were few and far between after that, though, and not all of them were positive. Now, however, fans can take comfort in the news that the new streaming season is reportedly confirmed to be in the preproduction phase! But with that great news comes a couple of downer caveats, as at least two former stars are opting not to return to reprise their characters.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
127K+
Followers
35K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy