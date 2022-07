Severino exited his start on Wednesday night against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning with what the team called shoulder tightness. His velocity was noticeably down after allowing four runs, including back-to-back-to-back home runs, over the first two innings. Severino returned for the top half of the third inning but left the game after throwing a few warm-up pitches.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO